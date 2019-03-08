Five New Brunches to Try This Weekend in Miami

As Miami readies itself for spring, break your weekend routine and try a new brunch. In the last couple of weeks, a handful of Miami restaurants rolled out new menus and specials, from David Grutman and Pharrell Williams' Swan in the Design District to Daniel Boulud's Boulud Sud and the W Miami's Addikt.

Here are the five best new brunches to sample. Be sure to reserve your spot in advance, as some of the restaurants fill quickly.

1. Swan. Musician Pharrell Williams and Miami hospitality entrepreneur David Grutman have officially launched brunch at their Design District restaurant, Swan. The eatery, which opened in late 2018, serves a light brunch menu of classic breakfast items, including bourbon caramel cinnamon rolls; coconut pancakes topped with banana ice cream; smoked salmon towers with bagels and lox; French toast with pecans, candied oranges, and amaretto whipped cream; and wagyu pastrami hash. Also featured are Swan best sellers, such as the caesar salad, burger, and hamachi tartrate. Items average $10 to $20. 90 NE 39th St., Miami; 305-704-0994; swanbevy.com. Brunch is served Saturdays and Sundays 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

EXPAND Photo by 52 Chefs

2. No Name Chinese. The restaurant's popular Sunday brunch is now served on Saturday with an extended lineup of dishes. Highlights include Hong Kong-style waffles with miso dulce de leche, shredded coconut, and vanilla whipped cream; yaka mein , lo mein noodles served in a beef broth with braised brisket, a poached egg, and Cajun seasoning; and the NNC burger, with kewpie mayo, cheddar, and pickles. Items average $10 to $20. Pair brunch with matcha-infused sake cocktails or local beer from J. Wakefield, Concrete Beach, and Biscayne Bay Brewing. There's also a family-style brunch tasting menu of five to six chef's dishes per table with drink pairings for an added $30. 400 SW 57th Ct., South Miami; 786-577-0734; nonamechinese.com. Brunch is served Saturdays and Sundays noon to 3 p.m.

EXPAND Courtesy of Boulud Sud

3. Boulud Sud. After nearly a year, James Beard Award-winning French chef and restaurateur Daniel Boulud's downtown Miami restaurant, Boulud Sud, is finally open for Sunday brunch. The concept, which replaced Boulud's DB Bistro Moderne in the same space, serves American and Mediterranean breakfast dishes in an upscale environment, complete with bottomless cocktails and frosé. À la carte highlights include setas con huevos, a roasted mushroom and egg dish with tomato confit and croutons; Moroccan shakshouka with kale and a slow poached egg; brioche French toast drizzled with chantilly and raspberry marmalade; and pancakes with sheep’s milk ricotta, chantilly , butter, and pure maple syrup. Items range from $10 to $30. 255 Biscayne Blvd. Way, Miami; 305-421-8800; bouludsud.com/miami. Brunch is served Sundays 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

EXPAND Courtesy of Doc B's

4. Doc B's. In Coral Gables, try Doc B's recently launched all-day weekend brunch. The menu includes everything from smoked salmon pizza and acai bowls, to candied bacon, egg sandwiches, and chimichurri steak and eggs. There's also a section dedicated to " pan-cakes " that are nearly the size of a large plate and come in flavors like chocolate chip, traditional, and " cinn -a-swirl," which is comparable to a flattened cinnamon bun drizzled in cinnamon, sugar, and condensed milk. Items average $10 to $20. Mimosas and bloody marys are available for $5. 301 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables; 786-864-1220; docbsrestaurant.com. Brunch is served Saturdays and Sundays 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

EXPAND Courtesy of Addikt

5. Addikt. On the 15th floor of the W Miami, enjoy all-day brunch while taking in an unobstructed view of Miami. Menu highlights include honey fried chicken and waffles, carrot cake pancakes with maple cream cheese, and crabcakes Benedict. There's also an unlimited paella station as well as a grilling area with snapper, lobster, and steak. Items average $15 to $20. A 90-minute bottomless beverage option, which includes mimosas, bellinis, bloody marys, and sangria, is available for $25, or $35 for champagne. 485 Brickell Ave., Miami; 305-503-0373; wmiamihotel.com. Brunch is served Saturdays and Sundays 11:30 to 3 p.m.

If you love to brunch, check out New Times' Out to Brunch. It takes place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 13, at Jungle Plaza. 3801 NE First Ave., Miami; newtimesouttobrunch.com. Tickets cost $40 to $60 at ticketfly.com.