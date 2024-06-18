 New Miami Lakes Tiki Bar Coming Soon With Summer Pop up | Miami New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Miami Lakes' First Tiki Bar to Open With Vintage Cocktails

Tiki lovers, rejoice: An authentic tiki bar serving vintage cocktails will open in Miami Lakes as a pop-up this summer.
June 18, 2024
Miami tiki bar Diabla's Cove at Santa Diabla speakeasy in Miami Lakes will pop up this summer serving vintage cocktails.
Miami tiki bar Diabla's Cove at Santa Diabla speakeasy in Miami Lakes will pop up this summer serving vintage cocktails. Diabla Cove photo
Share this:
It's not every day that a tiki bar inspired by the tiki culture that swept the U.S. in the 1960s opens in Miami. However, today, tiki lovers from all around Miami can rejoice: An authentic tiki bar serving vintage cocktails is about to open in Miami Lakes.

The tiki bar is a summertime pop-up called Diabla's Cove located inside of Miami Lakes speakeasy, Santa Diabla, that opens Thursday, June 20, and runs through Saturday, September 28. Located just behind Chela's Cocteleria, Santa Diabla is completely transforming for the summer into a tiki-inspired, "Polynesian Pop" paradise — and the transformation goes way beyond decor.
click to enlarge a cocktail in a pig-shaped glass
The cocktails at Diabla's Cove are exact re-creations of famous concoctions from the tiki bar movement in the 20th Century.
Diabla's Cove photo
The Miami Lakes cocktail lounge and speakeasy has undergone a complete tiki makeover, from its decor to the historically accurate cocktail menu. Upon walking into the pop-up, guests can expect a total homage to the tiki movement that rocked America during the Atomic Age after World War II, which lasted until the early '70s.

Before we dive into it, what exactly is the "tiki movement?" For those reading this who were born before the movement took place (oh, you young whippersnappers), the movement was the perfect tropical escape for those in America during the Great Depression, thanks to its exotic tiki huts, pineapples, and Polynesian flair. At a time before color television and the internet, tiki culture was a much-welcomed escape post-Great Depression. Although the fad eventually went away, the formerly kitsch aesthetic and theme has resurrected once more at cool bars across the U.S. (A tiki-inspired bar just opened in Edgewater, by the way.)
click to enlarge
Diabla's Cove will serve original recipes from the tiki movement from the early to mid-1900s, as well as some new tiki concoctions by Miami-based mixologist Daniel Gonzalez.
Diabla's Cove photo

An Homage to the Tiki Movement

To add to the pop-up's historical accuracy, the menu at Diabla's Cove will be composed of original recipes from the tiki movement from the early to mid-1900s, as well as some new tiki concoctions by Miami-based mixologist Daniel Gonzalez.

The tiki bar scene in the U.S. was founded by the great Donn Beach, a World War II veteran and founding father of the tiki movement. One of his original recipes, "the Zombie," will live on Diabla Cove's cocktail menu and be served with his same "two drink maximum" rule due to its high potency. According to Pusser's Rum, "Legend has it that he originally created 'the Zombie' to help a hungover customer get through a business meeting," explains the website. "The customer returned several days later to complain that he had been turned into a zombie for his entire trip." Basically, its ridiculously sweet yet smooth taste completely conceals all of the alcohol that is loaded inside; it's silent but deadly. This is why even Don the Beachcomber restaurants limit their customers to "two Zombies each" because of their potency, which Beach said could make one "like the walking dead."

When Prohibition ended in 1933, Beach opened a bar in Hollywood called "Don's Beachcomber" at 1722 N. McCadden Pl. With its success, he began calling himself "Don the Beachcomber" (the eventual name of the restaurant that is still open in Madeira Beach, Florida). By the way, Mai Kai in Fort Lauderdale, founded in 1956, still serves Don the Beachcomber's original recipes.

The more you know.

Now, as a tribute to Mai Kai, you can find the "Moon Kiss Coconut" on the cocktail menu at Diabla's Cove.
click to enlarge a red cocktail
Now, as a tribute to Mai Kai, you can find the "Moon Kiss Coconut" on the cocktail menu at Diabla's Cove.
Diabla's Cove photo

A Tiki-Inspired Menu with a Modern Miami Twist

There will be a variety of classic cocktails at Diabla Cove, as well as new tiki cocktails on the menu. Below are three of said iconic recipes that will be on the menu at the pop-up.

Three tiki-inspired cocktails based on historically accurate recipes:

- The Zombie: Jamaican aged rum, Gold Puerto Rican rum, Hamilton Dark overproof rum, Velvet Falernum, aromatic Angostura bitters, housemade grenadine, lime, Don's mix, absinthe

- Moon Kiss Coconut: light Puerto Rican rum, Gold Barbados rum, Angostura aromatic bitters, lime, honey, falernum, coconut milk, coconut cream

- Humhumunikinikuapua'a: presentation of six shots - aged Caribbean rum, London dry gin, almond orgeat, lemon, pineapple, Peychaud's bitters

Plus, for those wondering about the food, the food menu will also be getting a tiki makeover. The menu features dishes like "Spam Tenders" with a spicy Hawaiian dipping sauce, Kalua pork empanadas, and pineapple-upside-down rum volcano cake.

Diabla's Cove opens Thursday, June 20, and runs through Saturday, September 28. The tiki bar is reservation only and does not allow walk-ins, so make sure to book a reservation in advance (plus, space is limited).

Diabla's Cove by Santa Diabla. 15301 NW 67th Ave., Miami Lakes; exploretock.com.
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Miami New Times has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Nicole Lopez-Alvar is the food editor of Miami New Times, a position she has been honored to take on since December 2023. Prior to her work at Miami New Times, she was a digital journalist covering breaking news, restaurants, arts, and culture at WPLG Local 10 News and WSVN 7 News. When she’s not writing about restaurants and chefs for her day job, Nicole can be found blogging about food on her personal Instagram account. Nicole received a Bachelor’s of Science in Communication degree from the University of Miami where she studied broadcast journalism. Readers might have also seen her on the 23rd season of ABC's The Bachelor and the sixth season of Bachelor in Paradise.
Contact: Nicole Lopez-Alvar
10 Best Burgers in Miami

Lists

10 Best Burgers in Miami

By Nicole Lopez-Alvar
Pura Vida Becomes Fisher Island’s First Outside Operator in Its History

Openings & Closings

Pura Vida Becomes Fisher Island’s First Outside Operator in Its History

By Jesse Scott
The 10 Best Sports Bars in Miami: Where to Watch the Florida Panthers

Best of Miami

The 10 Best Sports Bars in Miami: Where to Watch the Florida Panthers

By Nicole Lopez-Alvar and Nicole Danna
Largest Japanese Soufflé Pancake Café to Open in Wynwood

Openings & Closings

Largest Japanese Soufflé Pancake Café to Open in Wynwood

By Nicole Lopez-Alvar
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation