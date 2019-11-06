Jules Aron Is Serving Up CBD Cocktails at Seed Food & Wine Week

This year marks the sixth edition of Seed Food & Wine Week, Miami plant-based food festival that's expected to have over 10,000 attendees over the course of four days.

Starting tomorrow, November 7, and running through Sunday, November 10, a whole lineup of events will feature local and national talent converging throughout Miami to focus on the festival's mission of how to live consciously and more sustainably.

Returning with a bigger and better lineup this year, Seed has hired Jules Aron as its mixology director to curate the cocktail program for the entire event. Aron, also known as the Healthy Bartender, is a beverage consultant, holistic nutritionist, and author who has been featured nationally for her dedication to wellness within the cocktail culture.

Her best-selling book, Zen and Tonic: Savory and Fresh Cocktails for the Enlightened Drinker, features recipes that combine her knowledge from 12 years of bartending with her background in nutrition to create drinks that are better for you from the ease of your own home. She shows health-conscious readers how to use fresh juices to make infusions and natural sweeteners with ingredients that boost the immune system and leave you feeling refreshed. Reflecting on the book's success, Aron says, "It's been interesting because when my book first came out, it was still a very new concept and people were just starting to pay attention to what they're eating. So it was a dialogue that we should start looking at what we're drinking as well."

As far as how she will bring this wealth of knowledge to Seed festival's cocktail program, Aron tells New Times, "I've been part of the Seed family for years now, and I love what they're doing. Our belief systems go together really well. We're definitely paying more attention to cocktails this year."

Aron says the festival organizers brought her on was to bring more flair to beverages at the events. "You'll see more craft cocktails, and more creativity when it comes to drinks."

Aron has been responsible for pairing the participating restaurants with local bartenders to create drinks that will complement the dishes they're serving throughout the weekend. Her attention to detail ensures there will be something for everyone, even those abstaining from alcohol. "I want everyone to feel welcome at the bars during the festival and enjoy something spectacular, whether it has alcohol or not." She actually cites low ABV (alcohol by volume) and zero-proof cocktails among the biggest trends right now as people are being more mindful about what they put in their bodies. "There's a huge movement with younger generations choosing to either skip booze altogether or be mindful about how much they're imbibing," Aron says.

Another growing trend that Aron will be featuring is the use of cannabidiol oils (CBD) in everything from cookies to cocktails.

For those interested in dabbling with CBD in their libations, Aron will be teaching a master mixology class on Saturday, November 9, at 4:30 p.m. at the Whole Foods Culinary Stage during the Seed Festival Day Tasting Village. "The class will talk about CBD in general and then go into different options, whether it's just a CBD zero-proof cocktail or a CBD low ABV cocktail... It's a different way of drinking that doesn't necessarily impair you and heightens your experience."

The mixologist and author will show the audience how to make CBD cocktails using healthy, natural ingredients that work with the unique flavor profile of the oil. Aron explains the appeal of CBD drinks, saying, "People love how CBD makes them feel. It's a calming sensation without losing focus. To keep it safe, we won't be mixing CBD with a full-proof cocktail since the effects aren't truly known, but playing around with flavors and showing people how they can make these at home."

Tickets to the Seed Festival Day Tasting Village are $65 for general admission and $95 for VIP. Tickets are also available as part of the Plant Pusher Pass and Visionary Pass Experience weekend ticket packages that include access to other events. Aron will also be speaking on CBD cocktails at the Seed Summit on Friday, November 8, at 1:30 p.m., and the VIP lounge will feature a CBD cocktail for those with the Visionary Pass Experience.

With Aron joining festival headliners like supermodel Karolina Kurkova and former NBA star John Salley, this homegrown festival certainly continues to plant its roots.

Seed Food & Wine Week Miami. Thursday, November 7, through Sunday, November 10, at various locations in Miami; seedfoodandwine.com. Tickets and passes cost $25 to $459 via eventbrite.com