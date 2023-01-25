Miami's Best New Brunches to Try Now

The best brunches in the Magic City include everything from classic eggs and oysters to bold new options like the Italian-inspired dishes at Contessa or the farm-to-table fare at Orno.
Listed alphabetically, here are Miami's best new brunch options to try now.
Contessa Miami111 NE 41st St., Miami
305-990-8707
contessaristorante.com Italian-inspired Contessa Miami now serves a weekend brunch with a selection of antipasto, pizzas, pasta, and desserts with highlights such as panettone French toast ($22), carbonara scramble ($25), and spicy lobster capellini ($39). Brunch is offered Saturday and Sunday 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The Deck at Island Gardens888 MacArthur Cswy., Miami
786-627-4949
islandgardens.com The Deck at Island Gardens offers a quintessential Miami waterfront brunch experience at its outdoor patio overlooking downtown and Biscayne Bay. The buffet menu features an omelet station, grilled skewers, seasonal salads, hot dish stations, passed pizzas, charcuterie, paella, unlimited fresh oysters, and seasonal seafood. A dessert table offering chocolate nemesis, salted caramel mille-feuille, and other delicacies round out your meal. Guests can indulge in cocktails such as mimosas, bellinis, Aperol spritzes, and red sangria while enjoying live beats by rotating DJs, singers, and bands. Brunch is offered on Saturday and Sunday noon to 4 p.m., costs $75 per person, and includes one welcome mimosa or bellini. A $135 per person package includes two hours of brunch cocktails, select wine, and beer.
The Katherine723 E. Broward Blvd., Fort Lauderdale
754-216-0690
thekatherinerestaurant.com The Katherine opens early on Sunday to host chef Timon Balloo’s special brunch menu. Classic shrimp and grits are served bathed in Thai red curry with shrimp and melting vegetables and herbs, while a staple of toast comes topped with a combination of beets, soft cheese, toasted pistachio, and truffle honey. Also, try Balloo's grilled jerk chicken and carbonara mac made with crumbled bacon, mozzarella, and egg yolk. Brunch cocktails include mimosas and a jalapeño bloody mary. Brunch is offered Sundays 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Klaw1737 N. Bayshore Dr., Miami
305-239-2523
klawrestaurant.com Klaw’s rooftop brunch boasts a weekly rotating, preset menu of seven to nine dishes that include guests’ choice of a main entrée and a handful of a-la-carte options. Brown-butter waffles are perfect to nurse you back to health after a night out and are served with fried prawns, bacon, sunny eggs, and warm maple butter. Seafood lovers will enjoy king crab toast and Norwegian king crab rolls. Brunch at Klaw starts at $85 per person and is offered Sundays 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Novikov300 S. Biscayne Blvd., Miami
305-489-1000
novikovmiami.com For a changeup from your standard eggs Benedict, head to Novikov for a bottomless Sunday brunch menu of Chinese-Japanese dishes. Guests can choose from two options. The first is a $99 "signature" list of specialties that features unlimited servings of appetizers like salmon toro nigiri and dim sum, followed by entree choices of sweet-and-sour mango chicken and robata-grilled branzino paired with all-you-can-drink choices of Nicolas Feuillate champagne, bloody marys, yuzu mimosas, and red and rosè wine options. The $199 "premium" menu offers unlimited starters such as hamachi carpaccio and truffle or Brussels sprouts and crispy pork along with main courses of Wagyu ribeye or honey truffle king crab leg. The free-flow beverage package’s frontrunner is Laurent Perrier rosè, but guests can also alternate between wine and specialty cocktails. Both brunch tiers feature the eatery's entree of Peking duck and end with an indulgent chef's dessert platter. Brunch is offered Sundays noon to 4 p.m.
Orno1350 S. Dixie Hwy., Coral Gables
305-667-6766
ornomiami.com Chef Niven Patel's new brunch menu at Orno includes dishes such as Belgian waffle served with Honeycrisp apple and maple crème fraîche ($14) and ricotta pancake topped with Nutella and hazelnut ($13), along with heartier options such as grilled Wagyu steak served with wood-roasted farm eggs, heirloom tomato, and chimichurri ($26) and an indulgent Maine lobster toast that comes topped with avocado, farm egg, everything spice, and chili oil ($30). A bottomless option of Moet brut and rosè champagne is available for $75 per person for up to two hours. Fresh orange juice and peach puree are provided for make-your-own mimosas and bellinis. Brunch is offered Sundays 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Rivertail4 W. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale
954-306-2665
rivertailftl.com Chef Jose Mendin's Rivertail has unveiled a new seafood-driven brunch menu of creative and bold flavors that includes passion fruit ceviche with cobia, bay scallops, tiger shrimp, passion fruit, heirloom tomatoes, pearl onions, and crispy tostones. Other must-try items include the seafood nachos stuffed with blackened tiger shrimp, guacamole, and crab queso or the spicy brioche tuna toast topped with yellowfin tuna and spicy aioli. Brunch is offered on Saturday noon to 4 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m