Miami Spice 2018: The Seven Best Menus for Vegans and Vegetarians

For foodies in the 305, August is the best month. It's Miami Spice time, which means the city's hottest eateries are offering special deals on their best dishes.
Many of the options are meat-heavy, but Spice offers plenty of restaurants where herbivores can indulge too. Here's your guide to the best veg-friendly spots in the Magic City. Prices run $23 for lunch and brunch and $39 for dinner (tip, tax, and drinks not included).
Keep in mind, just because an eatery isn't on this list doesn't mean it can't accommodate vegans. It's always best to call in advance and ask if they can whip up a plant-based dish.
1. Hakkasan. The sexy, upscale Asian eatery at the Fontainebleau is offering a special weekend veggie dim sum and dinner for Miami Spice. Menu items for dim sum include a black fungus cabbage dumpling, a black rice vegetable dumpling, stir-fry black pepper vegetarian chicken, and vegan chocolate cake. For dinner, find a bean curd lotus roll, tofu clay pot with butternut squash in
2. Plant Miami. Wynwood's serene, wellness-focused spot is serving both lunch and dinner for this year's Spice. Diners can dig into coconut corn soup, ginger carrot noodles, a mamey poke bowl, and seasonal fruit cheesecake for lunch, or watermelon
3. Planta South Beach. The hottest new spot for locals and celebs alike (Vanessa Hudgens was the most recent A-list visitor), Planta is participating in its first Spice this year. Options include avocado toast, banana pancakes, falafel tacos, and soft-serve ice cream for brunch, and steamed dumplings, the Planta burger, the Frenchie pizza, and
4. Soul Tavern. This all-veg gastropub and elixir bar is offering a special Spice menu for brunch, lunch, and dinner. For lunch and brunch, selections include edamame hummus, soulful ramen, crisp oyster tacos, and chocolate creme brûlée. Featured for dinner are the Soul salad, a hearts of palm cake, crunchy forest
5. R House. This New American restaurant/bar/art gallery is doing dinner with vegan options for each course. The plant-based items include a beet and arugula pesto salad, a vegan ratatouille, and a chocolate truffle square. 2727 NW Second Ave., Miami; 305-576-0201; rhousewynwood.com. Miami Spice is offered for dinner Tuesday through Friday and Sunday.
6. Michael's Genuine Food & Drink. This classic farm-to-table bistro from chef Michael Schwartz offers a vegetarian option for each meal on its Spice menu. For lunch, items include a marinated cherry tartine, crisp okra, and a falafel wrap; for dinner, try grilled peach, wild mushrooms with bulgar wheat, or mini doughnuts. 130 NE 40th St., Miami; 305-573-5550; michaelsgenuine.com. Miami Spice is offered for lunch Monday through Friday and dinner Sunday through Thursday.
7. The Seven Dials. This Coral Gables gastropub is serving Spice dinner with veggie options such as Roquefort-stuffed Georgia peach brûlée, summer vegetable chowder, vegetarian shepherd's pie, and sticky toffee pudding. 2030 Douglas Rd., #102, Coral Gables; 786-542-1603; sevendialsmiami.com. Miami Spice is offered for dinner Monday through Saturday.
