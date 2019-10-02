Miami Restaurants Go Pink for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. According to Susan G. Komen for the Cure, women have about a 13 percent risk of being diagnosed with breast cancer over the course of their lifetime — that's one out of every eight women in the United States. Men can face a diagnosis as well: Recently, Beyoncé's father, Mathew Knowles, revealed he's battling the disease.

This month, restaurants across South Florida are doing their part to support the fight against breast cancer. From pink drinks to desserts, there are plenty of delicious ways to help raise funds to find a cure and support breast cancer fighters and survivors. Offers are good throughout this month unless otherwise specified.

Miami-Dade County

Brimstone Restaurants

Various locations

brimstonewoodfiregrill.com Various locations



All Brimstone locations are offering Château Minuty rosé. The pink drink is available all month and will be available at South Florida locations such as Brimstone Woodfire Grill in Doral and Pembroke Pines, as well as Beach House Pompano. A portion of the sale proceeds will benefit the American Cancer Society.

The Deck Wynwood

2250 NW Second Ave.. Miami

305-461-2700

The Deck Wynwood

2250 NW Second Ave.. Miami

305-461-2700

thedeckwynwood.com



The Deck will host the Code Pink series every Thursday throughout the month. Specials include Calafuria Rosé and Chihuahua Cerveza for $5 each, and all of the proceeds will be donated to the Florida Breast Cancer Foundation. The event will also include a flower wall and a wishing tree where guests are invited to share wishes for themselves and their loved ones.

Fontainebleau Miami Beach

4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach

877-326-7412

Fontainebleau Miami Beach

4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach

877-326-7412

fontainebleau.com/bleaugoespink



The Fontainebleau has partnered with Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center at the University of Miami Health System to host the 11th Bleau Goes Pink campaign. To raise awareness and funds for the cause, three-course prix fixes, priced at $55 per person excluding tax and gratuity, are available at StripSteak by Michael Mina, Scarpetta by Scott Conant, and Hakkasan. Each meal includes an appetizer, entrée, dessert, and glass of rosé. For every dinner ordered, $5 will be donated to Sylvester.

Gianni’s at the Villa Casa Casuarina

1116 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach

786-485-2200

vmmiamibeach.com 1116 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach786-485-2200



Gianni’s is offering a specialty pink cocktail, and a portion of the proceeds will benefit Susan G. Komen for the Cure. The Pink Passion in the Mansion ($26) — a blend of passionfruit-infused vodka, fresh lemon juice, raspberries, and dragon fruit topped with champagne — is available at Gianni’s and Onyx Bar throughout October.

Lobster Bar Sea Grille

404 Washington Ave., Miami Beach

305-377-2675

Lobster Bar Sea Grille

404 Washington Ave., Miami Beach

305-377-2675

buckheadrestaurants.com



In support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the tower above the restaurant will be backlit in pink to raise awareness about the cause. And Lobster Bar pastry chef Mariela Cournoyer has created a limited-edition dessert available only during October; a portion of sales will go toward breast cancer research. The white chocolate raspberry crémeux features a vanilla cookie base topped with a layer of raspberry jam and custard covered in a pink-hued white chocolate glaze. The treat is served with strawberry sorbet and topped with an artful dab of whipped cream and a white chocolate shaving.

EXPAND Chef Diego Oka's "Pink Causa for a Cause." Mandarin Oriental

Mandarin Oriental

500 Brickell Key Dr., Miami

305-913-8288

Mandarin Oriental

500 Brickell Key Dr., Miami

305-913-8288

mandarinoriental.com



La Mar by Gastón Acurio is offering a special themed dish. The Pink Causa for a Cause ($19) is a terrine of potato purée plated in the shape of a ribbon, tinted pink by the addition of beets, and includes crabmeat, sunchokes, salmon, avocado, smoked trout roe, and creamy huancaína sauce. The hotel’s MO Bar + Lounge is serving breakfast croissants filled with pink strawberry-cream cheese, dipped in strawberry-scented white chocolate, and finished with strawberry crispies ($6). In the evening, guests can enjoy three new pink-themed cocktails featuring Clase Azul tequila ($25). A portion of the proceeds from these offerings will benefit Susan G. Komen for the Cure.

Nikki Beach

1 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach

305-538-1111

Nikki Beach

1 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach

305-538-1111

miami-beach.nikkibeach.com



Nikki Beach is offering the “Fight like a Girl” menu, including three pink cocktails ($15 each) and a pink cheesecake dessert ($12). The cheekily named cocktails are the Ginger Punch, Gin Jab, and Berry Strong. Nikki Beach will donate 50 percent of the proceeds of the four items to Susan G. Komen for the Cure.

The Salty Donut

50 NW 23rd St., #112, Miami

6022 S. Dixie Hwy., South Miami

786-409-4714

The Salty Donut

50 NW 23rd St., #112, Miami

6022 S. Dixie Hwy., South Miami

786-409-4714

saltydonut.com



The Salty Donut is offering a specialty doughnut and drink all month. The Breast Cancer Awareness Cake Batter Donut, a 24-hour brioche ring filled with homemade cake batter, covered in marbled white chocolate glaze, and topped with crumbles of homemade sugar cookies will be sold in individual pink Salty Donut boxes. For those who are thirsty, the dragon fruit shrub — a bright dragon fruit-, grapefruit-, and mango-infused Topo Chico — will be served in a glass Topo Chico bottle. The funds raised from the sales of these items will be donated to the National Breast Cancer Foundation as well as Robyn’s Rainbow’s, a local charity whose mission is to minimize patients' hair loss due to chemotherapy.

Tap 42

Various Locations

Tap 42

Various Locations

tap42.com



All Tap 42 locations are offering the chain's signature frozé, made with organic juices, Jules sparkling rosé, and Beefeater Pink gin. For every cocktail sold, 50 percent of the proceeds will go to the American Cancer Society. The restaurants are also serving Barrel of Monks Brewing's Witty in Pink beer, and $1 for each sold all month will be donated to the American Cancer Society.

Toro Toro

100 Chopin Plaza, Miami

305-372-4710

Toro Toro

100 Chopin Plaza, Miami

305-372-4710

torotoromiami.com



Toro Toro is offering a specialty dessert and cocktail whose proceeds will benefit two nonprofits. The restaurant's signature dessert, La Bomba, will be pink for the entire month. The pink shell will be filled with cream cheese mousse, dulce de leche and strawberry ice cream, fresh berries, and almond cookie crumble and topped with caramel, vanilla, and berry sauce. The dessert will be available in a mini size for $20 or regular size for $35, and proceeds will benefit Susan G. Komen for the Cure. Also, Hotel InterContinental, in which Toro Toro resides, is participating in Sea Straws Co.’s Limitless campaign by selling pink reusable straws throughout the property. Toro Toro is offering a specialty #Limitless cocktail ($15), served with the reusable straw. Proceeds from the straws and the cocktail will benefit the local nonprofit Robyn’s Rainbows.

The Diplomat Beach Resort

Broward County

Circle House Coffee

727 NE Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale

954-870-6456

Circle House Coffee

727 NE Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale

954-870-6456

circlehousecoffee.com



Circle House Coffee is offering several pink specialty items whose proceeds will benefit the Pink Angels of the Memorial Foundation. Featured coffee drinks of the month, such as a pink strawberry house latte — made with pink strawberry milk combined with condensed milk — include complimentary ripple art on top in the shape of a breast cancer ribbon. Special treats include pink velvet cake and pink birthday cake, both from Fireman Derek’s Bake Shop, and the Strawberry Dream doughnut from Mojo Donuts.

The Diplomat Beach Resort

3555 S. Ocean Dr., Hollywood

954-602-6000

diplomatresort.com 3555 S. Ocean Dr., Hollywood954-602-6000



The Diplomat Beach Resort is hosting Positive Pinkness, a Glam-A-Thon event series in support of breast cancer awareness. Specials include pink velvet cake ($10) and a glass of rosé and slice of pink velvet cake ($14). Proceeds will be donated to the Broward Health Foundation for breast cancer treatment, mammograms, diagnostic testing, and assistance with medication, wigs, and other ancillary items.

Doris Italian Market & Bakery

Various locations

dorismarket.com Various locations



Doris' famous large black-and-white cookies will be decorated with pink-and-white icing. For each cookie sold during October, $1 will be donated to the American Cancer Society. Also in honor of National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Doris is a sponsor of the Sun Sentinel Life Victories Party in Pink.

Lona

321 N. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Fort Lauderdale

954-245-3069

Lona

321 N. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Fort Lauderdale

954-245-3069

lonarestaurant.com



"Drink the Pink" at Lona to support breast cancer awareness all day every day throughout October. Join the staff and wear a pink bandanna to receive your first pink drink on the house. Special pink cocktails include frozé ($13), Susie's Sangria ($13), and Tequila for the Ta Tas ($12), a classic margarita with a Pinot Noir floater. Pink bubbles on tap include Juve & Camps Rosé Brut Cava ($12 glass/$45 bottle), Chandon rosé split ($14), and Taittinger Brut Prestige Rosé ($129 bottle). Pink wine selections include Rodney Strong ($11 glass/$42 bottle) and Chateau Miraval ($58 bottle). Fifty percent of the proceeds will be donated to Susan G. Komen for the Cure.

Casa Sensei

1200 E. Las Olas Blvd., #101, Fort Lauderdale

954-530-4176

Casa Sensei

1200 E. Las Olas Blvd., #101, Fort Lauderdale

954-530-4176

casasensei.com



Located on the Las Olas waterfront, Casa Sensei is serving its signature rosé mojito, handcrafted with Castello Romitorio rosé, fresh strawberry, mint, and soda. Twenty percent of the proceeds will go to breast cancer awareness charities and preventive research.

Quarterdeck Restaurants

Various locations

quarterdeckrestaurants.com Various locations



Enjoy a month of specials on rosé and specialty meals at all five Quarterdeck locations. For every glass of rosé ($12), rosé flight ($15), bottle of rosé ($36), or specialty pink cocktail ($11) sold during October, 25 percent of the purchase price will go to the Pink Angels Memorial Foundation. The restaurants' staffers are also sporting pink accents such as visors, T-shirts, and wristbands to pay tribute to cancer fighters and survivors.