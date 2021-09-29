Support Us

These Miami Restaurants Are Going Pink for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

September 29, 2021 8:15AM

La Mar's special causa dish honoring BCA month.
La Mar's special causa dish honoring BCA month. Photo courtesy of La Mar by Gaston Acurio
October marks Breast Cancer Awareness Month. According to the Breast Cancer Foundation, in 2021 an estimated 281,550 new cases of invasive breast cancer will be diagnosed in women in the U.S. Men get breast cancer too, and the projection is for 2,650 new cases this year.

A number of South Florida restaurants have announced promotions to raise money for breast cancer research and support during October. From pink cocktails to savory dishes, listed below in alphabetical order are plenty of delicious ways to do good and help raise funds to find a cure and support breast cancer fighters and survivors. Offers are good throughout the month unless otherwise specified.
Bodega loves boobies. - PHOTO COURTESY OF BODEGA
Bodega loves boobies.
Photo courtesy of Bodega

Bodega Taqueria y Tequila

Various locations
bodegataqueria.com

During the month of October, all South Florida locations of Bodega Taqueria y Tequila will offer the restaurant's frozen drinks in limited-edition stadium cups for $9. For an extra $5, guests will receive unlimited refills. Thirty percent of the proceeds will be donated to Dolphins Challenge Cancer.
click to enlarge Pink and white cookies at Doris Italian Market. - PHOTO COURTESY OF DORIS ITALIAN MARKET AND BAKERY
Pink and white cookies at Doris Italian Market.
Photo courtesy of Doris Italian Market and Bakery

Doris Italian Bakery

Various Locations
dorismarket.com

Doris Italian Market and Bakery is going pink at its six South Florida locations to raise funds for the American Cancer Society's "Making Strides Against Breast Cancer" campaign. The bakery's signature large homemade black and white cookies will be decorated in pink and white icing. One dollar for each cookie sold during October will be donated to the American Cancer Society.
The Pink La Bamba at Toro Toro. - PHOTO COURTESY OF INTERCONTINENTAL MIAMI
The Pink La Bamba at Toro Toro.
Photo courtesy of Intercontinental Miami

InterContinental Miami

100 Chopin Plz., Miami
305-372-4710
torotoromiami.com

InterContinental Miami’s exterior digital canvas will display a 36-foot digital pink ribbon throughout the month of October. The hotel’s on-site restaurant, Toro Toro, will offer a "Pink la Bomba" dessert: a pink chocolate half-sphere filled with cream cheese mousse, dulce de leche, strawberry ice cream, fresh berries, cookie crumbles, and vanilla and berry sauce ($32), along with a signature "Pink Lotus" cocktail ($18). Twenty percent of all proceeds will be donated to BRCAStrong.
click to enlarge Kiki on the River - PHOTO COURTESY OF GHOST HOUSE CREATIVE GROUP
Kiki on the River
Photo courtesy of Ghost House Creative Group

Kiki on the River

450 NW North River Dr., Miami
786-502-3243
kikiontheriver.com

For every Cointreau-based "Hope" cocktail purchased, the restaurant will donate $1 to a breast cancer charity. A special-edition Kiki on the River mug ($20) will be available for purchase online and at the eatery’s merchandise shop. Fifty percent of mug sales will go to Susan G. Komen for the Cure.
click to enlarge La Mar's outdoor patio on Brickell Key - COURTESY OF THE MANDARIN ORIENTAL
La Mar's outdoor patio on Brickell Key
Courtesy of the Mandarin Oriental

Mandarin Oriental Miami

500 Brickell Key Dr., Mami
305-913-8288
mandarinoriental.com

Mandarin Oriental Miami will run a pink-themed cross-promotion throughout the property. The hotel will be illuminated in pink starting October 1 and the on-site MO Bar + Lounge will offer a "Pink Warrior" cocktail made with gin, maraschino liqueur, liqueur de violette, and a twist of lime ($21). In addition, La Mar by Gaston Acurio will offer a "Pink Causa for a Cause", made with potato purée plated in the shape of a ribbon, flavored with beets, crabmeat, Peruvian trout, and avocado ($25). A portion of proceeds from the pink-themed promotions will benefit Susan G. Komen for the Cure.
click to enlarge Nikki Beach's outdoor seating. - PHOTO COURTESY OF NIKKI BEACH
Nikki Beach's outdoor seating.
Photo courtesy of Nikki Beach

Nikki Beach

1 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach
786-515-1130
nikkibeach.com

Nikki Beach will showcase a special “Pretty in Pink" dessert, made with chocolate cake, strawberry mousse, dulce de leche, and fresh strawberries and covered in pink-hued white chocolate ganache ($12). Fifty percent of the proceeds will be donated to Susan G. Komen for the Cure.
click to enlarge Pubbelly Sushi's food spread. - PHOTO COURTESY OF PUBBELLY SUSHI
Pubbelly Sushi's food spread.
Photo courtesy of Pubbelly Sushi

Pubbelly Sushi

Various Locations
pubbellyglobal.com

Pubbelly Sushi has put together a "Drink Pink” fundraiser to benefit the Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine. The promotion features the restaurant’s limited-time-only pink sangria ($16), made with sparkling rosé, a dash of Sprite, guava, muddled strawberries, and a twist of lime. A portion of proceeds from the sale of each cocktail will go to fund a Sylvester program that provides free wigs for cancer patients and survivors.
click to enlarge Miami M11kshake at Red Rooster - PHOTO COURTESY OF FLOW GALLERY AGENCY
Miami M11kshake at Red Rooster
Photo courtesy of Flow Gallery Agency

Red Rooster Overtown

920 NW Second Ave., Miami
305-640-9880
redroosterovertown.com

Red Rooster Overtown teamed up with the woman-owned and -operated E11even vodka to create a specialty boozy milkshake in support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The pink-colored, vodka-spiked 'Miami Mi11kshake' is made with E11even vodka, strawberry ice cream, pineapple juice, and condensed coconut milk ($15). Fifty percent of all sales will be donated to the Florida Breast Cancer Foundation.
click to enlarge Think Pink Insane milkshake at Sugar Factory American Brasserie - SUGAR FACTORY AMERICAN BRASSERIE
Think Pink Insane milkshake at Sugar Factory American Brasserie
Sugar Factory American Brasserie

Sugar Factory American Brasserie

1060 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach
305-535-9773
sugarfactory.com

Sugar Factory will honor Breast Cancer Awareness Month with a “Think Pink Insane” milkshake ($25). A blend of strawberry ice cream and vanilla soft serve, the shake is served in a light pink ganache-dipped mug decorated with pink sprinkles and a Hubba Bubba ribbon. The vibrant dessert is topped with whipped cream, pink pearls, a candy necklace, and a whirly pop. A portion of sales from each shake will be donated to breast cancer research. 
click to enlarge Hanamatsuri cocktail at Tanuki. - PHOTO COURTESY OF TANUKI
Hanamatsuri cocktail at Tanuki.
Photo courtesy of Tanuki

Tanuki

1080 Alton Rd., Miami Beach
305-615-1055
tanukimiami.com

This pan-Asian eatery in South Beach will feature a special hanamatsuri (flower festival) cocktail made with vodka, hanamatsuri mix, lychee juice, smoked coconut, oolong tea, and fresh lemon juice. A portion of proceeds will be donated to Florida Breast Cancer Foundation.
Juliana Accioly
Juliana Accioly

