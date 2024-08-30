 New La Sandwicherie Locations Opening in Sunny Isles and Brickell | Miami New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

La Sandwicherie Will Open in 2 New Miami Neighborhoods This Fall

Miami's favorite late-night sandwich shop La Sandwicherie is opening two new locations in these neighborhoods this fall.
August 30, 2024
La Sandwicherie is coming to two new popular Miami neighborhoods.
La Sandwicherie is coming to two new popular Miami neighborhoods. La Sandwicherie photo
Share this:
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

There are a lot of new foodie spots opening around South Florida, but here's one you definitely want to pay attention to: featured in New Times' 2024 Required Eating and named Best Late-Night Dining 2023, La Sandwicherie is set to open in Sunny Isles and reopen in Brickell by the end of the year.

Founded more than 35 years ago in 1988, the legendary French-owned Miami staple started serving its iconic sandwiches at its original location off of 14th Street between Washington and Collins Avenues in South Beach. Owners Elise and Franz Leforestier soon created La Sandwicherie Group to take the famed sandwiches to other neighborhoods.

So far, La Sandwicherie has expanded to Wynwood, North Beach, and recently added two delivery-only locations in Fort Lauderdale and downtown Miami.

Now, the iconic shop will be in Brickell and Sunny Isles as well.
click to enlarge
Feeling hungry after midnight? La Sandwicherie is still open.
La Sandwicherie photo
According to the website, its next venture is in Sunny Isles, located at 17008 Collins Ave. in the center of Sunny Isles Beach at RK Village Plaza. The shop is set to open in the third quarter of this year, so while there are no officially released dates, locals can look forward to the new location opening soon.

Other great news for Brickell residents who were devastated by La Sandwicherie closing in May this year, the sandwich spot is coming back and set to open by the end of the year at 60 SW 10th St., Miami, facing Mary Brickell Village. A statement released on the website reads: "Thank you to all our customers for your messages during our period of absence… we look forward to seeing you again very soon."

No official opening dates have been confirmed. However, New Times will update this article.

La Sandwicherie Brickell. 60 SW 10th St., Miami; lasandwicherie.com. Opening this fall.
La Sandwicherie Sunny Isles. 17008 Collins Ave., Sunny Isles; lasandwicherie.com. Opening this fall.
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Miami New Times has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Rachel Costa is a Coconut Creek-based contributor who covers the food scene in South Florida for Miami New Times. She was born in Brazil and is a graduate of Florida International University. In addition to New Times, her work has appeared in Coral Gables Magazine and the Miami Times, and on WLRN.
Contact: Rachel Costa
South Miami Staple Café Pastis Forced to Change Name After Mixup

Food & Drink News

South Miami Staple Café Pastis Forced to Change Name After Mixup

By Grant Albert
Family-Owned Hialeah Deli Makes the Best Sandwiches in Florida

Food & Drink News

Family-Owned Hialeah Deli Makes the Best Sandwiches in Florida

By Nicole Lopez-Alvar
24-Hour Miami Grocery Store Goes Viral for Twilight Shopping

Social Media

24-Hour Miami Grocery Store Goes Viral for Twilight Shopping

By Rachel Costa
Miami Barbecue Joints Named Two of the Best in the U.S.

Food & Drink News

Miami Barbecue Joints Named Two of the Best in the U.S.

By Rachel Costa
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation