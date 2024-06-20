 Wynwood Restaurant and Bar Beaker & Gray to Close in Miami | Miami New Times
Wynwood Pioneer Beaker & Gray to Close After Nearly a Decade

Beaker & Gray is closing its doors on June 30 after nearly a decade of serving delicious food and cocktails in Wynwood.
June 20, 2024
The dining room at Beaker & Gray.
The dining room at Beaker & Gray. Beaker & Gray photo
One of Wynwood's longest-running restaurants that played a major role in the evolution of the area is bidding adieu — Beaker & Gray is closing its doors on the evening of Sunday, June 30.

On Thursday, June 20, the restaurant and bar sent a statement to the press to announce the heartbreaking news.

“We’ve had an incredible run with Beaker & Gray, and are extremely proud of the part we have played in Wynwood’s development into a world-famous neighborhood," says co-owner and chef Brian Nasajon in a statement. "Our passionate approach to culinary excellence confirmed our status as one of the longest-lived restaurants in this quickly gentrifying location.”

Beaker & Gray, known for its global-inspired fare and innovative cocktail program in a dimly lit and always very cool setting, opened in December of 2015 at the beginning of Wynwood — before the town became the cultural attraction and arts mecca it is today. Even as the neighborhood evolved into a tourist attraction, the restaurant never lost its sense of self.

Founded by Nasajon and his renowned Miami mixologist Ben Potts, the restaurant was unique in that not only was it a visitor favorite, but also a local's only favorite, as well, especially for its lunch, dinner, happy hour, and popular brunch.
Beaker & Gray will have a pre-Labor Day late-night happy hour.
“As one of the OG Wynwood business owners, along with our neighbors Zak the Baker and Fireman Derek, [as well as] a cadre of restaurateurs, barkeeps, gallerists and small business owners we’ve been part of, [we've all] witnessed the transformation of a neighborhood from an urban hipster haunt to an international tourist destination," adds Nasajon.

Nasajon and Potts also noted in the statement that they have decided to move on to other projects in Miami. Therefore, their spirit, energy, and culinary style will hopefully live on in another restaurant soon.

“Now that we’ve made the decision to move onto other projects (stay tuned!) we‘ve decided to go out in style and celebrate our tenure the month of June," he says. "We’ve been the place for so many memories, have hosted countless events and enjoyed great community support and we wanted to find the right way to thank and say farewell – but not goodbye – to our many friends and loyal clientele.”

On a more positive note for those who will surely be heartbroken by the news, Nasajon, Potts, and their team promise to bring some fun and excitement into the restaurant's last ten days in business. There will be special events, throwback promotions, and more. To start, effective immediately, the restaurant is returning its "$5 Happy Hour," featuring a wide array of pours and plates for $5 (Wednesday through Sunday from 4:30 to 7 p.m.).

In the meantime, make sure to savor the restaurant while you can this month. Reservations are available via Resy.com.

So long, B&G. You'll be missed.

Beaker & Gray. 2637 N. Miami Ave.; 305-699-2637; beakerandgray.com.
