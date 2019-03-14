Miami's Ten Best Coffeehouses

Miami is famous (or infamous) for its beaches, toned bodies, and hot nights filled with music. Dancing until dawn and then trying to make it through the day requires massive doses of caffeine. Thankfully, the Magic City is home to some wonderful coffee joints.
From the little walk-up windows of downtown and Calle Ocho serving dark and sweet
All Day
1035 N. Miami Ave., Miami
305-699-3447
alldaymia.com
Camila Ramos has plenty of coffee cred. The former Panther Coffee director of retail operations, Ramos got her start at Volta in Gainesville. Now the coffee maven has opened her own spot in downtown with a wall menu blazing in green neon. Choose a single-origin pour-over ($5) or a special drink of the day ($5.50 to $7.50). If you can't decide, opt for
Eternity Coffee Roasters
117 SE Second Ave., Miami
305-350-7761
eternitycoffeeroasters.com
If you love coffee, you owe it to yourself to attend one of Eternity Coffee Roasters' Sunday-morning cuppings. Think of it as a
Panther Coffee
Various locations
panthercoffee.com
Owners Joel and Leticia Pollock talk about their coffees like they were their children. Each one has its own story, most beginning with "Once upon a time, on a little farm in Brazil or Peru, a coffee plant was born." The Pollocks hand-select the beans on buying trips and custom-roast them. Panther Coffee is sold not only at the shop but also at discerning restaurants around Miami. With locations in Coconut Grove, Wynwood, South Beach, Little Haiti, and the MiMo District, Panther is Miami's hometown coffee company. Coffee by the pound averages around $19.
Alaska Coffee Roasting
13130 Biscayne Blvd., North Miami
786-332-4254
acrcmiami.com
Owner Michael Gesser started Alaska Coffee Roasting in — where else? — Fairbanks, Alaska, in 1993. The coffeehouse, which finishes its own fresh beans in a Sivitz small-batch roaster, opened a second location as far away as possible from the flagship — in North Miami. The philosophy, however, remains the same. Coffee beans from the far corners of the Earth — Kenya, Tanzania, Ethiopia, Sumatra, and Nicaragua, to name a few — are hand-selected and roasted on-premises. What results is a beautiful cup of joe at a fair
Vice City Bean
1657 N. Miami Ave., Miami
305-726-8031
vicecitybean.com
This industrial-looking coffee shop, located at the Filling Station Lofts, is the project of Roland and Eva Baker, who turned their coffee obsession into a place where java lovers can share their passion. Featuring Madcap Coffee out of Grand Rapids, Michigan, the store offers espressos ($3.25), pour-overs ($4 to $4.50), and
The Alchemist
17830 W. Dixie Hwy., North Miami Beach
786-916-3560
thealchemist.cafe
Nespresso Cafe
1105 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach
800-562-1465
nespresso.com
Is it a café or a shop selling high-end celebrity-endorsed espresso machines? It's both. At the front of this futuristic rainbow-colored shop, espresso and coffee drinks are served, along with a limited and expensive light-fare menu (grilled cheese sandwich for $16, anyone?). Skip the food and go straight for the coffee. Choose from 16 crus with notes such as spicy, floral, woody, malt, cereal, and honey. You'd almost think you were perusing a wine list with all the talk of terroir, blends, and origins, but the folks at Nespresso want you to become pod people. The entire café seems like a pitch to get you to buy one of their Euro-style machines, which brew a perfect cup of espresso from exclusive pods. Espressos are priced around $3.50, and cappuccinos and lattes range from $4.50 to $6.50. The machines cost $250 to $2,000.
Europa Car Wash & Cafe
6075 Biscayne Blvd., Miami
305-754-2357
We're not sure when the trend of combining gas stations and car washes with restaurants and bistros began, but we're down with the program. Instead of staring at your car while it's being washed, step into Europa's welcoming lounge-like café and order a perfectly steaming cappuccino topped with caramel and whipped cream ($4) while your car is hand-washed (starting at $20). Free Wi-Fi and fresh sandwiches made with Boar's Head products make Europa a great place to multitask while getting your caffeine fix.
Versailles Bakery
3501 SW Eighth St., Miami
305-441-2500
versaillesrestaurant.com
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
Step back in time to a place where men in guayaberas talk politics over
House of Per'La
2626 Ponce De Leon Blvd., Coral Gables
786-703-9183
drinkperla.com
Chef Giorgio Rapicavoli (Glass and Vine, Eating House) has teamed up with Miami coffee roasters, Per'La Specialty Coffee for this Coral Gables café that features espressos, lattes, and other coffee drinks made with Per'La's exclusive beans roasted right here in Miami. Instead of the usual mass-produced muffin or nuked egg sandwich, the food selection features freshly baked croissants, a B.L.A.T. (bacon, lettuce, mashed avocado, and tomato) sandwich ($9), soups, and salads.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!