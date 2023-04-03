Navigation
Support Us

Miami's independent source of
local news and culture

Openings

New Miami Restaurants to Try This Week: Always June, Motek, and Tacology Express

April 3, 2023 8:00AM

Motek has opened a new location in Coral Gables.
Motek has opened a new location in Coral Gables. Motek photo
Miami's latest round of restaurant openings includes the rooftop venue Always June at the Kimpton Angler's Hotel in Miami Beach, a quick-serve version of the Tacology brand dubbed Tacology Express, and a third location for Motek in Coral Gables.

Know of any openings that aren't on our list? Email [email protected].
click to enlarge
Always June is the new rooftop venue at the Kimpton Angler's Hotel.
Always June photo

Always June

660 Washington Ave., Miami Beach
305-534-9600
anglershotelmiami.com
Kimpton Angler's Hotel recently opened Always June, its rooftop poolside restaurant. The offering joins the venue's onsite restaurant, Seawell Fish N' Oyster, to serve seafood-focused dishes. The Always June menu pairs small plates like shrimp ceviche, a blue crab salad, pork belly tacos, and the house bodega-bagel sandwich (fried egg, ham, and pepper jack cheese) with spiked popsicles, punches, and tropical-inspired cocktails. 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday and Monday.
click to enlarge
Motek has opened a third location in Coral Gables.
Motek photo

Motek

45 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables
305-396-8547
motekcafe.com
Motek is the eastern Mediterranean restaurant known for its "Arayes" burger that was awarded the "People's Choice" at South Beach Wine and Food Festival's popular Burger Bash two years in a row. It has opened a third location on Miracle Mile in Coral Gables. Established in 2020 in downtown Miami, Motek prides itself on offering traditional Israeli-style Mediterranean dishes. The new restaurant serves the brand's take on authentic kosher-style dishes with its all-day brunch, various hummus options made in-house daily, hot and cold mezze, kebabs, homemade pitas, wraps, and burgers. 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily.
click to enlarge
Tacology Express is the latest fast-casual take on the Miami-based brand now open at Aventura Mall.
Tacology photo

Tacology Express

19501 Biscayne Blvd., Aventura
tacology.us
Tacology Express has opened a new location at the Aventura Mall inside Treats Food Hall. Guests can order and pay from three self-serve kiosks featuring items only available at this location. Offerings include Mexican bowls with customizable ingredients; "campechano tacos," a combination of steak, sausage, and pork; and churros dusted with cinnamon and sugar. Tacology Express will also serve beer, wine, micheladas, their iconic margaritas, and spritzes to pair with your meal. 10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.
KEEP MIAMI NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started Miami New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Nicole Danna is a Palm Beach County-based reporter who began covering the South Florida food scene for New Times in 2011. She also loves drinking beer and writing about the area's growing craft beer community.
Contact: Nicole Danna

Trending Food & Drink

Latest Stories

Keep Scrolling or Click to Read:
More

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Miami.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy
Senior Sound

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation