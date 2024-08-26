Montréal's Largest Shawarma Chain to Open First U.S. Location in Miami

According to Traded, the popular Mediterranean chain hailing from Montréal, Canada has leased retail space at 2209 SW 37th Ave. in Coral Gables just steps away from the bustling Miracle Mile.
Boustan is known throughout the southeast region of Canada for its Middle Eastern shawarma that it prepares in all forms, including in the form of pitas, bowls, and salads. Popular shawarma protein choices include chicken, beef, mixed, falafel, vegetarian, kafta, and even vegan options made with shiitake mushrooms.
Now, Boustan is going International, with locations across the U.S. and Africa.
The main difference between shawarma and gyro is the type of meat used to prepare each dish: Shawarma is usually made with chicken, turkey, beef, or lamb, while gyro is traditionally made with pork.
With over 60 locations, Boustan has a massive following, including on social media.
For those who prefer the popular bowl options, the same meat and vegetarian choices are available. Ending the meal on a sweet note there's a selection of baklavas as dessert.
@boustanrestaurant How to make the WHOLE group happy! 🤤 Psst. Our Party Paks are only 79.99$ right now. You know what to order for your next party! #party #lebanesefood #partypaks #ubereats #doordash #skipthedishes #partyfood #mtlfoodie #fyp #shawarma #toronto #montreal ♬ Taste - Tyga
Although no opening date has been confirmed, New Times will update this article once a date has been announced.
Boustan Miami. 2209 SW 37th Ave., Coral Gables; boustan.ca. Opening date to be announced.