Miami Staple Blue Collar Expands for First Time in More Than a Decade

For the past 12 years, if you've driven along Biscayne Boulevard in Miami's Upper East Side neighborhood, there's a good chance you've glanced over at Blue Collar restaurant with its iconic sign directly above a few strings of bistro lights.
A lot has changed since the beloved Miami staple opened in 2012 — everything except for the restaurant itself. What was once a more desolate corner of Biscayne Boulevard in Miami's Upper West Side is now full of other restaurants, shops, condo buildings, and foot traffic. The city, which was once known for nightclubs and a few new spots in Wynwood, is now a mecca of great restaurants and restaurateurs, including those with a Michelin star. With all this change, it was time for the beloved hidden gem and its 800-square-foot self to get a facelift, as well.
Thankfully, Blue Collar isn't going anywhere, but it is hopping across the boulevard to a much larger location with an exciting new addition — a full bar.
But don't worry — menu staples and prices will remain unchanged, and that's a promise coming from chef and owner Daniel Serfer himself.
"I'm the first guy who complains that when a small, awesome place expands, it loses that original magic, so this move and what it means for Blue Collar and its fans weighs heavily on me," explains Serfer. "I can assure folks that the new Blue [Collar] will embrace the same spirit, menu concept, and pricing as the classic Blue [Collar] but will bring just enough of the right 'new' to make it work."
The new location will now seat 140 guests between the dining room and outdoor patio and an expansive full bar with an emphasis on good, old-school cocktails (not the fancy stuff). "People looking for handlebar-mustached mixologists and drinks that take 30 minutes to make should get their kicks elsewhere," Serfer only half-jokes.
Plus, Blue Collar will now have a new happy hour, although the exact menu is still in the works.
"Part of Blue Collar's success has been its pricing, and I'm not looking to change that in the new space," adds Serfer. "A larger menu and more seats did not indicate, for me, a chance to spike our prices. The new Blue [Collar] will maintain that spirit of accessibility; it'll just offer more for people to access."
Daily specials will include matzo ball soup and rotating soups, chops, and pasta, as well as freshly baked bread. Serfer's version of a Miami completa, a meal with a protein, carb, side, and a non-alcoholic drink, will be available at lunch for $15 and dinner for $20.
New additions to the menu are a trio of cheeseburger egg rolls, Cuban sandwich egg rolls, and pepperoni pizza egg rolls; mushroom and goat cheese croquettes with fig jam; shawarma made of lamb shoulder that comes with Israeli couscous, saffron, pita, hummus, and tahini; Swedish meatballs with toast and gravy; and sticky toffee pudding.
For those wondering what will happen to the original location of Blue Collar, don't worry — it's staying in ownership's hands. Although it technically will be closing down and moving across the street, the restaurant promises to make use of the old space. "It's staying in the family," says Serfer. "The space is precious to me, and I'll be introducing something 100 percent new there when the time is right."
Blue Collar will close at 6730 Biscayne Blvd. sometime in late March or early April ahead of its transition across the street, which will open by the end of April.
Lunch, happy hour, and dinner will be served initially, with breakfast and brunch rolling out shortly after that. Free lot parking and street parking abound.
Blue Collar. 6789 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-756-0366; bluecollarmiami.com. Opening in late April.