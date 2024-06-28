Nostalgic Miami Beach Ice Cream Shop the Frieze Closes After 38 Years

Opened in the summer of 1986, the ice cream shop was a home away from home for generations of South Florida families and Miami Beach residents who frequented the shop for its classic American ice cream.
On Thursday, June 27, the ice cream parlor took to Instagram to bid farewell to its customers.
The caption states, in part, "After 38 wonderful years, it is with both joy and sadness that we announce the closing of the Frieze. Since opening our doors in 1986, we have had the immense pleasure of serving the Miami Beach community with our lovingly crafted ice creams and sorbets. What started as a small dream has grown into a happy place for many, thanks to your incredible support and love. The countless smiles, shared laughter, and sweet moments we've experienced together have made this journey truly special. The Frieze has been more than just an ice cream shop — it has become a cherished part of this vibrant community, a place where memories were made and joy was shared."
Regular customers immediately took to the comments to reminisce and pay their respects to the ice cream shop that many of them had grown up visiting. One man wrote, "A part of childhood, adolescence, adulthood," while another customer wrote, "I've been going since I was 14 when it was in the old space where the Swatch Store was, and I'm 47 now. This is/was my place. 'Champagne Sorbet' forever. I hate that Miami Beach has changed so much and continues to." Another customer commented, "You guys are my childhood, I need a parting mini cup of the 'Get Down Boogie-Oogie Cookie.'"
Known for its signature Champagne sorbet and premium ice creams in popular flavors like coconut and pistachio, the neighborhood scoop shop set itself apart by being such a big part of so many millennials' childhoods and adolescences growing up in Miami. It was one of the last remaining dessert shops from the late '80s, if not the last one standing (besides Whip' n Dip Ice Cream Shoppe in South Miami, which opened in 1985). Even as the rent and cost of maintaining the shop drastically increased over the years, Frieze had an unwavering commitment to making its ice cream with only super-premium, 16% butterfat cream. They never used artificial colors, preservatives, or additives.
The owners of the Frieze ended their statement filled with love and gratitude for their loyal customers from over the past four decades.
"Our hearts are overflowing with gratitude for the unwavering support you have shown us over the years. Each scoop of ice cream, every visit, and all the flavors we created together have left an indelible mark on our hearts. Your love and patronage have been the foundation of our success, and we are forever grateful for the trust and loyalty you've given us. We treasure the friendships formed, the celebrations shared, and the community we've built together. As we close this chapter, we want to thank you from the bottom of our hearts for making the Frieze a part of your lives. The joy, sweetness, and love you've brought into our shop will continue to inspire us."
The caption ends, "Here's to the unforgettable moments, the laughter, and the legacy of warmth and support you've given us over the years. Thank you, Miami Beach, for 38 amazing years. We will miss you dearly."
We will miss you too, the Frieze Ice Cream Factory.