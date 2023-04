New Miami Restaurants to Try This Week: Always June, Motek, and Tacology Express

[email protected]

Miami's latest round of restaurant openings includes the rooftop venue Always June at the Kimpton Angler's Hotel in Miami Beach, a quick-serve version of the Tacology brand dubbed Tacology Express, and a third location for Motek in Coral Gables.Kimpton Angler's Hotel recently opened Always June, its rooftop poolside restaurant. The offering joins the venue's onsite restaurant, Seawell Fish N' Oyster, to serve seafood-focused dishes. The Always June menu pairs small plates like shrimp ceviche, a blue crab salad, pork belly tacos, and the house bodega-bagel sandwich (fried egg, ham, and pepper jack cheese) with spiked popsicles, punches, and tropical-inspired cocktails.Motek is the eastern Mediterranean restaurant known for its "Arayes" burger that was awarded the "People's Choice" at South Beach Wine and Food Festival's popular Burger Bash two years in a row. It has opened a third location on Miracle Mile in Coral Gables. Established in 2020 in downtown Miami, Motek prides itself on offering traditional Israeli-style Mediterranean dishes. The new restaurant serves the brand's take on authentic kosher-style dishes with its all-day brunch, various hummus options made in-house daily, hot and cold mezze, kebabs, homemade pitas, wraps, and burgers. tacology.us

Tacology Express has opened a new location at the Aventura Mall inside Treats Food Hall. Guests can order and pay from three self-serve kiosks featuring items only available at this location. Offerings include Mexican bowls with customizable ingredients; "campechano tacos," a combination of steak, sausage, and pork; and churros dusted with cinnamon and sugar. Tacology Express will also serve beer, wine, micheladas, their iconic margaritas, and spritzes to pair with your meal.