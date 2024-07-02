Miami Restaurants That Opened and Closed June 2024

From Blue Collar's long-awaited new location in MiMo and the opening of the ultra-glam Casa Neos along the Miami River to Sanguich's opening in Coral Gables and the opening of Japanese pancake café Fluffy Fluffy in Wynwood, the month of June was an explosive one for restaurants in the Magic City. The wine and cocktail scene also got some great new additions, including Magie, a laidback and Euro-cool wine bar in Little River, as well as ViceVersa, an Italian aperitivo bar in the heart of downtown. Oh, and a tiki bar pop-up called Diabla's Cove just opened inside of Santa Diabla in Miami Lakes.
Unfortunately, Miami also lost some great, homegrown spots this past month. In June, Miami lost beloved ice cream parlor of 38 years, the Frieze in South Beach, as well as the Rubell Museum hidden gem, Leku, which was renowned for its Basque cuisine.
Without further ado, here are the openings and closings for June 2024.
OpeningsBar Habana: 660 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; 305-534-9600; anglershotelmiami.com
Blue Collar MiMo: 6789 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-756-0366; bluecollarmiami.com
Brother's Keeper: 1710 Alton Rd., Miami Beach; brotherskeeperbar.com
Casa Neos: 40 SW North River Dr., Miami; 305-800-6367; casa-neos.com
Diabla's Cove at Santa Diabla: 15301 NW 67th Ave., Miami Lakes; instagram.com/santadiabla.miami
El Patio Miami Beach: 660 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; 305-534-9600; anglershotelmiami.com
Fluffy Fluffy: 2065 NW Second Ave.; fluffyfluffy.com
Jinzú at Pilo’s Tequila Garden: 158 NW 24th St., Miami; pilostequilagarden.com
La Terraza Miami Beach Rooftop & Pool: 660 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; 305-534-9600; anglershotelmiami.com
Magie: 8281 NE Second Ave., Miami; instagram.com/magiemiami
Mister O1 Pinecrest: 8189 SW 117th St., Pinecrest; 786-983-5366; mistero1.com
Pamplemousse on the Bay: Southgate Towers, 910 West Ave., Miami Beach; 305-763-8082; pamplemoussemiami.com
Pura Vida North Miami Prestige: 15180 Biscayne Blvd., North Miami Beach; puravidamiami.com
Recoveco: 6000 SW 74th St., Ste. 1, South Miami; instagram.com/recovecomiami
Ricky Thai Bistro: 1617 NE 123rd St., North Miami; 305-891-9292; rickythaibistro.com
Sanguich Coral Gables: 111 Palermo Ave., Ste. 103, Coral Gables; sanguich.com
Sushi Korner: 1825 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-503-5700; sonesta.com
Tulum Rooftop Restaurant & Bar: 660 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; 305-534-9600; anglershotelmiami.com
ViceVersa: 398 NE Fifth St., Miami, adjoining the Elser Hotel; viceversamia.com
ClosingsBeaker & Gray: Wynwood pioneer Beaker & Gray closed its doors on June 30 after nearly a decade of serving delicious food and cocktails. "We've had an incredible run with Beaker & Gray, and are extremely proud of the part we have played in Wynwood's development into a world-famous neighborhood," says co-owner and chef Brian Nasajon. The restaurant opened in December of 2015.
The Frieze: Iconic and beloved ice cream parlor the Frieze in Miami Beach, the city's last remaining 1980s ice cream parlor, has closed down after 38 years. Opened in the summer of 1986, the ice cream shop was a home away from home for generations of South Florida families and Miami Beach residents who frequented the shop for its classic American ice cream. On Thursday, June 27, the ice cream parlor took to Instagram to bid farewell to its customers.
The Key Club: Former Coconut Grove hot spot the Key Club suddenly closed down after two years of serving happy hour bites and dinner. The CocoWalk restaurant announced its closure on Friday, June 28, just one day before closing its doors.
Leku: Popular Basque restaurant Leku at the Rubell Museum closed on June 30 after four years of serving Spanish food and its famous Basque cheesecake. "It is with a heavy heart that we announce our decision to close our doors. This ultimate decision was not easy, but it is one we have made with thoughtful consideration. We are deeply thankful for the incredible memories we've created together and the trust you have placed in us," says a statement from its owners.
Mamma Leone Bakery: The beloved family-run neighborhood bakery in Edgewater known for its artisan bread, delicious croissants, and baked goods, closed on June 29. The bakery is one of many feeling the impact of soaring rent increases. "We want to express our gratitude to you all for your loyalty and your support that allowed our exponential growth in the past five years, and we want to thank the whole team for being an essential part of our success. We baked with love!" says owner Benedetta di Persia.
Coming SoonBar Tulio Mexican restaurant and bar will open in mid-June in the heart of Wynwood
Big Chicken Chicken-centric, fast-casual concept from former Miami Heat center Shaquille O'Neal
Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer New York burger and shake restaurant at Brickell City Centre
BurgerFi and Anthony's Coal Fired Pizza dual concept coming to Miami Worldcenter
Buccan Palm Beach's popular modern American bistro will make its Miami debut in Coral Gables in 2025
Earl's Kitchen & Bar Coming to Miami Worldcenter in 2024
Gaby by Call Me Gaby The Miami Beach date night spot is opening a location inside of Aventura Mall
Ghee Indian Kitchen Downtown Dadeland Indian restaurant is opening a Wynwood location this fall
Juvia Miami staple with rooftop views coming to Miami Worldcenter in 2025
Mai-Kai Beloved Polynesian-themed tiki bar and restaurant is opening in September 2024
Marina Village Vendors opening in Fort Lauderdale in the former Bahia Mar location
Maple & Ash Chicago steakhouse opening at Miami Worldcenter in early 2025
Melting Pot The fondue chain is opening a second Miami location in 2025 in Coral Gables
Miami Dumpling Shop Contactless dumpling shop coming to Miami Worldcenter
Motek The Mediterranean restaurant is opening in South Beach where Prime Fish used to be in fall 2024
Mother Wolf Award-winning chef Evan Funke is opening his highly acclaimed Italian restaurant in Miami in fall 2024
No Man's Land Fort Lauderdale bar and restaurant opening a Miami location
Noe Sushi Bar One of Ecuador's largest Japanese fusion restaurants will open its first U.S. location in Miami this July
Prince Street Pizza Opening in Miami Beach this fall 2024
Serafina NYC-based Italian restaurant coming to Miami Worldcenter
Serendipity3 Miami Beach hot spot is coming back in 2024
Shiso New restaurant from Raheem Sealey and David Fuentes in partnership with Forward Hospitality Group
Sixty Vines Vineyard-inspired sustainable restaurant coming to Miami Worldcenter
Shoma Bazaar Hialeah Doral food hall opening a second location
Solana is set to open in the summer of 2025 at the rooftop of the Standard Residences in Midtown
Sra. Martinez Michelle Bernstein is bringing back the beloved restaurant
Stalk & Spade Plant-based, fast-casual restaurant coming to South Florida
Sunny's Restaurant and bar from Jaguar Sun and Sunny's Someday Steakhouse residency at Lot 6 opening fall 2024
Sushi by Boū NYC-based omakase restaurant headed for Arlo Wynwood
Sweet Paris Crêperie & Café Third South Florida location coming to Miami Worldcenter
Sweetwaters New restaurant from Rusty Pelican owners headed for Huizenga Park in Fort Lauderdale
Tacocraft Taqueria & Tequila Bar Opening this July in Coral Springs
Thomas Keller The master chef is opening an as-yet-unnamed restaurant in Palm Beach
Torno Subito Massimo Bottura will open a restaurant on the rooftop space at Julia & Henry's
Whole Foods Market New locations planned for Edgewater and Sunset Harbour