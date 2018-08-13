 


Order Planta's house burger during Miami Spice.
Order Planta's house burger during Miami Spice.
Courtesy of Planta

Miami Spice 2018: The Seven Best Menus for Vegans and Vegetarians

Hannah Sentenac | August 13, 2018 | 9:00am
For foodies in the 305, August is the best month. It's Miami Spice time, which means the city's hottest eateries are offering special deals on their best dishes.

Many of the options are meat-heavy, but Spice offers plenty of restaurants where herbivores can indulge too. Here's your guide to the best veg-friendly spots in the Magic City. Prices run $23 for lunch and brunch and $39 for dinner (tip, tax, and drinks not included).

Keep in mind, just because an eatery isn't on this list doesn't mean it can't accommodate vegans. It's always best to call in advance and ask if they can whip up a plant-based dish.

Dim sum dumplings
Dim sum dumplings
Courtesy of Hakkasan

1. Hakkasan. The sexy, upscale Asian eatery at the Fontainebleau is offering a special weekend veggie dim sum and dinner for Miami Spice. Menu items for dim sum include a black fungus cabbage dumpling, a black rice vegetable dumpling, stir-fry black pepper vegetarian chicken, and vegan chocolate cake. For dinner, find a bean curd lotus roll, tofu clay pot with butternut squash in sanpei sauce, taro root vegetable fried rice, and mango custard with optional wine flights. 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 777-326-7412; hakkasan.com. Miami Spice is offered for brunch Saturday and Sunday and dinner Sunday through Friday.

Coconut Corn Soup
Coconut Corn Soup
Courtesy of Planta Miami

2. Plant Miami. Wynwood's serene, wellness-focused spot is serving both lunch and dinner for this year's Spice. Diners can dig into coconut corn soup, ginger carrot noodles, a mamey poke bowl, and seasonal fruit cheesecake for lunch, or watermelon caprese, jackfruit tacos al pastor, kofta curry, and key lime crème brûlée for dinner. 105 NE 24th St., Miami; 305-814-5365; plantmiami.com. Miami Spice is offered for lunch Tuesday through Friday and dinner Tuesday through Saturday.

Vegan banana nut pancakes
Vegan banana nut pancakes
Courtesy of Planta

3. Planta South Beach. The hottest new spot for locals and celebs alike (Vanessa Hudgens was the most recent A-list visitor), Planta is participating in its first Spice this year. Options include avocado toast, banana pancakes, falafel tacos, and soft-serve ice cream for brunch, and steamed dumplings, the Planta burger, the Frenchie pizza, and banofee pie for dinner. 850 Commerce St., Miami Beach; 305-397-8513; plantarestaurants.com. Miami Spice is offered for dinner Sunday through Friday and weekend brunch.

Eggplant medallion
Eggplant medallion
Courtesy of Soul Tavern

4. Soul Tavern. This all-veg gastropub and elixir bar is offering a special Spice menu for brunch, lunch, and dinner. For lunch and brunch, selections include edamame hummus, soulful ramen, crisp oyster tacos, and chocolate creme brûlée. Featured for dinner are the Soul salad, a hearts of palm cake, crunchy forest maki, and guava cheesecake. 1801 West Ave., Miami Beach; 305-925-0799; soultavern.com. Miami Spice is offered for brunch Saturday, lunch Tuesday through Saturday, and dinner Sunday through Thursday.

Ratatouille
Ratatouille
Courtesy of R House

5. R House. This New American restaurant/bar/art gallery is doing dinner with vegan options for each course. The plant-based items include a beet and arugula pesto salad, a vegan ratatouille, and a chocolate truffle square. 2727 NW Second Ave., Miami; 305-576-0201; rhousewynwood.com. Miami Spice is offered for dinner Tuesday through Friday and Sunday.

Chef Michael SchwartzEXPAND
Chef Michael Schwartz
Courtesy of Genuine Hospitality

6. Michael's Genuine Food & Drink. This classic farm-to-table bistro from chef Michael Schwartz offers a vegetarian option for each meal on its Spice menu. For lunch, items include a marinated cherry tartine, crisp okra, and a falafel wrap; for dinner, try grilled peach, wild mushrooms with bulgar wheat, or mini doughnuts. 130 NE 40th St., Miami; 305-573-5550; michaelsgenuine.com. Miami Spice is offered for lunch Monday through Friday and dinner Sunday through Thursday.

Veggie shepherd's pie
Veggie shepherd's pie
Courtesy of the Seven Dials

7. The Seven Dials. This Coral Gables gastropub is serving Spice dinner with veggie options such as Roquefort-stuffed Georgia peach brûlée, summer vegetable chowder, vegetarian shepherd's pie, and sticky toffee pudding. 2030 Douglas Rd., #102, Coral Gables; 786-542-1603; sevendialsmiami.com. Miami Spice is offered for dinner Monday through Saturday.

 
Hannah Sentenac covers veg food, drink, pop culture, travel, and animal advocacy issues. She is also editor-in-chief of LatestVeganNews.com.

