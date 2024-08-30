La Sandwicherie Will Open in 2 New Miami Neighborhoods This Fall

There are a lot of new foodie spots opening around South Florida, but here's one you definitely want to pay attention to: featured in New Times' 2024 Required Eating and named Best Late-Night Dining 2023, La Sandwicherie is set to open in Sunny Isles and reopen in Brickell by the end of the year.
Founded more than 35 years ago in 1988, the legendary French-owned Miami staple started serving its iconic sandwiches at its original location off of 14th Street between Washington and Collins Avenues in South Beach. Owners Elise and Franz Leforestier soon created La Sandwicherie Group to take the famed sandwiches to other neighborhoods.
So far, La Sandwicherie has expanded to Wynwood, North Beach, and recently added two delivery-only locations in Fort Lauderdale and downtown Miami.
Now, the iconic shop will be in Brickell and Sunny Isles as well.
Other great news for Brickell residents who were devastated by La Sandwicherie closing in May this year, the sandwich spot is coming back and set to open by the end of the year at 60 SW 10th St., Miami, facing Mary Brickell Village. A statement released on the website reads: "Thank you to all our customers for your messages during our period of absence… we look forward to seeing you again very soon."
No official opening dates have been confirmed. However, New Times will update this article.
La Sandwicherie Brickell. 60 SW 10th St., Miami; lasandwicherie.com. Opening this fall.
La Sandwicherie Sunny Isles. 17008 Collins Ave., Sunny Isles; lasandwicherie.com. Opening this fall.