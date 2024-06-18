Miami Lakes' First Tiki Bar to Open With Vintage Cocktails

The tiki bar is a summertime pop-up called Diabla's Cove located inside of Miami Lakes speakeasy, Santa Diabla, that opens Thursday, June 20, and runs through Saturday, September 28. Located just behind Chela's Cocteleria, Santa Diabla is completely transforming for the summer into a tiki-inspired, "Polynesian Pop" paradise — and the transformation goes way beyond decor.
Before we dive into it, what exactly is the "tiki movement?" For those reading this who were born before the movement took place (oh, you young whippersnappers), the movement was the perfect tropical escape for those in America during the Great Depression, thanks to its exotic tiki huts, pineapples, and Polynesian flair. At a time before color television and the internet, tiki culture was a much-welcomed escape post-Great Depression. Although the fad eventually went away, the formerly kitsch aesthetic and theme has resurrected once more at cool bars across the U.S. (A tiki-inspired bar just opened in Edgewater, by the way.)
An Homage to the Tiki MovementTo add to the pop-up's historical accuracy, the menu at Diabla's Cove will be composed of original recipes from the tiki movement from the early to mid-1900s, as well as some new tiki concoctions by Miami-based mixologist Daniel Gonzalez.
The tiki bar scene in the U.S. was founded by the great Donn Beach, a World War II veteran and founding father of the tiki movement. One of his original recipes, "the Zombie," will live on Diabla Cove's cocktail menu and be served with his same "two drink maximum" rule due to its high potency. According to Pusser's Rum, "Legend has it that he originally created 'the Zombie' to help a hungover customer get through a business meeting," explains the website. "The customer returned several days later to complain that he had been turned into a zombie for his entire trip." Basically, its ridiculously sweet yet smooth taste completely conceals all of the alcohol that is loaded inside; it's silent but deadly. This is why even Don the Beachcomber restaurants limit their customers to "two Zombies each" because of their potency, which Beach said could make one "like the walking dead."
When Prohibition ended in 1933, Beach opened a bar in Hollywood called "Don's Beachcomber" at 1722 N. McCadden Pl. With its success, he began calling himself "Don the Beachcomber" (the eventual name of the restaurant that is still open in Madeira Beach, Florida). By the way, Mai Kai in Fort Lauderdale, founded in 1956, still serves Don the Beachcomber's original recipes.
The more you know.
Now, as a tribute to Mai Kai, you can find the "Moon Kiss Coconut" on the cocktail menu at Diabla's Cove.
A Tiki-Inspired Menu with a Modern Miami TwistThere will be a variety of classic cocktails at Diabla Cove, as well as new tiki cocktails on the menu. Below are three of said iconic recipes that will be on the menu at the pop-up.
Three tiki-inspired cocktails based on historically accurate recipes:
- The Zombie: Jamaican aged rum, Gold Puerto Rican rum, Hamilton Dark overproof rum, Velvet Falernum, aromatic Angostura bitters, housemade grenadine, lime, Don's mix, absinthe
- Moon Kiss Coconut: light Puerto Rican rum, Gold Barbados rum, Angostura aromatic bitters, lime, honey, falernum, coconut milk, coconut cream
- Humhumunikinikuapua'a: presentation of six shots - aged Caribbean rum, London dry gin, almond orgeat, lemon, pineapple, Peychaud's bitters
Plus, for those wondering about the food, the food menu will also be getting a tiki makeover. The menu features dishes like "Spam Tenders" with a spicy Hawaiian dipping sauce, Kalua pork empanadas, and pineapple-upside-down rum volcano cake.
Diabla's Cove opens Thursday, June 20, and runs through Saturday, September 28. The tiki bar is reservation only and does not allow walk-ins, so make sure to book a reservation in advance (plus, space is limited).
Diabla's Cove by Santa Diabla. 15301 NW 67th Ave., Miami Lakes; exploretock.com.