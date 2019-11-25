The Seven Best Food and Drink Events in Miami This Week

Happy Thanksgiving, Miami. Before the holiday, stop by Night Owl Cookies' newest location, in the Miami Design District. On Thanksgiving Day, numerous restaurants will serve brunch and dinner. Remember, reservations are almost always required.

EXPAND Thanksgiving pies Courtesy of Chug's Diner

Order Thanksgiving Pies in Advance. The holidays are all about food, and as Thanksgiving swiftly approaches, so does the anxiety of crafting the perfect homemade dessert. This year, scrap the insipid freezer-aisle pie crust and canned filling and snag an elegant Thanksgiving confection that will wow your guests and save your sanity. Local bakeshops are rolling out delectable Thanksgiving treats, from whimsical pecan pastries to traditional pumpkin pie. Preorders are recommended.

Night Owl Cookies is set to open this morning in the Design District. Courtesy of Night Owl Cookies

Night Owl Cookies opens in the Miami Design District. Night Owl, the late-night cookie purveyor with a rabid fan base, is set to debut a Design District location, complete with an outdoor courtyard. With the opening, delivery will be available in neighborhoods such as South Beach, Brickell, and North Miami through Postmates. Opening 11 a.m. Monday, November 25, 164 NW 41st St., Miami.

EXPAND The Wharf The Wharf Miami

Get Basted at the Wharf. Thanksgiving Eve, the Wharf Miami will host Get Basted with Yelp Miami. Expect turkey baster shots, $1 Wharf lagers, and $3 wine by the glass. Also expect food by Lung Yai Thai Tapas, Cracked by Chef Adrianne, Spris Artisan Pizza, Mojo Donuts, Sweet Melody Crafted Ice Cream, and other purveyors. 4 p.m. Wednesday, November 27, at the Wharf Miami, 114 SW North River Dr.; wharfmiami.com. Admission is free.

EXPAND Pasta at the Jim and Neesie. Courtesy of Jim and Neesie

Pasta-Making Class and Dinner Series at Jim and Neesie. The Jim and Neesie will host a dinner and pasta-making class that will include a welcome cocktail, passed canapés, and a four-course dinner with wine pairings. While making pasta, snack on small bites, such as arancini with tomato sauce and mozzarella; summer melon with prosciutto; and burrata crostini with tomato salad. The sit-down meal will include snapper crudo with Sicilian pistachio; ricotta ravioli with 24-month-aded Parmesan; pappardelle pasta with clams; and panna cotta with citrus crumbs. 7 p.m. Wednesday, November 27, at the Jim and Neesie, 3120 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 786-496-5730; staygenerator.com. Tickets cost $110 via eventbrite.com.

EXPAND Turkey leg is one of the Thanksgiving brunch offerings at Lightkeepers in the Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne. Photo courtesy of Lightkeepers

Thanksgiving 2019: Miami Restaurant Brunch Guide. In Miami, brunch is always a must, including on Thanksgiving. This year, break from custom and head to one of the city's many restaurants for an early holiday feast. You’ll have no dishes to wash later and plenty of time to enjoy the rest of the day with your loved ones. Wondering which Miami restaurants are serving Thanksgiving brunch? Here are the tastiest options. Keep in mind listings are for Thursday, November 28, unless noted otherwise. Prices do not include tax or tip.

EXPAND Thanksgiving at Toro Toro Photo courtesy of Toro Toro Miami

Thanksgiving 2019: Miami Restaurant Dinner Guide. It's time to make plans for one of the most indulgent feasts of the year. Thanksgiving is right around the corner, and apart from giving thanks for all the joy in your life, you'll want to make sure you spend Thursday, November 28, with loved ones, feasting on turkey, freshly baked pies, and glasses filled to the brim with your favorite libation. If you want to wine and dine in good company without the mess of cooking, Miami's restaurants have your back. For Thanksgiving, local eateries are making merry with multicourse feasts. All you have to do is take a seat at the table, give thanks, and enjoy the festivities. Keep in mind prices listed do not include tax or tip, and reservations are strongly suggested.

EXPAND Thanksgiving doughnuts from the Salty Donut. Photo by Danielle Margherite

Thanksgiving Doughnuts at the Salty Donut. Following last year's successful Thanksgiving, the Salty Donut's two stores, in Wynwood and South Miami, will be open this Thursday. This year, limited-edition Thanksgiving flavors are apple pie à la mode ($4.25), chocolate bourbon pecan pie ($4.50), and pumpkin pie ($4). The apple pie features the shop's signature 24-hour brioche dough, which is scooped out, filled with baked cinnamon-and-brown-sugar apples, and topped with a cinnamon glaze, Dutch apple pie streusel, and a scoop of mascarpone whipped cream. The chocolate bourbon pecan pie doughnut, whose base is chocolate pie crust, is scooped out, filled with a bourbon pecan pie filling, and topped with pecan brittle. The pumpkin pie version comes stuffed with pumpkin pie filling and topped with a dollop of mascarpone and pie-crust leaves. 50 NW 23rd St., Miami; 305-925-8126; and 6022 S. Dixie Hwy., South Miami; 786-409-4714; saltydonut.com. Both shops will be open on Thanksgiving, Thursday, November 28, but closed Black Friday, November 29.