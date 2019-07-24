National Tequila Day Deals in Miami

Of course you'll want to celebrate National Tequila Day at Margaritaville.

So what if National Tequila Day is another one of those totally fake holidays? It's an excuse to drink tequila and that's reason enough. Today, July 24, Miami bars and restaurants will offer discounted margaritas and specialty drinks throughout the day. Grab your favorite drinking partner and check out one of these National Tequila Day celebrations.

AQ Bar. Quench your thirst with the Whaam ($16), inspired by the bar’s artwork of the same name by Roy Lichtenstein. The cocktail contains tequila, Cointreau, simple syrup, lime juice, passionfruit purée, muddled jalapeños, and basil leaves and comes garnished with orange and jalapeño. 17875 Collins Ave., Sunny Isles Beach; 305-918-8000; acqualinaresort.com.

Bahama Breeze Island Grille. Enjoy $5 classic margaritas and $10 tequila flights all day at most Bahama Breeze locations across the nation through Saturday, July 27. Various locations; bahamabreeze.com.

Brimstone Woodfire Grill. Score half-priced margaritas from 4 to 7 p.m. on National Tequila Day. 8300 NW 36th St., Doral; 786-837-8960; brimstonedoral.com.

Hooters. For $15, get two '83 ritas made with Sauza tequila, along with an order of Tex-Mex nachos. Various locations; hooters.com.

La Cervecería de Barrio. Stop by for happy hour today from 3 to 7 p.m. for $6.95 margaritas, including passionfruit, watermelon, and jalapeño varieties. 836 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach, and 1412 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach; lacerveceriadebario.com.

Living Room. For National Tequila Day, the Living Room's head mixologist, Jonathan Rodriguez, created the MezKale, which mixes mezcal and tequila with chili liquor, honey, kale juice, and fresh lime. Plus, get 20 percent off all tequila cocktails. 2201 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-938-3000; marriott.com.

Margaritaville Hollywood Beach Resort. JWB Prime Steak & Seafood will host a happy hour with live music from 4 to 7 p.m. today. In addition, the resort will offer a Don Julio tequila-tasting experience led by a distilling maestro ($30). Valet parking is complimentary with proof of purchase. 1111 N. Ocean Dr., Hollywood; 954-874-4444; margaritavillehollywoodbeachresort.com.

Naked Taco. The tequila is on Ralph Pagano all day today at his Miami Beach taco restaurant. Expect a party, margaritas, and plenty of tacos. 1111 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-534-8455; nakedtacomiami.com.

Novikov. Sip the Natsu Cooler, specially created for National Tequila Day, for $8 all day. It's made with Maestro Dobel tequila, yellow chartreuse, lime juice, and grapefruit soda. 300 S. Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-489-1000; novikovmiami.com.

OLA at the Gates Hotel South Beach. Enjoy the OLA margarita, handcrafted with Chinaco blanco tequila, Cointreau, lime, grapefruit juice, and agave nectar. 2360 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-695-9125; olamiami.com.

Phuc Yea. At Phuc Yea, expect three special $9 tequila cocktails, including the Cuidado QT Muerdo, a spicy pineapple "phrozenrita" with Ancho Reyes chile liqueur, Camarena reposado tequila, caramelized pineapple, and lime; Phuong’s Den, a hibiscus rose margarita with Camarena tequila, triple sec, hibiscus, rosewater, and lime; and Breakfast for Dinner, a shot-and-beer special with a shot of tequila blanco, guava sangrita, pastelito, and a house lager beer. 7100 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-602-3710; phucyea.com.

Talavera Cocina Mexicana. The Coral Gables restaurant will host an outdoor fiesta with a live mariachi band, $25 tequila flights, and $12 all-you-can-eat tacos al pastor. 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 24, at 2299 Ponce de Leon Blvd., Coral Gables; 305-444-2955; talaveraspot.com.

TacoCraft. The South Miami taco spot will celebrate with $5 margaritas all day. Guests can sip unique flavors such as strawberry basil, jalapeño cucumber, and citrus chili. 5829 SW 73rd St., South Miami; 305-668-5612;

tacocraft.com.

Verde. Celebrate National Tequila Day at Verde, located in Pérez Art Museum Miami, with the Verde spicy margarita ($14), containing Ancho Reyes chile liqueur, verde poblano liqueur, lime, and agave. 1103 Biscayne Blvd, Miami; pamm.org.

Villa Azur. Enjoy the Azur 309 margarita ($16), a combo of Avión silver tequila, lime juice, agave nectar, and black lava salt. 309 23rd St., Miami Beach; 305-763-8688; villaazurmiami.com.