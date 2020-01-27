The 11 Best Chocolate Cakes in Miami

As an indulgence on its own or a bittersweet end to a meal, Miami's best chocolate cakes come in an assortment of forms, flavors, and styles. Made by artisans that revere the classic confection, these timeless recipes often have plenty of twists to wow diners.

Whether for a celebration or just a craving, here's where you can find Miami's best chocolate cakes.

EXPAND Three-layer chocolate cake at Atelier Monnier. Atelier Monnier

Atelier Monnier Various locations

Imagine a refined, balanced blend of chocolate mousse and cake and you will arrive at Patrick Feyten's three-layer chocolate delight. Atelier Monnier's confection combines gluten-free almond sponge cake and three layers of chocolate mousse, alternating dark, milk, and white Belgian chocolate. A dark chocolate ganache is spread on the surface of the cake creating for an extra sweet coating. If you get a slice ($5.95) you will be treated to a gluten-free vanilla macaron wedged in the center ($5.95). A whole cake is decorated with macarons along the sides ($29.95 to $288).

EXPAND Bachour's dark chocolate mousse. Photo by Antonio Bachour

Bachour 2020 Salzedo St., Miami

305-203-0552

At his Coral Gables shop, Antonio Bachor's eye-catching interpretation of one of the world's most beloved cakes is nearly irresistible. This elegant composition, combining dark chocolate and vanilla bean cremeux, offers a perfect balance in flavor and texture with a scrumptious creamy interior enclosed in a thin yet rich chocolate shell. Priced at $55, it serves 12 people.

EXPAND Big Pink's chocolate skyscraper cake. Big Pink

Big Pink 157 Collins Ave., Miami Beach

305-531-0888

A classic chocolate cake will never fail at any party, and Big Pink has been helping make celebrations merrier with its Chocolate Skyscraper for the past 23 years. At the South Beach diner, the tried-and-true cake is often ordered "for the table" and can serve two to four people per slice ($12.75). Forks will plunge deep into the eight-layer feast, held together by a rich pudding. A whole cake will feed 20 to 40 people and costs $120.

Dbakers chocolate lovers cake Photo by Juano Abreu @byjuano

Dbakers 3501 NE Second Ave, Miami

786-310-8763

DBakers's chocolate lovers cake combines a rich combination of dark chocolate crème anglaise and Swiss meringue dark chocolate buttercream in every slice. A shiny chocolate glaze finishes off the flamboyant confection. A crown of chocolate macarons and 24-karat gold splatters are added for an indulgent finishing touch. A $45.50 version serves nine people and a $75.50 cake will feed up to 20.

EXPAND Fireman Derek's chocolate cake. Lauren Cedeño & Adriana Figuera

Fireman Derek's Bake Shop 2818 N. Miami Ave., Miami

786-703-3623

3435 Main Hwy., Coconut Grove

786-502-2396

Former Miami firefighter Derek Kaplan's chocolate cake is practically synonymous with over-the-top chocolate merriment. This decadent, double-layer cake is not only blanketed in a chocolate drip shell, but it's also topped with chocolate buttercream frosting and mini chocolate chips. ($8.50 per slice). A whole cake weighs over eight pounds and can serve up to 20 people ($68).

EXPAND Dark chocolate S' mores cake at Kyu. KYU

Kyu 251 NW 25th St., Miami

786-577-0150

If your sweet tooth knows no bounds, head to Kyu in Wynwood. The eatery features a one-of-a-kind dark chocolate s’mores cake with a unique flavor profile. Slice through the flaky exterior and you'll find a delightful burst of banana-bourbon ice cream and toasted marshmallow inside ($8).

EXPAND Chocolate Lover's Cake at Mirabelle. Mirabelle

Mirabelle 114 SE First St., Miami

786-440-6561

Fans of French pastries will relish this round chocolate lover's cake by Mirabelle's chef/owner George Berger. Here, a light brownie base is topped with two types of chocolate mousse: the first is a dense, 70 percent dark chocolate creation, while the second provides a lighter texture. The cake is enveloped in shiny chocolate glaze and decorated with a ribbon of milk chocolate. A cake costs $32 and serves eight people.

Molten chocolate lava cake at Novikov Miami. Photo by Karina Rivera

Novikov Miami 300 S. Biscayne Blvd., Miami

305-489-1000

Novikov's pastry chef Karina Rivera expects her molten chocolate lava cake to begin oozing chocolate just as the tines of your fork begin to pierce it. The Valrhona chocolate cake is given an Asian touch with a wafer-thin sesame tuile and topped with vanilla lemongrass ice cream. Rivera says the combination of ice cream and warm cake is the key to this dessert's appeal. "In each bite, you get a combination of the crunchiness from the sesame tuile and then a smoothness and freshness from the lemongrass ice cream which balances the richness from the lava center." The chocolate cake is served for lunch, dinner, and Sunday brunch ($14).

EXPAND Sagrado Cafe's brigadeiro cake Photo by Oswaldo Segatto

Sagrado Cafe 900 Biscayne Blvd., Miami

786-671-7434

Sinfully indulgent, Sagrado's chocolate brigadeiro cake is a combination of moist layers of chocolate cake and brigadeiro, Brazil's signature truffle. Thanks to the sweetened condensed milk in the truffle mixture, the cake remains moist despite the absence of frosting. To add to all the richness, the cake is topped with mini brigadeiros ($8 to $69).

EXPAND Sugar Factory's chocolate cake. Lori Bair @Sugar_Bair

Sugar Factory 1144 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach

305-531-0888

Sugar Factory's signature devil's food cake is fluffy, flavorful, and layered with a sweet and bitter blend of dark and milk chocolate mousse, dressed in bittersweet chocolate fudge sauce, and adorned with delicate chocolate pearls. For $16, you can devour a large slice, while the whole cake costs $40.

EXPAND Zuma's flourless chocolate cake. Zuma

Zuma Miami 270 Biscayne Blvd. Way, Miami

305-577-0277

Zuma's signature chocolate cake walks the line between mousse and chocolate cake. The chocolate sponge is embellished with its own chocolate seal and served with sobacha ice cream. The dessert is served for brunch and dinner ($14).