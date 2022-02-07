The Ten Best Rooftop Bars in Miami

Cebada Rooftop 124 Giralda Ave., Coral Gables

786-409-2287

cebadarooftop.com

click to enlarge Mamey is the contemporary rooftop at the THesis Hotel. Photo courtesy of THesis Hotel

Mamey on Third 1350 S. Dixie Hwy., Coral Gables

305-266-2639

mameymiami.com

click to enlarge You can't say "rooftop" in Miami without thinking of Mila. Photo courtesy of Mila Miami

Mila 1636 Meridian Ave., Miami Beach

786-706-0744

milarestaurant.com

click to enlarge Pair oyster and with rooftop views at No. 3 Social in Wynwood. Photo courtesy of No. 3 Social

No. 3 Social 50 NW 24th St., Miami

305-748-4540

no3social.com

click to enlarge The Moxy presents a rooftop oasis in the form of Serena, a spot that channels Mexico City in the heart of South Beach. Photo by Michael Kleinburg

Serena 915 Collins Ct., Miami

305-306-3776

serenamiami.com

click to enlarge The Lincoln Eatery has a rooftop deck that is perfect for eating, drinking, and dancing. Photo courtesy of The Lincoln Eatery

Sky Yard 723 N. Lincoln Ln., Miami Beach

305-903-4076

thelincolneatery.com

click to enlarge Looking for a rooftop escape in Little Havana? Look no further than Terras at Life House. Photo courtesy of Terras

Terras 528 SW Ninth Ave., Miami

305-204-1793

lifehousehotels.com

click to enlarge This Upper Beuna Vista restaurant offers shaded rooftop views. Photo courtesy of Vista

Vista 5020 NE Second Ave., Miami

305-405-7547

vistamiamirestaurant.com

If you're looking for extra enchantment, request a seat beneath the wooden pergola that's illuminated by twinkling lights come sundown.

From the team behind Dadeland’s Abi Maria, Cebada's top-level patio marries a raw bar and cocktail bar with stunning views. The venue's creatively-named libations are inspired by owner Jorgie Ramos' Miami roots, from the "Your Wife Is in My Pina Colada" to "Every Belen Guy's Christmas Vacation." Pair them with upscale eats like chorizo-spiced cobia, a Wagyu bone-in rib eye, or Spanish masa fried chicken served with guava butter; as well as a selection of raw bar items like oysters, stone crab claws, and ahi tuna.Located in the Thesis Hotel, this island-themed rooftop patio is an extension of Coral Gables’ popular Mamey restaurant created by James Beard nominee Niven Patel. Mamey on Third offers patrons some stunning open-air views served up alongside a plethora of cocktails and light bites menu, influenced by Patel's fusion of Asian, Caribbean, and Polynesian flavors. Don't miss the white truffle and Brie grilled cheese made with homestead mango jam on Sullivan Street bread. The sweet and savory combination pairs perfectly with the jerk margarita, a spicy combination of mezcal, jerk-spiced agave syrup, and fresh strawberry, watermelon, and lime juice.Located in the heart of South Beach, Mila's rooftop deck has become a premier spot to enjoy Miami’s glamorous nightlife vibes. The bar offers reimagined classics like the "Crusta", a tropical twist on the pina colada with pineapple rum, St. Germain, vanilla, pineapple, and pandan. An assortment of high-end brands and spirits can be matched with unusual ingredients and a theatrical presentation using house-made foams, gels, and dry ice to create a bespoke cocktail.No. 3 Social is a rooftop respite that takes patio vista dining to new heights. Enjoy a selection of East Coast oysters alongside popular drinks like "Fly Me to Tulum" on the rooftop deck that overlooks the bustling Wynwood neighborhood below.Serena, an open-air rooftop restaurant and bar, channels the alfresco patios of Oaxaca and Mexico City. The lushly planted terrace with both lounge and table seating offers garden-like outdoor dining in bold shades of pink, orange, coral, and blue. From plush sofas and overstuffed banquettes to swinging barstools and cushioned wrought-iron chairs, every seat creates an inviting atmosphere for sunset cocktails. Here, diners can watch freshly ground cornmeal shaped by hand into fresh tortillas, then cooked-to-order on a traditional comal before being transformed into dishes like uni and crab tostadas or squash blossom quesadillas that pair well with drinks like the Serena margarita, a combination of tequila, Ancho Reyes chile liqueur, Chinola passion fruit liqueur, agave, and lime juice.The Lincoln Eatery Food Hall has more than just a plethora of food options. The rooftop bar offers a bird's eye view of world-famous Lincoln Road, while the lush green space makes for the perfect spot to enjoy the Miami Beach views with a cocktail in hand. Guests can grab food from any of the hall's eclectic collection of eateries on the ground floor, then head to Sky Yard to enjoy yard games, a vibrant bar scene, and dancing. The rooftop venue's own menu also offers its own selection of light bites — everything from steakhouse-style eats to Asian-inspired dishes with a Latin twist.Terras is a tropical rooftop bar and restaurant set in the lush urban estate of Life House in Little Havana. This rooftop oasis is where you can find light bites and cocktails inspired by the street foods across South America and the Caribbean served tapas-style to highlight the communal atmosphere. A bonus: house-made juices, tinctures, syrups, and infusions feature fresh herbs and garnishes sourced from the property’s own edible gardens.Snag an outdoor table beneath the banyan trees at this modern Italian restaurant in Upper Buena Vista, consider yourself lucky. The brainchild of husband-and-wife team Fiorella Blanco and chef Roberto Bearzi, the restaurant is a feast for both the sites and appetite. Their two-story space offers a unique fusion of culture and cuisine with its globally-inspired fare with appetizers like risotto-, pistachio-, eggplant-stuffed zucchini flowers in a spicy bell pepper sauce or agnolotti di pollo, a ravioli-like pasta with a ricotta cheese filling served with a creamy tomato sauce.