Celebrate Negroni Week in Miami

The Negroni is one of the world’s greatest cocktails. The Italian libation, made with gin, vermouth, and Campari, is a classic blend of sweet and bitter. It's also one of the few drinks that gets its own week. Imbibe magazine and Campari have dedicated the last week of June to the Negroni for a good cause.

Every bar or restaurant that signs up chooses a nonprofit from the list of more than 30 official Negroni Week charity partners and makes an initial donation to participate, as well as donates a portion of proceeds from their featured Negroni.

Monday, June 24, through Sunday, June 30, the sixth-annual Negroni Week will be celebrated worldwide, with more than 10,000 venues participating from San Francisco to Sydney. The celebration has raised nearly $2 million to date for various charitable causes. More than 30 of Miami’s bars and restaurants will participate this year, so check out the following list of favorites, plan your week accordingly, and feel good about sipping that expertly crafted cocktail.

1-800-Lucky. For Negroni Week, Wynwood's Asian food hall will serve a specialty drink with a twist. The Made in Dade contains local Big Cypress Magic City XXI gin, Campari, sweet vermouth, and Chareau aloe liqueur ($12). A portion of proceeds will benefit the animal-focused charity PAWS.143 NW 23rd St., Miami; 305-768-9826; 1800lucky.com.

27 Restaurant. Enjoy the Negroni Royal, made specially for Negroni Week, containing Fords gin, Campari, and Ruby port and topped with prosecco for a bubbly finish ($14). A portion of proceeds will go to the Surfrider Foundation for ocean conservation. 2727 Indian Creek Dr., Miami Beach; 786-476-7020; freehandhotels.com.

Alter. Whether dining inside or drinking alfresco at the bar, you can enjoy Italian-inspired drinks for Negroni Week at this Wynwood staple. Try the Il Classico or the Fragola Sbagliata, which pairs house-made strawberry vermouth with Campari and comes topped with prosecco. For a more savory rendition, the Pepegroni incorporates pepperoni-washed Campari, gin mare, and vermouth and finishes it with a dehydrated pepperoni slice. Drink prices range from $13 to $15, and $1 from each cocktail will benefit Water for People to help provide access to safe drinking water. 223 NW 23rd St., Miami; 305-573-5996; altermiami.com.



Better Days. Brickell’s craft cocktail bar knows how to cool things down on hot summer nights by offering a slushy variation. This frozen Negroni, called the Flamingo Cartel, adds a twist to the original by using Coconut Cartel Special — a dark rum infused with coconut water. The drink costs $10 (or $6 during happy hour), and $3 from each one sold will benefit No Kid Hungry to help end child hunger in America. 75 SE Sixth St., Miami; 786-220-7690; betterdaysmiami.com.

EXPAND Sip a Negroni for a good cause at the Broken Shaker. 52chefs

Broken Shaker. The Broken Shaker will throw a Negroni Week kickoff happy hour with Campari from 7 to 10 p.m. Monday, June 24. A special Negroni slushie will be available only for the event. The Shaker will also serve a Negroni-inspired punch throughout the week. The slushie will cost $11 and the punch $7, with a portion of proceeds going to the Surfrider Foundation. 2727 Indian Creek Dr., Miami Beach; 305-531-2727; freehandhotels.com.

Ember. The newest addition to chef Brad Kilgore’s roster of restaurants, Ember will offer three takes on the Negroni. Dante’s Boulevard Gin Format is made with gin, Campari, sweet vermouth, and "fluffy" Valencia orange juice. More straightforward, the 50/50 infuses chamomile into the Campari and adds gin and a baby’s breath garnish. And for something more fruit-forward, A Light Touch contains Campari, Lillet, and mango, pineapple, and bell pepper gin made sous-vide. The blend is served over an ice sphere and garnished with a marigold and a pineapple frond. Each cocktail costs $14, and a dollar from each will benefit No Kid Hungry. 151 NE 41st St., Miami; 786-534-4970; embermiami.com.

The Jim & Neesie. Recently awarded Best Cocktails in New Times’ Best of Miami 2019 issue, the Jim & Neesie is definitely worth visiting during Negroni Week. The bar will pour two variations: the Negroni Supreme, with raspberry-infused gin, red pepper-infused Campari, Cocchi di Torino vermouth, and pistachio extract; and the White Negroni, with Pisco Torontel, Friulano vermouth, Cocchi Americano, Peychaud’s bitters, and orange bitters. Or head out back to the Generator’s bar Driftway for a poolside frozen Negroni containing apricot-infused gin. A portion of proceeds will go toward the Wild Foundation to protect wildlife. Generator Miami, 3120 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 786-496-5730; staygenerator.com



Kaido. For Negroni Week, chef Brad Kilgore’s sexy Asian lounge will offer three cocktails crafted by the award-winning Nico De Soto. The Kakigroni uses Appleton Estate Signature Blend rum, Campari, sweet vermouth, and a mix of citrus and other fruits. For tequila lovers, the complex Mekishiko Negroni uses Espolon Blanco tequila, Campari, sweet vermouth infused with umeboshi (pickled Japanese plums), lemon juice, egg glair, and bamboo salt. And for traditionalists, the Shiso Negroni contains gin, Campari, sweet vermouth, shiso leaves, and an orange expression ($14 each). One dollar from each cocktail purchased will benefit the Giving Kitchen, providing support to food service workers. 151 NE 41st St., Miami; 786-409-5591; kaidomiami.com.



Lost Boy. Recently named Best Bar in Miami in New Times' Best of Miami issue, Lost Boy will pour four drinks to satisfy various spirits cravings. For Negroni Week, the bar will serve a classic Negroni, a Rosato Negroni made with Zunte mezcal, a rum Negroni with Plantation pineapple-infused dark rum, and an Old Pal, made with Woodford Rye, Campari, and dry vermouth. A portion of proceeds from each will be donated to the Surfrider Foundation. Lost Boy will also host the afterparty for Campari Day of Service Tuesday, June 25, for industry professionals volunteering at Miami Rescue Mission. Each drink costs $12 during regular hours and $10 during happy hour.157 E. Flagler St., Miami; 305-372-7303; lostboydrygoods.com.



Market at Edition. In celebration of the iconic Italian beverage’s centennial, the Market has created the 100 Year Negroni. This unique take on the classic contains artichoke-infused Plymouth gin, rosemary-and-orange-infused Campari, and a blend of Lillet Blanc and Antica Carpano ($17). For those craving a sweeter way to celebrate, Market will also offer a boozy Negroni cupcake topped with a rosemary sprig and orange peel ($5). A portion of proceeds will go to No Kid Hungry. 2901 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 786-257-4600; editionhotels.com



Matador Bar. The Miami Beach Edition’s famed cocktail bar will offer a twist on the classic Boulevardier. For the Flauntin, Wild Turkey Rare Breed, Campari, Cocchi di Torino, and Grand Marnier Centenaire are slow-cooked with citrus peels, served over a 24-karat-gold-flaked ice cube, and finished with Bergamot essence. The Flauntin costs $18, and proceeds will benefit the Surfrider Foundation. 2901 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 786-257-4600; matadorroom.com



A complete list of participating bars and restaurants in the Miami area can be found at negroniweek.com.