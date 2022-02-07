New Restaurants to Try This Week: Sexy Fish, Manjay, and Ya Mas!

click to enlarge Manjay opened a Wynwood location. Photo courtesy of Manjay

Manjay 2618 NW Fifth Ave., Miami

786-542-0990

manjayrestaurant.com

Cocktails and bites at Regent Cocktail Club.

Regent Cocktail Club 1690 Collins Ave., Miami Beach

786-975-2550

regentcocktailclub.com

London's Sexy Fish opens in Miami.

Sexy Fish 1001 S. Miami Ave., Miami

305-889-7888

sexyfishmiami.com

Ya Mas

Ya Mas 1103 E. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale

954-306-8388

yamastaverna.com

South Florida's latest round of openings and introductions includes the first U.S. location of London-born Sexy Fish, the reopening of the Regent Cocktail Club, and the grand opening of Memphis Garrett's Greek taverna-themed Ya Mas! in Fort Lauderdale.Manjay Restaurant — which opened as an eatery inside the Citadel food hall in 2019 — has debuted a new brick-and-mortar location in Wynwood. Owner Christian Dominique and his team bring an updated take on Caribbean fare where guests can find a refreshed menu with new dishes served up alongside the chef's most-loved items. They include Mnajay's signature "Big Up" bowls — Caribbean-inspired bowls; mofongo served with garlic and Creole sauce; Caribbean conch fritters, served with pikliz and honey-mustard remoulade; and jerk-spiced chicken wings with a side of house-made plantain fries.Miami Beach's Regent Cocktail Club is once again welcoming patrons through its speakeasy-like entrance behind the host stand of Dolce Italian Restaurant inside the Gale South Beach. The fully renovated space offers a unique retro twist to a Havana-themed 1940s-style lounge with a 12-seat bar that allows imbibers to enjoy live jazz music and a lively cocktail menu. For the reopening, the in-house mixologists have crafted a dynamic menu that includes the "Champiña" (Grey Goose, vanilla-infused passionfruit liqueur, charred pineapple, lime juice, and egg white topped with sparkling wine) or the "Regent Club" (dry gin, Aperol, pomegranate grenadine, lemon juice, raspberries, egg white, and cherry bitters) that pair well with light fare like chicken empanadas served with chipotle sauce, or yuca croquettes.British restaurateur Richard Caring, the man behind many of London’s most fashionable restaurants, including private members’ club Annabel’s, has debuted his London-based Sexy Fish concept in Miami. Now open in Brickell, Sexy Fish offers a hedonistic escape with a dining room that features art by artist Damien Hirst and an installation by Frank Gehry composed of 26 fish lamps — not to mention a ceiling adorned with gold, and a fish tank housing live coral and tropical fish. For food, culinary director Bjoern Weissgerber offers the restaurant's signature dishes including duck salad, smoked tuna belly, king crab and bone marrow, and cheesecake, with the addition of new dishes specific to the Miami location. A destination bar will boast an ample Dom Perignon selection, alongside Opus One wines and a cocktail list that features a popcorn old-fashioned.Meaning “cheers” in Greek, Ya Mas will offer fare with an upbeat vibe and friendly service. The indoor/outdoor restaurant reflects the flavors of the Mediterranean, showcasing classic dishes and modern interpretations from Greece, Turkey, Israel, and more. Diners can expect dishes like farro salad with muhammara, sundried tomato, and herbs; lamb meatballs with roast tomato tzatziki, and feta crumble; harissa Buffalo wings; and more.