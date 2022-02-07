The Ten Best Rooftop Bars in Miami

Whether it's an outdoor oasis serving up passionfruit mojitos and grilled fish tacos or an elegant rooftop deck complete with pineapple cocktails and a pool to dip your toes, here are ten great rooftop bars across Miami, listed alphabetically.
Bella’s Bar at The Gabriel Miami1100 Biscayne Blvd., Miami
786-577-9700
thegabrielmiami.comSet amid the rooftop poolside cabanas on the 14th floor of Miami's Gabriel hotel, guests and locals alike can indulge in beverage offerings at Bella's Bar while enjoying scenic views of the Biscayne Bay and city below. The bar offers a good variety of cocktails with s sweeping view of Biscayne Bay.
Cebada Rooftop124 Giralda Ave., Coral Gables
786-409-2287
cebadarooftop.com
From the team behind Dadeland’s Abi Maria, Cebada's top-level patio marries a raw bar and cocktail bar with stunning views. The venue's creatively-named libations are inspired by owner Jorgie Ramos' Miami roots, from the "Your Wife Is in My Pina Colada" to "Every Belen Guy's Christmas Vacation." Pair them with upscale eats like chorizo-spiced cobia, a Wagyu bone-in rib eye, or Spanish masa fried chicken served with guava butter; as well as a selection of raw bar items like oysters, stone crab claws, and ahi tuna.
Mamey on Third1350 S. Dixie Hwy., Coral Gables
305-266-2639
mameymiami.comLocated in the Thesis Hotel, this island-themed rooftop patio is an extension of Coral Gables’ popular Mamey restaurant created by James Beard nominee Niven Patel. Mamey on Third offers patrons some stunning open-air views served up alongside a plethora of cocktails and light bites menu, influenced by Patel's fusion of Asian, Caribbean, and Polynesian flavors. Don't miss the white truffle and Brie grilled cheese made with homestead mango jam on Sullivan Street bread. The sweet and savory combination pairs perfectly with the jerk margarita, a spicy combination of mezcal, jerk-spiced agave syrup, and fresh strawberry, watermelon, and lime juice.
Mila1636 Meridian Ave., Miami Beach
786-706-0744
milarestaurant.com
Located in the heart of South Beach, Mila's rooftop deck has become a premier spot to enjoy Miami’s glamorous nightlife vibes. The bar offers reimagined classics like the "Crusta", a tropical twist on the pina colada with pineapple rum, St. Germain, vanilla, pineapple, and pandan. An assortment of high-end brands and spirits can be matched with unusual ingredients and a theatrical presentation using house-made foams, gels, and dry ice to create a bespoke cocktail.
No. 3 Social50 NW 24th St., Miami
305-748-4540
no3social.comNo. 3 Social is a rooftop respite that takes patio vista dining to new heights. Enjoy a selection of East Coast oysters alongside popular drinks like "Fly Me to Tulum" on the rooftop deck that overlooks the bustling Wynwood neighborhood below.
Serena915 Collins Ct., Miami
305-306-3776
serenamiami.com
Serena, an open-air rooftop restaurant and bar, channels the alfresco patios of Oaxaca and Mexico City. The lushly planted terrace with both lounge and table seating offers garden-like outdoor dining in bold shades of pink, orange, coral, and blue. From plush sofas and overstuffed banquettes to swinging barstools and cushioned wrought-iron chairs, every seat creates an inviting atmosphere for sunset cocktails. Here, diners can watch freshly ground cornmeal shaped by hand into fresh tortillas, then cooked-to-order on a traditional comal before being transformed into dishes like uni and crab tostadas or squash blossom quesadillas that pair well with drinks like the Serena margarita, a combination of tequila, Ancho Reyes chile liqueur, Chinola passion fruit liqueur, agave, and lime juice.
Sky Yard723 N. Lincoln Ln., Miami Beach
305-903-4076
thelincolneatery.com
The Lincoln Eatery Food Hall has more than just a plethora of food options. The rooftop bar offers a bird's eye view of world-famous Lincoln Road, while the lush green space makes for the perfect spot to enjoy the Miami Beach views with a cocktail in hand. Guests can grab food from any of the hall's eclectic collection of eateries on the ground floor, then head to Sky Yard to enjoy yard games, a vibrant bar scene, and dancing. The rooftop venue's own menu also offers its own selection of light bites — everything from steakhouse-style eats to Asian-inspired dishes with a Latin twist.
Terras528 SW Ninth Ave., Miami
305-204-1793
lifehousehotels.com
Terras is a tropical rooftop bar and restaurant set in the lush urban estate of Life House in Little Havana. This rooftop oasis is where you can find light bites and cocktails inspired by the street foods across South America and the Caribbean served tapas-style to highlight the communal atmosphere. A bonus: house-made juices, tinctures, syrups, and infusions feature fresh herbs and garnishes sourced from the property’s own edible gardens.
Vista5020 NE Second Ave., Miami
305-405-7547
vistamiamirestaurant.com
Snag an outdoor table beneath the banyan trees at this modern Italian restaurant in Upper Buena Vista, consider yourself lucky. The brainchild of husband-and-wife team Fiorella Blanco and chef Roberto Bearzi, the restaurant is a feast for both the sites and appetite. Their two-story space offers a unique fusion of culture and cuisine with its globally-inspired fare with appetizers like risotto-, pistachio-, eggplant-stuffed zucchini flowers in a spicy bell pepper sauce or agnolotti di pollo, a ravioli-like pasta with a ricotta cheese filling served with a creamy tomato sauce. If you're looking for extra enchantment, request a seat beneath the wooden pergola that's illuminated by twinkling lights come sundown.
Watr at the 1 Rooftop2341 Collins Ave., Miami Beach
305-604-6580
1hotels.com
Here's a little-known fact: the 1 Hotel South Beach is the only oceanfront hotel in Miami Beach with a rooftop pool. That means you won't just find yourself 18 stories high with a perfect view of the ocean. With unobstructed sweeping views of the Atlantic Ocean, the alfresco restaurant, complete with a retractable roof, serves Peruvian-influenced fare like Florida grouper ceviche and a steak saltado bowl over confit potatoes. Pair either with the bar's skinny piña made with rum, coconut rum, organic coconut, pineapple, and fresh lime juice.