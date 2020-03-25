Miami Restaurants Selling Cocktails to Go

The novel coronavirus outbreak is changing the way Americans — and the world — live and work.

In Miami, restaurants have closed their dining rooms under government order, relying on takeout and delivery orders to stay in business.

On Friday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis issued an executive order declaring a Public Health Emergency and a state of emergency for all of Florida as a result of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). The order loosened restrictions on restaurant sales of wine, beer, and alcohol, allowing them to sell sealed containers if the purchase includes food.

Though the order did not follow the lead of California, Texas, and New York and permit the sale of individual mixed drinks, many Miami restaurateurs consider the reference to "a sealed container" a sufficient loophole to sell cocktails to go.

Below is a list of establishments offering orders by the drink (or pitcher!).

Please note: Delivery zones and charges may vary, so check with delivery services or consult restaurants directly. We'll try to keep this list updated, but the situation remains in flux. If you know of a bar or restaurant selling cocktails to go, please email cafe@miaminewtimes.com.

Ariete 3540 Main Hwy., Coconut Grove

305-640-5862

Beverage director Bobby Gilardi is mixing up batched drinks like the Buffalo Soldier (barrel-aged Buffalo Trace, housemade Jamaican pimiento liqueur, and rich demerara; $50, serves seven to nine); and the Pipeline (a barrel-aged blend of five rums mixed with curaçao, orgeat liqueur, lime, and nutmeg orgeat; $40, serves seven to nine). Cocktails vary by availability and are offered for pickup from 3 to 8 p.m. daily. Wines by the bottle are for sale at a 50 to 70 percent discount. Fifteen percent of sales, as well as all tips, go to Ariete's staff members who are unable to work at this time.

The Alley at the Betsy Hotel 1440 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach

305-673-0044

Prebatched cocktails, as well as fresh pasta, pizzas, to-go beer, and wine. Cocktail menu changes; call for specifics.

Bar Nancy 2007 SW Eighth St., Miami

305-397-8971

Large-format cocktails are the bill of fare at this nautical-themed bar. A 750-milliliter bottle, priced at $75, equates to about seven cocktails. Buy three bottles for only $200. Cocktails include palomas, daiquiris, margaritas, Walk the Planks, and Mutiny Milk Punch. Wine and beer by the bottle are offered at half off. To schedule a pickup, email lizz@nancy305.com or katie@nancy305.com.

Grails Miami/Spanglish Craft Cocktail Bar + Kitchen 2808 N. Miami Ave., Miami

786-870-4313

Spanglish and its sister restaurant, Grails, offer cocktails to go along with takeout and cantina menus. Curated by the Cocktail Cartel, the drink selections come in two sizes: The eight-ounce version ($20) serves two; a one-liter bottle ($80) serves nine. Options include the Vuela Paloma, Spanglish & Chill, and Thai Coco cocktails. Additionally, a selection of spirit-forward drinks — the Cafetera Old Fashioned, a Negroni Tiene Tumbao, and the Spanglish Harlem — comes in eight-ounce ($25; serves three) and 500-milliliter ($60; serves five) sizes. Bottles of red, white, and sparkling wine run $20 to $30 a bottle. Cocktails are available 4 to 10:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 8 p.m. Sunday.

Phuc Yea 7100 Biscayne Blvd., Miami

305-602-3710

Order batched cocktails to go, including the Basic B*tch, Phuongs Den, and Tom Who? Each bottle yields four cocktails and costs $30.

RWSB at the W South Beach Hotel 2201 Collins Ave., Miami Beach

305-938-3112

RWSB offers a selection of to-go beers, wine, and batched cocktails. The selection changes; call to inquire. Curbside pickup is available.

The Rusty Pelican/Whiskey Joe's 3301 Rickenbacker Cswy., Key Biscayne

305-361-3818

The Key Biscayne mainstay will sell you alcoholic beverages and wine by the bottle, along with a limited menu for takeout and curbside pickup, courtesy of Whiskey Joe's next door. Noon to 8 p.m. daily; click here to see the menu.

Wet Willie's 760 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach

305-532-5650

Order curbside takeout or delivery from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily, then pretend you're having a beach day on your balcony.