Montréal's Largest Shawarma Chain to Open First U.S. Location in Miami

Montréal's largest shawarma chain Boustan will open its first U.S. spot in Miami with its popular pitas, bowls, and salads.
August 26, 2024
Canada's famed Schwarma chain is coming to Coral Gables.
Canada's famed Schwarma chain is coming to Coral Gables. Screenshot via Instagram/@boustanrestaurant
Montréal's largest shawarma chain Boustan is going international, and its first U.S. location is set to open in Miami.

According to Traded, the popular Mediterranean chain hailing from Montréal, Canada has leased retail space at 2209 SW 37th Ave. in Coral Gables just steps away from the bustling Miracle Mile.

Boustan is known throughout the southeast region of Canada for its Middle Eastern shawarma that it prepares in all forms, including in the form of pitas, bowls, and salads. Popular shawarma protein choices include chicken, beef, mixed, falafel, vegetarian, kafta, and even vegan options made with shiitake mushrooms.
Canada's largest shawarma chain Boustan will open its first U.S. location in Coral Gables, Miami, with its popular shawarma pitas, bowls, and salads.
Boustan came onto the scene in 1986 when it opened its first location on Crescent Street in Montréal. For 25 years, it remained a single-location shawarma restaurant before expanding to over 67 stores in Quebec, Ontario, and New Brunswick.

Now, Boustan is going International, with locations across the U.S. and Africa.

The main difference between shawarma and gyro is the type of meat used to prepare each dish: Shawarma is usually made with chicken, turkey, beef, or lamb, while gyro is traditionally made with pork.

With over 60 locations, Boustan has a massive following, including on social media.
For those who prefer the popular bowl options, the same meat and vegetarian choices are available. Ending the meal on a sweet note there's a selection of baklavas as dessert.

Although no opening date has been confirmed, New Times will update this article once a date has been announced.

Boustan Miami. 2209 SW 37th Ave., Coral Gables; boustan.ca. Opening date to be announced.
