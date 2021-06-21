New Restaurants to Try This Week: Le Rouge, Mezcalista, Black Market Bayside

^ Keep New Times Free Support Us Local

Miami's latest spate of restaurant openings includes a new Broward County farmers' market, a new waterfront location for Black Market, and the public opening of Como Como's mezcal-themed lounge, Mezcalista.

Black Market recently opened its second location, at Bayside Marketplace. Photo courtesy of Black Market

Black Market Miami founders Erick Passo and Mike Mora say they often reminisce about the memories made at the Bayside Hooters, now Black Market's second location. The new 8,000-square-foot space is equipped with more than 40 TV monitors — many of them located outdoors — and an open-air bar overlooking the nearby marina. Eager to lead a renaissance attracting local clientele to this longtime tourist destination, the duo's Bayside location offers guests the same game-day fare and happy-hour drink deals as its sister establishment in downtown Miami, while also introducing several new seafood dishes. Open Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to midnight; Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

A new farmers' market is open in Dania Beach. Photo courtesy of L'Chaim Farm

Dania Beach has a new organic farmers' market that's also a kosher farm. L'Chaim offers a variety of products, produce, and cholov Yisroel dairy, all grown or produced on-site. Here, guests can purchase a variety of fresh produce while participating in family-friendly activities, including horseback riding, axe throwing, fishing, cornhole, giant Jenga, horseshoes, bocce, and more. L’Chaim Farm also offers its goat-milk products for Shabbat pickup, held every Thursday from 2 to 6 p.m. Entrance is $5 per person, $3 for kids, and free to children under the age of three. Open Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Diplo dropped the beat alongside Cuba Gooding, Jr., during Le Rouge's grand-opening weekend. Photo courtesy of Le Rouge

Wynwood's new cabaret-themed nightclub opened last weekend, welcoming music lovers into a 7,000-square-foot space designed to evoke the glamour of the 1920s. The place was hopping thanks to its 360-degree DJ "in the round" experience — an elevated VIP seating that overlooks the DJ booth where Diplo and Cuba Gooding, Jr., spent most of the evening following performances by the Soul Brothers, Oscar G, Dex Hobbes, and Cris Cab. Moving forward, Le Rouge has positioned itself as a destination for those who're of a mind to get dressed up, listen to live music, enjoy cocktails, and maybe spot some stars on the dance floor. Open Thursday through Sunday from 9 p.m. to 3 a.m.

100 different mezcals and tequilas await at Mezcalista. Photo by Michael Kleinberg

An intimate lounge stocked with an impressive collection of 100 mezcals and tequilas has opened inside the Moxy South Beach's new restaurant, Como Como. The catacomblike space features a beautiful display of copper shelves holding glass bottles of mezcal and tequila. Even the way in is seductive, accessed by a discreet entrance in the back of the hotel. Here, expert mezcaleros are on hand to engage with guests and explain the various floral and smoky notes. The vibe ranges from intimate and relaxing early in the week to lively on weekends, with performances from top DJs. Mixologist Christian Rubio, whose hospitality experience ranges from Europe and Mexico to Miami, created Mezcalista’s specialty cocktails. Rubio is known for deftly combining Mexican herbs, fruits, and spirits in his drinks, so come prepared to experiment. Open Thursday through Sunday from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Sweetgreen has opened its third South Florida location. Photo courtesy of Sweetgreen

Sweetgreen, a health-focused, customizable-bowl chain with nationwide locations, has opened its third Miami restaurant, in Wynwood. To celebrate its newest outlet, the company partnered with local artists to bring life to the walls. The building's strikingly colorful exterior features Drip, a mural by Miami-born artist Jen Stark that's designed to look like a waterfall of colors and patterns oozing down the exterior of the edifice. Inside, more artwork by Amauri Torezan and Elan Byrd can be found. An equally colorful menu offers an array of healthy options based on the brand's core bowls, salads, and main plates, priced from $8.50 to $13.50. Several Miami-only menu items highlight the best of Sweetgreen's local food purveyors. Beyond bread from Zak the Baker and honey from Keez Beez, Sweetgreen sources its tofu from Plant City-based Marjon Foods; fresh kale, basil, and cilantro from nearby C&B Farms; tortilla chips from Miami-based Easy Foods; and romaine lettuce from Lady Moon Farms in Loxahatchee, to name just a few. Open daily from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.