 Miami Craft Brewery Unbranded Brewing to Close After 4 Years | Miami New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Hialeah's First Craft Brewery Unbranded Brewing to Close After Four Years

Unbranded Brewing will close on Saturday, August 31, after four years of serving craft beer and barbecue.
July 24, 2024
Unbranded Brewing will close in Hialeah on Saturday, August 31.
Unbranded Brewing will close in Hialeah on Saturday, August 31. Photo courtesy of Unbranded Brewing
Share this:
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

After four years in East Hialeah, award-winning craft brewery Unbranded Brewing will close its doors on Saturday, August 31.

On Tuesday, July 23, the brewery released a statement on Instagram that now has over 400 comments and nearly 3,000 likes from regulars and fans of the craft brewery expressing their devastation to see the brewery go.

The caption reads, in part, "It is with a heavy heart that we announce that Unbranded Brewing Company will be closing its doors. It has been our absolute honor and privilege to have served the community of Hialeah since we moved into the neighborhood in 2015. We will forever cherish the memories we have created together, from weddings and baby showers to warehouse wrestling matches, from Texas-style barbeque platters to innovative pop-up foods, and, yes, even the occasional rave."
The caption continues, "On Saturday, August 31 the last day of operation for our taproom, we will be celebrating these many memories (and many Hialeah Lights) that we have shared together. More details to come. Thank you to everyone in the craft beer community who has supported us and collaborated with us along the way. Thank you to everyone who has ever made their way to our little corner of East Hialeah, and we hope to see you all at least one last time before we close our doors."

Just this past year, New Times named Unbranded Brewery as one of the Top 100 Miami Bars of 2024. An accolade even the brewery made sure to note in its closing statement.

"Unbranded Brewing Co. was Hialeah's first brewery," ends the statement. "Named after the founder's grandfather, who opted not to brand the cattle on his Texas farm, Unbranded stands for its beers, which don't have catchy monikers. The renowned brewery was honored in the New Times' "100 Best Miami Bars of 2024."
click to enlarge
The Unbranded Brewing taproom in Hialeah.
Photo courtesy of Unbranded Brewing
In February 2020, Unbranded opened its 32,000-square-foot brewery in the Leah Arts District in Hialeah.

Owner Zachary Swanson says he chose the location for several reasons, including the abundance of civic pride that residents of the City of Progress have toward their hometown. "People who live in Hialeah have a strong connection to where they're from. Craft breweries work well in places where people are proud of their city."

However, East Hialeah hasn't taken off since the COVID-19 pandemic as they may have hoped it would.

The last day to enjoy its taproom and brewery will be on Saturday, August 31.

Unbranded Brewery. 1395 E. 11th Ave., Hialeah; 786-332-3097; unbrandedbrewing.com.
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Miami New Times has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Rachel Costa is a Coconut Creek-based contributor who covers the food scene in South Florida for Miami New Times. She was born in Brazil and is a graduate of Florida International University. In addition to New Times, her work has appeared in Coral Gables Magazine and the Miami Times, and on WLRN.
Contact: Rachel Costa
Largest Korean Grocery Store in South Florida Opens in Coral Springs

Openings & Closings

Largest Korean Grocery Store in South Florida Opens in Coral Springs

By Nicole Lopez-Alvar
Miami Lands Florida's First Entirely Gluten-Free Brazilian Café

Openings & Closings

Miami Lands Florida's First Entirely Gluten-Free Brazilian Café

By Rachel Costa
One of the Most Popular Sandwich Shops in the U.S. to Open in Plantation

Openings & Closings

One of the Most Popular Sandwich Shops in the U.S. to Open in Plantation

By Nicole Lopez-Alvar
Former Employee of Beverly Hills Café to Open Hills Cafe in Hialeah

Openings & Closings

Former Employee of Beverly Hills Café to Open Hills Cafe in Hialeah

By Nicole Lopez-Alvar
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation