 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/miaminewtimes
  • Google Plus
Udonis Haslem and business partner Ramona D. Hall.
Udonis Haslem and business partner Ramona D. Hall.
Courtesy of JFC Miami

Udonis Haslem Opens Einstein Bros. Bagels Location at MiamiCentral

Clarissa Buch | August 15, 2018 | 8:30am
AA

Friday, the Miami Heat's Udonis Haslem will open an Einstein Bros. Bagels in MiamiCentral, which serves Florida's Brightline passengers.

Located inside the southernmost terminal, the fast-casual restaurant will offer its signature lineup of bagels, sandwiches, coffee, and select pastries.

Related Stories

Owned by food and beverage operator JFC Miami, a partnership between the beloved basketball forward and team captain and Ramona D. Hall, Einstein will offer positions to unemployed job seekers along with young adults from low income families. providing them an opportunity to enhance their work-readiness skills while earning an income. The opening of this location brings more than 30 new jobs to the area, totaling nearly 100 jobs created since the inception of JFC Miami.

"JFC Miami is committed to providing opportunities directly to youth and adults from the communities we invest in," Hall told New Times. "We are fortunate to have a partner in CareerSource Florida and the Employ Miami-Dade Project, who have assisted us with identifying a great group of candidates.

"Many of our new team members have been unemployed or underemployed for two or more years," she continued. "Our goal moving forward to our opening is to provide comprehensive training to our new employees to include customer service training, conflict resolution in the workplace, and extensive brand training in-store."

For the past decade, Haslem has owned and operated fast-casual restaurants throughout Miami-Dade and Broward Counties either on his own or with JFC Miami.

Einstein Bros. Bagels marks the second food and drink concept to open at MiamiCentral. This past July, Joe & the Juice, a popular Denmark-based juice and coffee concept with more than 200 locations around the world, debuted on the first floor of the Brightline station.

Einstein Bros. Bagels and Joe & the Juice are part of MiamiCentral's 11-acre development, which spans six blocks in downtown Miami. Once complete, it will include office and residential towers, a major grocer, and a food hall called Central Fare. Expected to open sometime this fall, Central Fare will include outposts of the Miami Beach-based French café Rosetta Bakery and the Japanese-Spanish fusion spot Kuenko. Other concepts in the lineup are the boutique coffee shop Parliament Espresso and the Los Angeles pizza joint 800° Woodfired Kitchen. More than a dozen other vendors have yet to been announced.

Einstein Bros. Bagels. Located at 3 MiamiCentral, 155 NW 6th St., Miami. Opening Friday, August 17. 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, or 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

 
Clarissa Buch is a reporter and food critic who has covered Miami for more than half a decade. Her work focuses on food and culture (and food culture).

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

©2018 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >