The 11 Best Chocolate Cakes in Miami

As an indulgence on its own or a bittersweet end to a meal, Miami's best chocolate cakes come in an assortment of forms, flavors, and styles. Made by artisans that revere the classic confection, these timeless recipes often have plenty of twists to wow diners.
Whether for a celebration or just a craving, here's where you can find Miami's best chocolate cakes.
Atelier MonnierVarious locations
ateliermonnier.com
Imagine a refined, balanced blend of chocolate mousse and cake and you will arrive at Patrick Feyten's three-layer chocolate delight. Atelier Monnier's confection combines gluten-free almond sponge cake and three layers of chocolate mousse, alternating dark, milk, and white Belgian chocolate. A dark chocolate ganache is spread on the surface of the cake creating for an extra sweet coating. If you get a slice ($5.95) you will be treated to a gluten-free vanilla macaron wedged in the center ($5.95). A whole cake is decorated with macarons along the sides ($29.95 to $288).
Bachour2020 Salzedo St., Miami
305-203-0552
antoniobachour.com
At his Coral Gables shop, Antonio Bachor's eye-catching interpretation of one of the world's most beloved cakes is nearly irresistible. This elegant composition, combining dark chocolate and vanilla bean cremeux, offers a perfect balance in flavor and texture with a scrumptious creamy interior enclosed in a thin yet rich chocolate shell. Priced at $55, it serves 12 people.
Big Pink157 Collins Ave., Miami Beach
305-531-0888
mylesrestaurantgroup.com
A classic chocolate cake will never fail at any party, and Big Pink has been helping make celebrations merrier with its Chocolate Skyscraper for the past 23 years. At the South Beach diner, the tried-and-true cake is often ordered "for the table" and can serve two to four people per slice ($12.75). Forks will plunge deep into the eight-layer feast, held together by a rich pudding. A whole cake will feed 20 to 40 people and costs $120.
Dbakers3501 NE Second Ave, Miami
786-310-8763
dbakers.us
DBakers's chocolate lovers cake combines a rich combination of dark chocolate crème anglaise and Swiss meringue dark chocolate buttercream in every slice. A shiny chocolate glaze finishes off the flamboyant confection. A crown of chocolate macarons and 24-karat gold splatters are added for an indulgent finishing touch. A $45.50 version serves nine people and a $75.50 cake will feed up to 20.
Fireman Derek's Bake Shop2818 N. Miami Ave., Miami
786-703-3623
3435 Main Hwy., Coconut Grove
786-502-2396
firemandereks.com
Former Miami firefighter Derek Kaplan's chocolate cake is practically synonymous with over-the-top chocolate merriment. This decadent, double-layer cake is not only blanketed in a chocolate drip shell, but it's also topped with chocolate buttercream frosting and mini chocolate chips. ($8.50 per slice). A whole cake weighs over eight pounds and can serve up to 20 people ($68).
Kyu251 NW 25th St., Miami
786-577-0150
kyurestaurants.com
If your sweet tooth knows no bounds, head to Kyu in Wynwood. The eatery features a one-of-a-kind dark chocolate s’mores cake with a unique flavor profile. Slice through the flaky exterior and you'll find a delightful burst of banana-bourbon ice cream and toasted marshmallow inside ($8).
Mirabelle114 SE First St., Miami
786-440-6561
mirabellemiami.com
Fans of French pastries will relish this round chocolate lover's cake by Mirabelle's chef/owner George Berger. Here, a light brownie base is topped with two types of chocolate mousse: the first is a dense, 70 percent dark chocolate creation, while the second provides a lighter texture. The cake is enveloped in shiny chocolate glaze and decorated with a ribbon of milk chocolate. A cake costs $32 and serves eight people.
Novikov Miami300 S. Biscayne Blvd., Miami
305-489-1000
novikovmiami.com
Novikov's pastry chef Karina Rivera expects her molten chocolate lava cake to begin oozing chocolate just as the tines of your fork begin to pierce it. The Valrhona chocolate cake is given an Asian touch with a wafer-thin sesame tuile and topped with vanilla lemongrass ice cream. Rivera says the combination of ice cream and warm cake is the key to this dessert's appeal. "In each bite, you get a combination of the crunchiness from the sesame tuile and then a smoothness and freshness from the lemongrass ice cream which balances the richness from the lava center." The chocolate cake is served for lunch, dinner, and Sunday brunch ($14).
Sagrado Cafe900 Biscayne Blvd., Miami
786-671-7434
sagrado.cafe
Sinfully indulgent, Sagrado's chocolate brigadeiro cake is a combination of moist layers of chocolate cake and brigadeiro, Brazil's signature truffle. Thanks to the sweetened condensed milk in the truffle mixture, the cake remains moist despite the absence of frosting. To add to all the richness, the cake is topped with mini brigadeiros ($8 to $69).
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
Sugar Factory1144 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach
305-531-0888
sugarfactory.com
Sugar Factory's signature devil's food cake is fluffy, flavorful, and layered with a sweet and bitter blend of dark and milk chocolate mousse, dressed in bittersweet chocolate fudge sauce, and adorned with delicate chocolate pearls. For $16, you can devour a large slice, while the whole cake costs $40.
Zuma Miami270 Biscayne Blvd. Way, Miami
305-577-0277
zumarestaurant.com
Zuma's signature chocolate cake walks the line between mousse and chocolate cake. The chocolate sponge is embellished with its own chocolate seal and served with sobacha ice cream. The dessert is served for brunch and dinner ($14).
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!