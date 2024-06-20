 Miami Mediterranean Riverfront Restaurant Casa Neo Opens on Riverfront | Miami New Times
Owners of Mila to Open Lush Riverfront Restaurant Casa Neos

Everything you need to know about Casa Neos, Miami's new fine-dining, riverfront Mediterranean restaurant on the Miami River.
June 20, 2024
With a Mediterranean-inspired menu and river views, Casa Neos is slated to be the hot spot of the summer.
With a Mediterranean-inspired menu and river views, Casa Neos is slated to be the hot spot of the summer. Riviera Dining Group rendering
Just when you thought Miami didn't have enough glamorous dining establishments, one more is opening on the Miami River this summer.

Casa Neos, the sister restaurant of Mila in South Beach and Ava in Winter Park, is opening along the Miami River on Wednesday, June 26, by Chef Michaël Michaelidis, a chef with 26 Michelin stars experience. The two-story restaurant plans on taking its guests through a "journey of the Mediterranean" with its cuisine, decor, and atmosphere inspired by the Aegean Islands.

Founded by Miami-based hospitality group Riviera Dining Group, the restaurant is a multi-purpose space, meaning it is also part boutique hotel (the very first for the hospitality group) and part members-only club. Casa Neos will be one of two restaurants located within the space — Noora, a Moroccan and North African rooftop restaurant and lounge will open in the fall of 2024.
click to enlarge interior or restaurant
A rendering of the interior of Casa Neos by Riviera Dining Group
Riviera Dining Group rendering

Fresh Ingredients Inspired by the Mediterranean

Led by Chef Michaelidis, who is head of culinary at Riviera Dining Group, every dish at Casa Neos will reflect dishes typically served along the Mediterranean. "Throughout all Casa Neos offerings, seasonal flavors meet modern techniques, complemented with my knowledge of traditional French flavors and techniques," explains Chef Michaelidis.

Open for lunch, dinner, and brunch during the weekend, Casa Neos' Mediterranean-inspired menu will feature fresh fish, a selection of prime meat offerings, and housemade bread in wood-fired ovens. "I'm honored to be a part of a new chapter in Miami's culinary scene," says Chef Michaelidis. "From the authentic and fresh ingredients of Casa Neos Restaurant to the rich, aromatic notes of Noora, Casa Neos promises a fully immersive experience for all the senses."

Chef Michaelidis joined Riviera Dining Group after 12 years of working with the Robuchon Group, where he earned seven Michelin stars, for a total of 26 Michelin stars spanning his career in Cannes, Monaco, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Tokyo.
click to enlarge the interior of a restaurant
A rendering of the interior of Casa Neos by Riviera Dining Group
Riviera Dining Group rendering

Interiors Aim to Transport Guests to the Shores of the Aegean Sea

Aesthetically designed by architectural designer Lazaro Rosa Violan, Casa Neos is inspired by his travels from the shores of Greece to Morocco, and each detail reflects the rich cultural influences of these regions. Upon entering, guests are welcomed by natural design elements and wooden pieces of furniture, which complement the greenery and boho tones of the restaurant's interior.

The interiors celebrate the rich variety of Mediterranean cultures with stone and stucco walls, ensuring a cool respite from the warm Miami sun. Plus, natural fabrics such as cotton, jute, and linen fill the dining room and bar areas, allowing breezes to flood the dining areas, and hand-painted ceramics adorn the walls. Staying true to the restaurant's roots, Moroccan rugs and Zellige tile fill the floors of the restaurant, with each fabric sourced from Turkey, Spain, or France. Plus, the leathers are all hand-braided.

"Every aspect of Casa Neos, from the unique scent to the handpicked details, has a purpose and is designed to make guests feel right at home while simultaneously transporting them to exotic regions around the globe," says Marine Giron-Galy, chief branding officer and partner of Riviera Dining Group. "Influenced by the love of hospitality that's central to our French roots, Casa Neos was born out of our genuine love for curating one-of-a-kind experiences and bringing a touch of international flair to Miami."

Reservations are already available via OpenTable.com.

Casa Neos. 40 SW N. River Dr., Miami; 305-800-6367; casa-neos.com.
