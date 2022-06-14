Support Us

Miami's independent source of
local news and culture

Openings

Michael Schulson Is Bringing Double Knot to Wynwood

June 14, 2022 8:00AM

Michael Schulson will bring an outpost Double Knot, his Philadelphia sushi restaurant and izakaya, to Wynwood in 2023.
Michael Schulson will bring an outpost Double Knot, his Philadelphia sushi restaurant and izakaya, to Wynwood in 2023. Photo courtesy of the Schulson Collective
Philadelphia-based chef and restaurateur Michael Schulson is opening a sushi restaurant in one of Miami's most sought-after locations.

Schulson, who owns a portfolio of restaurants under his company, Schulson Collective, will bring an outpost of Double Knot, a sushi restaurant and izakaya in Philadelphia, to the former Wynwood Kitchen & Bar space on NW Second Avenue sometime in early 2023.

South Florida residents might remember Schulson from Monkitail, a Japanese izakaya and sushi restaurant he operated at the Diplomat Hotel in Hollywood. Though the restaurant closed amid the pandemic, Schulson tells New Times Double Knot will offer a similar feel.

He says he hopes to introduce the restaurant to Miami and then take it to more cities. "It's such a huge success that we want to open Double Knot in Miami as the first of multiple locations," Schulson says, adding that debuting in South Florida was a no-brainer. "It's always a place that I love going to."

Finding the right location was another matter, however.

"I always say it's easy for us in Philadelphia since it's just us and a few other restaurant people there, so when a space that hits the market we're aware of it.  That's the problem of expanding into another city — you're not the first or second or even third call," he notes.

But in Miami, Schulson has an ace in the hole.

"When I started on my own about 12 years ago, I opened an izakaya called Sam Pan in Philadelphia with Goldman Properties," he recounts. "We were fortunate that another space opened up at a Goldman property and we took it. We then opened Double Knot in Philadelphia there, then more.  Between Tony Goldman, himself, and daughter Jessica Goldman Srebnick, and the entire team, we built a friendship. We talk all the time. I wanted to expand to Wynwood and they said they had the perfect spot. It was a home run for us. We couldn't be happier."

Schulson says Wynwood is one of the few areas in Miami that meets all of his criteria for a successful location. "I kinda have a belief that there are different demographics when it comes to dining. You have locals, tourists, people from local businesses, and conventions. If you can attract three or four, that's the business model."

He thinks Double Knot, which Philadelphia magazine recently named "Best New Restaurant," will be a good fit for Wynwood. The restaurant specializes in sushi, sashimi, and robata items, plus a chef's tasting menu of ten selections and mochi for dessert for $65.

Miami rents and costs will likely make it impossible to bring Philadelphia prices to Wynwood, but, says Schulson, "We're going to try to keep it as close to a perceived value as we can. I want people to be happy. Nobody wants to be taken advantage of."

Double Knot. 2550 NW Second Ave., Miami; doubleknotphilly.com. Opening early 2023.
KEEP MIAMI NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started Miami New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Laine Doss is the food and spirits editor for Miami New Times. She has been featured on Cooking Channel's Eat Street and Food Network's Great Food Truck Race. She won an Alternative Weekly award for her feature about what it's like to wait tables.
Contact: Laine Doss

Trending Restaurants

Latest Stories

More »

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Miami.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy
Rainbow Road

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation