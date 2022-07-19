The Ten Best Restaurants to Open in Miami in 2022 (So Far)

click to enlarge Chèvre offers fine cheeses from around the world. Photo by Laine Doss

Chèvre 1295 Coral Way, Miami

786-332-4128

chevremiami.com

click to enlarge The Jerusalem Bagel from Jaffa Photo by Salar Abduaziz

Jaffa 701 N. Federal Hwy., Ste. 101

Hallandale Beach

954-391-9430

jaffamiami.com

click to enlarge Clam chowder fries at the Katherine, which opened in January 2022. Photo by Laine Doss

The Katherine 723 E. Broward Blvd., Fort Lauderdale

754-216-0690

thekatherinerestaurant.com

click to enlarge Inside Lion and the Rambler Photo by RMStudioCorp

Lion and the Rambler 804 Ponce de Leon Blvd., Coral Gables

305-603-7612

lionandtherambler.com

click to enlarge Enjoy brunch at Rosie’s. Photo courtesy of Rosie’s.

Rosie's 7127 NW Second Ave., Miami

305-631-2496

rosiesmia.com

click to enlarge The "Sadelle's Tower" Photo courtesy of Sadelle's

Sadelle's 3321 Mary St., Miami

305-990-8707

sadelles.com

click to enlarge Sexy Fish opened in Brickell. Photo by Ken Hayden

Sexy Fish 1001 S. Miami Ave, Miami

305-889-7888

sexyfishmiami.com

click to enlarge Former NFL defensive back Kayvon Webster and Miami food blogger Starex Smith teamed up to open a restaurant. Photo by Starex Smith for Smith & Webster

Smith & Webster 486 NE 167th St., Miami

305-333-8272

smithxwebster.com

click to enlarge The crowd at Smorgasburg Miami Photo by Laine Doss

Smorgasburg 2600 NW Second Ave., Miami

smorgasburgmiami.com

click to enlarge Vinya wine bar has opened a standalone restaurant dubbed Vinya Table. Photo courtesy of Vinya

Vinya Table 266 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables

305-203-4229

vinyawine.com

Each city's restaurant scene is a reflection of itself. For Miami, that means an ever-evolving roster of restaurants from cities like New York and London, along with small places opened by locals with passion.And, like Miami, the restaurants on this list are an eclectic bunch ranging from a weekly outdoor gathering of independently run stands serving some of the city's more interesting offerings to an Israeli restaurant that serves up bright meals laced with spices and citrus (and a side order of belly dancing).From high-end restaurants to family-run places, here are the ten best restaurants to open in Miami in 2022 (so far).Miami has an abundance of restaurants, breweries, and specialty coffee and chocolate shops, but has been seriously lacking in the specialty cheese shop area for a long time — until now. Chèvre's owners tapped the expertise of cheese connoisseur Carlos Yescas to help find both delicious cheeses for everyday snacking and rare finds for special occasions. Overwhelmed like a mouse in a maze? The in-house cheesemonger and sommelier (Chèvre also offers a good selection of wines) can assist.Miami's "Spice Detective," Yaniv Cohen has long been Miami's purveyor of flavor, first with spices, then with Israeli dishes at his Jaffa food stand at the Design District's MIA Market. Cohen's Hallandale restaurant of the same name hits all the senses. The restaurant is decorated in so many colors, that it would rival the biblical Joseph's coat, still, it's no match for the brightness of the food. A deconstructed babaganoush ($16), served as a whole roasted eggplant filled with tahini, chickpeas, and pomegranate seeds is a must: Served with piping hot pita, it's a social dish best served with friends. Mains include whole fish, kebobs, and fragrant tagines. Bellydancers on the weekend and a Sunday brunch buffet add to the fun.Timon Balloo has a knack for making food that tells the story of his life. At his eponymous Miami restaurant, Balloo, the chef, shared dishes from his Chinese-Indian-Trinidadian roots. At the Katherine, Balloo tells his love story with his wife Marissa (Katherine is her middle name). The small restaurant is incredibly personal, with Marissa at the front of house and Timon behind the burner most evenings. The menu is filled with influences from their lives and travels from the excellent clam chowder fries to jerk chicken wings to a rich duck orecchiette. Though the dishes may seem a bit eclectic, they all come together when you realize they all have one ingredient in common: love.Chef-owner Michael Bolen's Lion and the Rambler started out as an upscale tasting menu restaurant. Then, the Californian did the unspeakable: He listened to his customer base, who wanted more of a neighborhood restaurant in the lines of Eating House, which had occupied the space for years. So Bolen went back to the kitchen and reworked the format of the restaurant, still offering creative items, but serving them as à la carte offerings such as spiced lamb ribs, golden tilefish with white asparagus, and foie gras torchon with oats and pickled peach. The meals are served in a beautiful room with a modern aesthetic. Now, Lion and the Rambler is truly a great Coral Gables restaurant whether you're visiting or live next door.When the husband and wife team of Akino and Jamila West opened their little pop-up in the midst of a pandemic, they were floored by the accolades their little soul food restaurant received. The couple has finally moved into a permanent spot in Little River. Rosie's Backyard offers seating under a banyan tree while the couple renovates the property that will eventually become their indoor dining room. For now, enjoy an extended weekend brunch menu of favorites like deviled eggs, a smoked salmon benedict, and a cacio e pepe omelette.Major Food Group's New York City brunch palace is worth all the hype. Sit outside in the extra large patio that — even in a Miami summer — manages to feel cool and breezy and enjoy the pleasant Coconut Grove day as you sip on a bloody mary made with horseradish-infused vodka or an Aperol spritz while listening to a mellow soundtrack of '70s soft disco anthems. The menu is just as nostalgic as the music: a medley of tuna melts, triple-decker sandwiches, pigs-in-a-blanket, and bagels that are as comfortable as your childhood Care Bears sweatshirt. If you're in a group, the bagel tower is a must-try — a seafood tower packed with bagels, smoked fish, cream cheese, and vegetables ($125) is a showstopper and cost-efficient when shared by six or more people.This London import is a psychedelic mermaid fantasy come to life. Everything about Sexy Fish screams excess — from the velvet rope outside (for a restaurant) to the seafoam-metallic uniforms of the servers to the giant seafood towers, caviar service, and dessert board served inside a giant seashell. Thankfully, chef Björn Weissgerber is at the helm to make sure the food is on par — turning what could be a circus sideshow into a legit experience. The presentations may be showy, but the food itself is pristine, making this the restaurant you should suggest when your trust-fund-baby bestie asks, "Where do you want to go on your birthday?" Don't you dare miss a trip to the bathroom, where you'll find a lifelike mermaid in the women's room and 007 taking a whiz in the men's room.This collaboration between Hungry Black Man Starex Smith and former NFL defensive back Kayvon Webster is what happens when people obsessed with food open a restaurant. The American Southern-inspired menu includes a touch of everything you could want — St. Louis ribs, oxtail lasagna, smothered jerk chicken, and fried lobster. The food is decadent and abundant. The cocktails also rely on Southern and Caribbean influences with specialties like a rum punch, a Pimm's Cup, and a Southern Blueberry comfort.Sure, Smorgasburg is only open on Saturdays, and yes — it is another New York transplant, but it's still one of the best places to try all manner of food in one single place in Miami. The vendors at Smorgasburg are making some of the most creative fare in the city — we're talking everything from giant lobster rolls to freshly shucked oysters to chicken heart skewers. That's not to say Smorgasburg doesn't have food for the less adventurous — here you'll find cinnamon rolls, vegan treats, barbecue, and freshly made dumplings as well. Smorgasburg also has a bar offering local beers and wine, so plan to spend your Saturday grazing this outdoor food market.The people behind Key Biscayne wine shop, VInya, opened a full-service restaurant in Coral Gables. Vinya Table serves many interesting dishes (including charcuterie boards), but the reason to go is its wine selection — and expertise. Since Vinya Table is also a wine shop, you'll be able to choose a wine from a selection of hundreds, including dozens of good, drinkable wines under twenty bucks. Instead of the usual 50-75 percent markup at other restaurants, you'll pay a small corkage fee to enjoy your wine with your dinner. Need advice with all the choices? Friendly somms will match you with the perfect wine. And when you fall in love with the bottle of your dreams, you can take a few home with you to keep the magic going.