Openings & Closings

New Miami Restaurants to Try This Week: Buena Papa Fry Bar, Omakase by Kazu, and Roystone Bar

Openings this week include a fry franchise, a speakeasy omakase experience, and a new downtown Miami bar.
September 11, 2023
Omakase by Kazu has opened inside Hachidori Ramen Bar in Miami.
Omakase by Kazu has opened inside Hachidori Ramen Bar in Miami. Omakase by Kazu photo
Miami's latest round of restaurant openings includes the first Florida location of Buena Papa Fry Bar, Kazu inside Hachidori Ramen, and the Roystone Bar inside the historic Post Office building in downtown Miami.

Know of any openings that aren't on our list? Email [email protected].
click to enlarge
Buena Papa Fry Bar has opened in Wynwood.
Buena Papa Fry Bar photo

Buena Papa Fry Bar

151 NW 25th St., Miami
buenapapa.com
Buena Papa Fry Bar, a North Carolina-based brand known for its Latin-inspired meals served on gourmet fries, has opened its first location inside the Dirty Rabbit in Wynwood. The menu offers hand-cut, made-to-order fries served with various globally inspired toppings. The Buena Papa signature dish is the bandeja paisa-inspired "El Colombiano" — fries layered with Colombian refried beans, topped with chicharron and chorizo, and finished with guacamole and pico de gallo. There's also the "Carolina," fries tossed with vinegar, topped with pulled pork and coleslaw, and finished with barbecue sauce. For a Greek flare, "El Griego" is served with fries tossed in Greek seasonings and topped with grilled chicken, tzatziki sauce, and finished with pico de gallo. "El Cubano," thoughtfully crafted for the Miami restaurant, is a new menu addition. Sunday through Wednesday 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. and Thursday through Saturday 5 p.m. to 4 a.m.
click to enlarge
Chef Yoshikazu "Kazu" Ebina at his eponymous omakase counter inside Hachidori Ramen
Omakase Kazu photo

Omakase by Kazu

8222 NE Second Ave., Miami
786-409-5963
hachidoriramen.com
A new Miami omakase experience is now available for booking. Located at the back of Hachidori Ramen Bar, where Kojin once operated, Omakase by Kazu offers diners an intimate, eight-seat sushi bar with a speakeasy-style setting. A meal here delivers an authentic Japanese omakase, one driven by tradition and high-quality ingredients and presented by Tokyo native and sushi chef Yoshikazu "Kazu" Ebina. The chef hosts two seatings each night when he offers guests his personalized 15-course omakase dinner starting at $160 per person. Seatings at 6 and 9 p.m.
click to enlarge
The Roystone, an upscale cocktail bar and lounge, has opened in downtown Miami.
King Goose Hospitality photo

The Roystone Bar

100 NE First Ave., 4th Floor, Miami
theroystone.com
Miami-based King Goose Hospitality has opened a new cocktail bar in downtown Miami, steps from the group's multi-level entertainment and culinary venue, Julia & Henry's. Taking over the former Bar La Real space in the attic of the old Post Office building, the Roystone offers guests an evening cocktail lounge experience, one that is set to host some of the globe's most talented mixologists from the world's top 100 bars via a signature monthly series. An in-house menu offers an array of signature cocktails and curated light bites. In addition, the venue will host a variety of activities, including vinyl DJs, jazz band performances, disco nights, and cocktail-making classes. Wednesday 7 p.m. to midnight and Thursday through Saturday 7 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Nicole Danna is a Palm Beach County-based reporter who began covering the South Florida food scene for New Times in 2011. She also loves drinking beer and writing about the area's growing craft beer community.
Contact: Nicole Danna

