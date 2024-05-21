Largest Japanese Soufflé Pancake Café to Open in Wynwood

On June 15, Fluffy Fluffy, the largest Japanese-style soufflé pancake restaurant chain in North America, will open its first Miami location in the heart of Wynwood. Located at 2065 NW Second Ave., the dessert café will open its doors to fans eager to try the restaurant's viral soft, bouncy, and incredibly light pancakes.
If you're wondering what exactly Japanese-style soufflé pancakes are, they are made using soufflé techniques. To make them, egg whites are whipped up with sugar into a glossy, thick meringue with soft peaks that are then mixed with a batter made with egg yolks. The pancakes are then cooked slowly at a low temperature to achieve a round, cloud-like consistency. At Fluffy Fluffy, these cloud-like stacks are topped with a selection of fruits, creams, syrups, or housemade sauces (hence why they've gone viral on social media).
Fluffy Fluffy’s new location in Wynwood spans more than 1,000 square feet and features an open-kitchen concept where guests will be able to see how the cloud-like delicacies are made. Each pancake will be handcrafted to order with an array of flavors and toppings that will be Instagram-ready. For those wanting other sweets, the menu includes croffles (croissant-waffles), burnt-top cheesecake, roll cake, macarons, lattes, and specialty sodas.
Founded in Canada in 2018, Fluffy Fluffy, known as Fuwa Fuwa at its international locations, has 39 locations worldwide in the United Kingdom, Canada, China, France, and the U.S., with 31 locations in development. The opening of the brand’s new Miami location is only the beginning of the brand's expansion into Florida. “We are so excited to be opening our newest restaurant in such a vibrant and colorful part of the Wynwood community and introduce Miami to our famous menu items,” says Benson Lau, director of business development at Fluffy Fluffy. “Expanding into Miami is a significant milestone for us as we look to grow the brand further throughout Florida."
Soufflé pancakes are incredibly popular in Japan thanks to them being fluffy, jiggly, sweet, soft, and delicious (five characteristics of viral Japanese desserts).
On opening day in Wynwood, guests are invited to partake in giveaways and special offers.
Fluffy Fluffy. 2065 NW Second Ave.; fluffyfluffy.com. Opening June 15.