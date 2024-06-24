 Popular Miami Spanish Restaurant Leku to Close in Rubell Museum | Miami New Times
Popular Basque Restaurant Leku to Close in Miami After Fourth Anniversary

Basque restaurant Leku at the Rubell Museum will close after four years of serving Spanish food and its famous cheesecake.
June 24, 2024
Beloved Basque restaurant Leku at the Rubell Museum will close after four years of serving Spanish food and its famous cheesecake.
Beloved Basque restaurant Leku at the Rubell Museum will close after four years of serving Spanish food and its famous cheesecake. Leku photo
Just a few months after rebranding to focus its menu on seafood specialties, Leku Fish & Garden, a popular Basque restaurant among locals in Miami, has announced it will close.

The Spanish restaurant, which is located inside the Rubell Museum near Allapattah, will close its doors on June 30 after serving the community its beloved Basque cheesecake since 2020. (It's so popular that even the Florida Michelin Guide recommended it for being "as creamy as ever.")

On Saturday, June 22, the restaurant took to Instagram to share the news in a heartfelt statement to its regular customers and fans alike. The statement read, in part, "Dear Valued Guests and Friends, as we mark the fourth anniversary of Leku Restaurant in Miami, we are filled with profound gratitude for the support and love you have shown us. It is with a heavy heart that we announce our decision to close our doors. This ultimate decision was not easy, but it is one we have made with thoughtful consideration. We are deeply thankful for the incredible memories we've created together and the trust you have placed in us."
The statement goes on to say, "Your patronage has been the heart of our success, and we appreciate every moment shared within our walls. We invite you to join us in celebrating Leku one last time until June 30. Let's come together to savor our exquisite Basque cuisine, raise a toast, and create more unforgettable memories in these final days. Thank you for being a part of the Leku family. We look forward to welcoming you and celebrating with you one more time."

Fans immediately took to the comments to express their shock, to reflect on the great memories they had at the restaurant, and to express their sympathy to its owners and staff. "Sad news. I thought the new menu was a game changer," wrote one disappointed customer. Another wrote, "So sad! Such an incredible restaurant here in Miami! We surely will miss you!! Great cuisine, great service, great ambiance!!"
click to enlarge
The seafood-centric menu blends Spanish culinary traditions with the dynamic flavors of Miami and the inventive pairings unique to Leku.
Leku photo
Nestled within the Rubell Museum in Allapattah, Leku was one of the first restaurants to bring Basque flavors to the Magic City, serving simple yet refined fare cooked over charcoal. The Spanish restaurant quickly gained respect among foodies and culinary connoisseurs in Miami for its authentic Basque cuisine featuring crisp croquetas filled with Ibérico ham, gambas al ajillo, and other shareable starters.

Then, after nearly four years of sticking to its Basque menu, Leku figured it was time to shake things up and stand out from the crowd by completely changing its menu to focus on seafood and Miami-influenced dishes. Unfortunately, this bold attempt did not seem to be enough stamina for the restaurant that had long competed against the overwhelming abundance of new restaurant openings in Miami.

For fans of Leku wishing to dine there (and savor that beloved Basque cheesecake) one last time, guests may book a reservation from now until June 30 on Resy.com.

Leku Fish & Garden. 1100 NW 23rd St., Miami; 786-464-0615; lekumiami.com. Wednesday through Saturday noon to 3 p.m. and 6 to 10 p.m. and Sunday noon to 8 p.m.
