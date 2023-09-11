New Miami Restaurants to Try This Week: Buena Papa Fry Bar, Omakase by Kazu, and Roystone Bar

Know of any openings that aren't on our list? Email [email protected].
Buena Papa Fry Bar
151 NW 25th St., Miami
buenapapa.com
Buena Papa Fry Bar, a North Carolina-based brand known for its Latin-inspired meals served on gourmet fries, has opened its first location inside the Dirty Rabbit in Wynwood. The menu offers hand-cut, made-to-order fries served with various globally inspired toppings. The Buena Papa signature dish is the bandeja paisa-inspired "El Colombiano" — fries layered with Colombian refried beans, topped with chicharron and chorizo, and finished with guacamole and pico de gallo. There's also the "Carolina," fries tossed with vinegar, topped with pulled pork and coleslaw, and finished with barbecue sauce. For a Greek flare, "El Griego" is served with fries tossed in Greek seasonings and topped with grilled chicken, tzatziki sauce, and finished with pico de gallo. "El Cubano," thoughtfully crafted for the Miami restaurant, is a new menu addition. Sunday through Wednesday 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. and Thursday through Saturday 5 p.m. to 4 a.m.
Omakase by Kazu
8222 NE Second Ave., Miami
786-409-5963
hachidoriramen.com
A new Miami omakase experience is now available for booking. Located at the back of Hachidori Ramen Bar, where Kojin once operated, Omakase by Kazu offers diners an intimate, eight-seat sushi bar with a speakeasy-style setting. A meal here delivers an authentic Japanese omakase, one driven by tradition and high-quality ingredients and presented by Tokyo native and sushi chef Yoshikazu "Kazu" Ebina. The chef hosts two seatings each night when he offers guests his personalized 15-course omakase dinner starting at $160 per person. Seatings at 6 and 9 p.m.
The Roystone Bar
100 NE First Ave., 4th Floor, Miami
theroystone.com
Miami-based King Goose Hospitality has opened a new cocktail bar in downtown Miami, steps from the group's multi-level entertainment and culinary venue, Julia & Henry's. Taking over the former Bar La Real space in the attic of the old Post Office building, the Roystone offers guests an evening cocktail lounge experience, one that is set to host some of the globe's most talented mixologists from the world's top 100 bars via a signature monthly series. An in-house menu offers an array of signature cocktails and curated light bites. In addition, the venue will host a variety of activities, including vinyl DJs, jazz band performances, disco nights, and cocktail-making classes. Wednesday 7 p.m. to midnight and Thursday through Saturday 7 p.m. to 2 a.m.