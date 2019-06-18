Seed Food & Wine Week Returns for Sixth Season

Seed Food & Wine Week is set to return to Miami November 7 through 10 with a host of dinners, a tasting village, and many other events.

Considered the nation's first plant-based food and wine festival, Seed attracts chefs, influencers, and exhibitors from around the nation who fly to Miami to participate.

Returning events include the fifth-annual Plant-Based Burger Battle, where attendees can try some of the country's best vegan burgers paired with craft beer and kombucha; a brunch with omelet stations and bloody mary bars; and the Seed Festival Day Tasting Village, which hosts more than 150 vendors, exhibitors, and restaurants offering plant-based food, wine, and craft beer.

New for 2019 is the Friday-evening Taco Tailgate Party, serving veg-friendly tacos from restaurants across Miami-Dade. Tickets for Seed cost $50 to $150.

The Seed festival will also offer an opportunity for startups to pitch their concepts to a panel of venture capitalists, angel investors, and incubators. More than $10,000 in perks and prize money will be up for grabs.

The schedule of events is as follows, and more events are expected to be announced closer to Seed Food & Wine Week:

Plant Based Pitch Off. Startups can pitch to a panel of professionals and venture capitalists. More than $10,000 in perks and prize money will be offered. 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, November 7, at 1951 NW Seventh Ave., Miami. Admission is free.

Plant-Based Burger Battle. Returning for a fifth year, the battle includes an evening of burgers paired with craft beer and kombucha. 7 to 10 p.m. Thursday, November 7, at Maps Backlot, 342 NW 24th St., Miami. Tickets cost $70 for GA and $100 for VIP, which includes admission at 6 p.m.

Seed Summit. This daylong series offers workshops, panels, food, drinks, and wellness experiences. 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, November 8, at Sacred Space, 105 NE 24th St., Miami. Tickets cost $50.

Taco Tailgate Party. Guests can feast on vegan tacos from restaurants from across the nation while enjoying spirits and music. 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, November 8, at a location TBA. Tickets cost $70.

Roots: A Farm to Table Dinner. Several chefs (to be announced) will cohost an evening that begins with a cocktail hour and continues with a five-course wine-pairing dinner. 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, November 8, at a location TBA. Tickets cost $150.

Seed Festival Day Tasting Village. More than 150 restaurants, bakeries, brands, wines, spirits, and juices will offer tastings and samples. Other activities include wellness speakers, presentations by influencers and authors, local crafts, cruelty-free fashion, and a craft beer garden. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, November 9, at Mana Wynwood, 318 NW 23rd St., Miami. Advance tickets cost $65 for general admission and $95 for VIP.

Grown: The Dinner Celebrating Modern Plant-Based Living. A five-course dinner will follow a cocktail reception to celebrate farm-to-table culture. 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, November 9, at a location TBA. Tickets cost $150.

Blissful Brunch. This Sunday brunch will offer vegan omelet stations and bloody mary bars. 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, November 10, at the Sacred Space, 105 NW 24th St., Miami. Tickets cost $50.

Seed Food & Wine Week Miami. November 7 through 10 at various locations in Miami; seedfoodandwine.com. Tickets and passes cost $50 to $459 via eventbrite.com.