New Restaurants to Try This Week: Capital Tacos, Gala, Pokekai, and Timpano

Capital Tacos1900 NE Miami Ct., Miami
786-753-5562
capitaltacos.com
This Tex-Mex franchise brand is now offering its menu selections to a Miami audience. The Capital Tacos team has curated a menu item specific to Miami and available only to customers in the area: the Wynwood Cubano taco made with hand-pulled carnitas topped with bacon, house-made pickles, garlic mayo, cheese, and a "Carolina Gold" sauce. A take on a regional neighborhood favorite, locals can try the new menu item along with the rest of the Capital Tacos menu by ordering for pickup or delivery only by visiting CapitalTacos.com or the restaurant IOS app where exclusive menu items and launch deals can be found. Delivery services like UberEats, DoorDash, and Grubhub can also be used for ordering. (The first Miami-Dade location is a digital kitchen launched in partnership with CloudKitchens.) This is just the first step for Capital Tacos in the Miami market — expect a number of food truck locations across the area in the coming months, as will brick-and-mortar locations. 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.
Gala235 23rd St., Miami Beach
305-686-4252
galamiami.com
Miami’s newest nightlife destination may be private, but this ultra-lounge might be worth an invite thanks to the parade of celebrity icons — Drake, Jamie Foxx, and David Beckham among them —that have already graced its floors. The goal here, its creators say, is to redefine the new age of luxury and privacy through a bespoke and high-end nightclub experience. In other words, expect a night that’s more energetic than a dinner party, but far less chaotic than mingling among the crowds that gather inside the Magic City's other after dark hotspots. To wit: Gala’s caviar service, overseen by Miami-based purveyor Marky’s, offers the brand's ultra-rare Beluga variety (beginning at $1,500 for 50 grams here). While the full caviar service includes champagne or wine and is served in silver with mother of pearl spoons alongside handmade blinis and traditional accouterments of crème fraîche, chives, egg whites, and egg yolks, Gala has inspired the caviar bump trend in Miami, where caviar is spooned onto the fist between the thumb and index finger and licked directly from your digits. Tying together the sensory experience, Gala’s performers and servers make the space's exclusive living room their stage. Performers are clad in a new custom-made looks nightly, dripping head to toe in a mix of exotic feathers, sparkling gems, and curve-hugging ensembles, making it a feast for all the senses. 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Friday, Saturday, and Monday.
Pokekai8455 NW 53rd St., Doral
786-636-1082
pokekaiofficial.com
The Doral Yard has welcomed Pokekai, the latest addition to the venue's culinary roster. Open for lunch and dinner daily, the restaurant — with locations in Brickell and Orlando — offers guests a taste of customizable poke bowls prepared with grains, sustainably-sourced protein, and over 15 toppings and sauces. Brother and sister duo Pedro and Erika Franceschi founded Pokekai in 2017 while studying at Florida International University. Hailing from Venezuela, they decided to go a nontraditional route to create a quick and healthy alternative for students. In addition to a lineup of signature and build-your-own poke bowls, the menu is loaded with unique and creative takes on everything from poke burgers and avokai (stuffed avocado) to ceviche-loaded creations, and more. In the mood for a spin on nachos? The Pokekai tuna nachos are served with corn tortilla chips topped with fresh tuna, guacamole, cilantro, jalapeños, sesame seeds, crema fresca, and spicy mayo. Monday through Thursday from noon to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday from noon to 11 p.m., and Sunday from noon to 10 p.m.
Timpano450 E. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale
954-462-9119
timpanolasolas.com
Fort Lauderdale mainstay Timpano, a favorite for more than 20 years, has recently reopened. One of more than a dozen restaurants that comprise the Tavistock Restaurant Collection, with concepts in Boston, Las Vegas, and Atlanta, the reimagined Timpano offers diners a newly-upgraded take on the iconic Italian restaurant. The restaurant houses an in-house baking and pastry program, and makes its own pasta. Specialty farms will also be highlighted by foraged Colusa Farms mushrooms and Wagyu beef sourced from the rangelands of Queensland, Australia. Dining room table-side service includes the new "parm to table experience" — an uni alfredo enhanced with Timpano branded caviar upon serving. 11:30 a.m. to midnight Monday through Wednesday; 11:30 a.m. to 1 a.m. Thursday and Friday; 10 a.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday; and 10 a.m. to midnight Sunday.