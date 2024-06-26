 Edgewater Bakery Mamma Leone Bakery to Close in Miami | Miami New Times
Family-Run Edgewater Staple Mamma Leone Bakery to Close

A beloved neighborhood bakery in Edgewater known for its artisan bread, delicious croissants, and baked goods is closing.
June 26, 2024
Miami bakery Mamma Leone Bakery is closing in Edgewater after five years of selling fresh coffee, delicious pastries, and house-made artisan bread.
Miami bakery Mamma Leone Bakery is closing in Edgewater after five years of selling fresh coffee, delicious pastries, and house-made artisan bread. Photo by Dave Carletti
An Edgewater staple run by Italian bakers that opened a year before COVID (and even thrived throughout the pandemic) will close its doors at the end of the month.

Located along Northeast Second Avenue in Edgewater, Mamma Leone Bakery has announced it will close its doors on Saturday, June 29. Known for its delicious pastries, fresh coffee, housemade sourdough bread, artisan baguettes, and fresh baked goods like croissants and delicious pistachio crostata, the bakery is one of numerous local businesses feeling the impact of soaring rent increases across Miami-Dade County.
On Monday, June 24, the bakery run by Benedetta di Persia, a Tuscan chef and baker, took to Instagram to share the heartbreaking news. In the caption, she explains she has been "forced to vacate the premises due to some landord's code violations" and, unfortunately, cannot find a nearby location she can afford.

Di Persia opened the bakery in 2019 with her husband, Gianpiero. They later opened a second location at 8163 NE Second Ave., which will close, as well.

The caption reads, “Dear patrons, with a heart full of sadness, we have to announce that @mammaleonebakery is closing for good this Saturday, June 29... We neither could cut the salaries of our wonderful staff nor double the prices of our delicacies to make a landlord happy."

The post concludes with a heartfelt note to the bakery's loyal Edgewater community and regulars. "We want to express our gratitude to you all for your loyalty and your support that allowed our exponential growth in the past five years, and we want to thank the whole team for being an essential part of our success. We baked with love!”
Fans of the bakery quickly took to the comments to express their sympathy and shock over the news. Many expressed their frustration with the "gentrification" of the neighborhood and its impact on small businesses like di Persia's.

Miami photographer Dave Carletti wrote, "The post I never wanted to share this morning. You have been like a family to me, my wife, and my children, often captured in photographs and stories. We will miss the genuine quality of your products because it felt like being in Italy. We stumbled upon you by chance over a year ago, and you were my first client as a photographer, videographer, and social media manager when I moved to Miami. Thank you to Benedetta, to Giampiero, and the entire staff for making me feel like family."

Other commenters expressed outrage, questioning whether the Edgewater community could potentially rally together to support the bakery. "Is there nothing that we as a community can do for you to stay open?" stated one regular. Another wrote, "Oh my God, no, this can’t be! Will definitely miss all of you" and "Nothing good lasts in this city. I will never forget you!"

Fans have a few more days to stop by to say goodbye to the owners and grab one last to-go box piled high with bread and pastries.

Mamma Leone Bakery. 2508 NE Second Ave., Miami; 786-577-0475; mammaleonebakery.com. Open Monday through Saturday 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
