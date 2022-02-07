New Restaurants to Try This Week: Sexy Fish, Manjay, and Ya Mas!

Know of any openings that aren't on our list? Email [email protected]
Manjay2618 NW Fifth Ave., Miami
786-542-0990
manjayrestaurant.com
Manjay Restaurant — which opened as an eatery inside the Citadel food hall in 2019 — has debuted a new brick-and-mortar location in Wynwood. Owner Christian Dominique and his team bring an updated take on Caribbean fare where guests can find a refreshed menu with new dishes served up alongside the chef's most-loved items. They include Mnajay's signature "Big Up" bowls — Caribbean-inspired bowls; mofongo served with garlic and Creole sauce; Caribbean conch fritters, served with pikliz and honey-mustard remoulade; and jerk-spiced chicken wings with a side of house-made plantain fries. Open Tuesday through Thursday from noon to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday from noon to 1 a.m., and Sunday from noon to 10 p.m.
Regent Cocktail Club1690 Collins Ave., Miami Beach
786-975-2550
regentcocktailclub.com
Miami Beach's Regent Cocktail Club is once again welcoming patrons through its speakeasy-like entrance behind the host stand of Dolce Italian Restaurant inside the Gale South Beach. The fully renovated space offers a unique retro twist to a Havana-themed 1940s-style lounge with a 12-seat bar that allows imbibers to enjoy live jazz music and a lively cocktail menu. For the reopening, the in-house mixologists have crafted a dynamic menu that includes the "Champiña" (Grey Goose, vanilla-infused passionfruit liqueur, charred pineapple, lime juice, and egg white topped with sparkling wine) or the "Regent Club" (dry gin, Aperol, pomegranate grenadine, lemon juice, raspberries, egg white, and cherry bitters) that pair well with light fare like chicken empanadas served with chipotle sauce, or yuca croquettes. Open Thursday through Sunday from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m., with live music from 8 to 11 p.m. and resident DJs playing from 11 p.m. to close.
Sexy Fish1001 S. Miami Ave., Miami
305-889-7888
sexyfishmiami.com
British restaurateur Richard Caring, the man behind many of London’s most fashionable restaurants, including private members’ club Annabel’s, has debuted his London-based Sexy Fish concept in Miami. Now open in Brickell, Sexy Fish offers a hedonistic escape with a dining room that features art by artist Damien Hirst and an installation by Frank Gehry composed of 26 fish lamps — not to mention a ceiling adorned with gold, and a fish tank housing live coral and tropical fish. For food, culinary director Bjoern Weissgerber offers the restaurant's signature dishes including duck salad, smoked tuna belly, king crab and bone marrow, and cheesecake, with the addition of new dishes specific to the Miami location. A destination bar will boast an ample Dom Perignon selection, alongside Opus One wines and a cocktail list that features a popcorn old-fashioned. Open Sunday through Wednesday from 5 p.m. to midnight; and Thursday through Saturday from 5 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Ya Mas1103 E. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale
954-306-8388
yamastaverna.com
Meaning “cheers” in Greek, Ya Mas will offer fare with an upbeat vibe and friendly service. The indoor/outdoor restaurant reflects the flavors of the Mediterranean, showcasing classic dishes and modern interpretations from Greece, Turkey, Israel, and more. Diners can expect dishes like farro salad with muhammara, sundried tomato, and herbs; lamb meatballs with roast tomato tzatziki, and feta crumble; harissa Buffalo wings; and more. Open Tuesday through Thursday from 5 to 11 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 5 p.m. to midnight, and Sunday from 5 to 11 p.m.