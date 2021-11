A Guide to Miami Farmers' Markets

Adrienne Arsht Center Farmers' Market 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami

arshtcenter.org

click to enlarge Aventura Gardens Farmers' Market Photo courtesy of Aventura Gardens Farmers' Market

Aventura Gardens Farmers' Market 2360 NE Miami Gardens Dr., Miami

aventuragardensmarket.com

Aventura Market at Aventura Mall 19501 Biscayne Blvd., Aventura

aventuramall.com/aventura-market

click to enlarge Coconut Grove Farmers' Market Photo courtesy of Coconut Grove Farmers' Market

Coconut Grove Farmers' Market 3300 Grand Ave., Miami

glaserorganicfarms.com

Legion Park Farmers' Market 6447 NE Seventh Ave., Miami

urbanoasisproject.org/farmers-markets.html

Lincoln Road Farmers' Market Between Washington and Meridian avenues on Lincoln Road, Miami Beach

lincolnroadmall.com

Normandy Village Marketplace at the Normandy Isle Fountain 1025 71st St. along the Rue Vendome, Miami Beach

miamibeachvca.com

Palmetto Bay Farmers' Market at Coral Reef Park 7895 SW 152nd St., Palmetto Bay

305-778-7921

pbfarmersmarket.com

Pinecrest Gardens Farmers' Market 11000 Red Rd., Pinecrest

pinecrestgardens.org/venue/farmers-market

click to enlarge Redland Market Village Photo courtesy of Redland Market Village

Redland Market Village Farmers' Market 24420 S. Dixie Highway, Redland

305-257-4335

redlandmarketvillage.com

South Miami Farmers' Market 6130 Sunset Dr., South Miami

urbanoasisproject.org/farmers-markets.html







Surfside Farmers' Market 9500 Collins Ave., Surfside

townofsurfsidefl.gov

Vizcaya Village Farmers' Market 3520 S. Miami Ave., Miami

urbanoasisproject.org/farmers-markets.html

click to enlarge "Love Food": Welcome to Yellow Green Farmers Market. Photo by Laine Doss

Yellow Green Farmers' Market 3080 Sheridan St., Hollywood

954-513-2990

ygfarmersmarket.com

As cool(ish) breezes start sweeping through our sprawling county's streets, squares, and parks, the allure of open-air farmers' markets grows faster than a gourd. Here's the lowdown on some of the best markets to find the freshest locally-grown produce, unique Miami-made crafts, and the tastiest home-cooked bites of the season. Most markets are open year-round, unless noted otherwise. It's always best to check individual markets' websites before you head out, because most markets are outdoors and subject to the vagaries of the weather.This evening market caters to nine-to-fivers looking to stock up on healthy fare for the rest of the workweek ahead. About 15 vendors offer local honey, tropical fruits, and fresh flowers, among other goodies. Shoppers may also be treated to live music and workshops with food writers and chefs. Preorder and pick-up option available through Urban Oasis Project A produce subscription club, handmade jewelry, CBD-infused yerba mate and nursery-grown plants are among the many treasures to be found at this thriving market, which accommodates about 35 vendors each weekend. Local musicians create the groovy soundtrack for this outdoor shopping adventure. Check the market's Facebook page for food-truck movie nights and other special events.Each Saturday, a massive array of more than 85 local vendors take over the cavernous halls of Aventura Mall. Expect coconut smoothies, keto cookies, and spiraled green mango bowls (among other delicacies).This longstanding, year-round market is perhaps best known for its Glaser Farms tent. The local plant-based and organic food purveyor offers exotic produce, pantry staples and raw vegan treats like pies and ice creams. In addition, about two dozen other vendors offer prepared foods, crafts, honey, and more.Favored treats at this ever-growing, year-round market include fresh-pressed sugarcane juice, homemade Jamaican patties, and artisan goods and clothing from 30 vendors. Legion Park provides a pretty backdrop and a playground for kids hopped up on the aforementioned sugarcane juice. The market accepts SNAP benefits.Filling the space between shops at this famed open-air mall, more than 50 vendors at the Lincoln Road farmers' market sell cut-to-order jackfruit and other tropical fruits, fresh-baked breads, homemade ceviche, and locally made jams and jellies. Street performers from violinists to living statues entertain while customers browse and nosh.Vendors at the Normandy Village Marketplace sell plants, produce, herbs, clothing, jewelry, and incense. The market is open year-round.Set at Coral Reef Park, this market has exploded from a few vendors to over three dozen over the past year. Unique finds include delectable Korean pancakes, fresh-baked focaccia, and locally grown hydroponic mushrooms.Dozens of tents pop up in the Pinecrest Gardens parking lot every Sunday, peddling everything from Japanese onigiri to crystals to kale smoothies and imaginative açaí bowls. After a stroll through the market, families can venture inside the Gardens for fish feeding and splash-pad fun. (Garden entry fee is $5 per person; market is free.)Four days a week, market-goers can find locally-farmed produce, a locally-supplied fish market, handmade cheeses, prepared foods and bulk spices and seasonings on this 27-acre property. Expect fewer vendors weekdays compared to weekends, when merchants fill the 20,000-square-foot facility to the brim. Bonus: For bargain-lovers on the hunt for anything from furniture to cowboy boots to "Pimp My Ride"-worthy rims, there's also a flea market Saturdays and Sundays.This small but mighty market of less than a dozen vendors prides itself on selling authentic, locally grown organics, rather than shipped-in produce you could find at any old grocery store. The market also accepts SNAP benefits.This homey-feeling market is makes its return this fall to bring a bit of local flavor and cheer back to Surfside's streets after July's condo tragedy. The market offers fare from about a dozen vendors and is open every Sunday, but attendees can catch live music on the last Sunday of the month, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.At this rain or shine, year-round event set on Vizcaya's historic farm and village, guests will find home-baked treats, vegan products, and organic local produce from Gypsy Hidden Farm among other offerings from about 30 vendors. Holiday markets start up in December with ceramicists, woodworkers, fabric artists and more local artisans. The market accepts SNAP benefits.Yellow Green Farmers' Market is a sprawling weekend market that's well worth the trek to Hollywood. The market offers everything from fresh produce to prepared foods to exotic plants from hundreds of vendors. In addition, the market has several beer and wine bars, giant tiki huts, and live music, making it a destination as well as a place to shop for food.