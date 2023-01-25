Miami's Best New Brunches to Try Now

click to enlarge Food spread at Contessa Miami Contessa Miami photo

Contessa Miami 111 NE 41st St., Miami

305-990-8707

contessaristorante.com

click to enlarge Sunday brunch at the Deck at Island Gardens The Deck at Island Gardens photo

The Deck at Island Gardens 888 MacArthur Cswy., Miami

786-627-4949

islandgardens.com

click to enlarge The Katherine offers Sunday brunch. The Katherine photo

The Katherine 723 E. Broward Blvd., Fort Lauderdale

754-216-0690

thekatherinerestaurant.com

click to enlarge The rooftop at Klaw Klaw photo

Klaw 1737 N. Bayshore Dr., Miami

305-239-2523

klawrestaurant.com

click to enlarge Novikov Miami offers a new Sunday brunch. Novikov Miami photo

Novikov 300 S. Biscayne Blvd., Miami

305-489-1000

novikovmiami.com

click to enlarge Orno's lush dining room Photo by Katie June Burton

Orno 1350 S. Dixie Hwy., Coral Gables

305-667-6766

ornomiami.com

click to enlarge Rivertail's indoor dining room Rivertail photo

Rivertail 4 W. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale

954-306-2665

rivertailftl.com

When a basic breakfast just won’t cut it, it's best to save one's appetite for a hearty midday brunch, especially one involving diverse drink offerings and bottomless options.The best brunches in the Magic City include everything from classic eggs and oysters to bold new options like the Italian-inspired dishes at Contessa or the farm-to-table fare at Orno.Listed alphabetically, here are Miami's best new brunch options to try now.Italian-inspired Contessa Miami now serves a weekend brunch with a selection of antipasto, pizzas, pasta, and desserts with highlights such as panettone French toast ($22), carbonara scramble ($25), and spicy lobster capellini ($39).The Deck at Island Gardens offers a quintessential Miami waterfront brunch experience at its outdoor patio overlooking downtown and Biscayne Bay. The buffet menu features an omelet station, grilled skewers, seasonal salads, hot dish stations, passed pizzas, charcuterie, paella, unlimited fresh oysters, and seasonal seafood. A dessert table offering chocolate nemesis, salted caramel mille-feuille, and other delicacies round out your meal. Guests can indulge in cocktails such as mimosas, bellinis, Aperol spritzes, and red sangria while enjoying live beats by rotating DJs, singers, and bands.The Katherine opens early on Sunday to host chef Timon Balloo’s special brunch menu. Classic shrimp and grits are served bathed in Thai red curry with shrimp and melting vegetables and herbs, while a staple of toast comes topped with a combination of beets, soft cheese, toasted pistachio, and truffle honey. Also, try Balloo's grilled jerk chicken and carbonara mac made with crumbled bacon, mozzarella, and egg yolk. Brunch cocktails include mimosas and a jalapeño bloody mary.Klaw’s rooftop brunch boasts a weekly rotating, preset menu of seven to nine dishes that include guests’ choice of a main entrée and a handful of a-la-carte options. Brown-butter waffles are perfect to nurse you back to health after a night out and are served with fried prawns, bacon, sunny eggs, and warm maple butter. Seafood lovers will enjoy king crab toast and Norwegian king crab rolls.For a changeup from your standard eggs Benedict, head to Novikov for a bottomless Sunday brunch menu of Chinese-Japanese dishes. Guests can choose from two options. The first is a $99 "signature" list of specialties that features unlimited servings of appetizers like salmon toro nigiri and dim sum, followed by entree choices of sweet-and-sour mango chicken and robata-grilled branzino paired with all-you-can-drink choices of Nicolas Feuillate champagne, bloody marys, yuzu mimosas, and red and rosè wine options. The $199 "premium" menu offers unlimited starters such as hamachi carpaccio and truffle or Brussels sprouts and crispy pork along with main courses of Wagyu ribeye or honey truffle king crab leg. The free-flow beverage package’s frontrunner is Laurent Perrier rosè, but guests can also alternate between wine and specialty cocktails. Both brunch tiers feature the eatery's entree of Peking duck and end with an indulgent chef's dessert platter.Chef Niven Patel's new brunch menu at Orno includes dishes such as Belgian waffle served with Honeycrisp apple and maple crème fraîche ($14) and ricotta pancake topped with Nutella and hazelnut ($13), along with heartier options such as grilled Wagyu steak served with wood-roasted farm eggs, heirloom tomato, and chimichurri ($26) and an indulgent Maine lobster toast that comes topped with avocado, farm egg, everything spice, and chili oil ($30). A bottomless option of Moet brut and rosè champagne is available for $75 per person for up to two hours. Fresh orange juice and peach puree are provided for make-your-own mimosas and bellinis.Chef Jose Mendin's Rivertail has unveiled a new seafood-driven brunch menu of creative and bold flavors that includes passion fruit ceviche with cobia, bay scallops, tiger shrimp, passion fruit, heirloom tomatoes, pearl onions, and crispy tostones. Other must-try items include the seafood nachos stuffed with blackened tiger shrimp, guacamole, and crab queso or the spicy brioche tuna toast topped with yellowfin tuna and spicy aioli.