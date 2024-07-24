Hialeah's First Craft Brewery Unbranded Brewing to Close After Four Years

On Tuesday, July 23, the brewery released a statement on Instagram that now has over 400 comments and nearly 3,000 likes from regulars and fans of the craft brewery expressing their devastation to see the brewery go.
The caption reads, in part, "It is with a heavy heart that we announce that Unbranded Brewing Company will be closing its doors. It has been our absolute honor and privilege to have served the community of Hialeah since we moved into the neighborhood in 2015. We will forever cherish the memories we have created together, from weddings and baby showers to warehouse wrestling matches, from Texas-style barbeque platters to innovative pop-up foods, and, yes, even the occasional rave."
The caption continues, "On Saturday, August 31 the last day of operation for our taproom, we will be celebrating these many memories (and many Hialeah Lights) that we have shared together. More details to come. Thank you to everyone in the craft beer community who has supported us and collaborated with us along the way. Thank you to everyone who has ever made their way to our little corner of East Hialeah, and we hope to see you all at least one last time before we close our doors."
Just this past year, New Times named Unbranded Brewery as one of the Top 100 Miami Bars of 2024. An accolade even the brewery made sure to note in its closing statement.
"Unbranded Brewing Co. was Hialeah's first brewery," ends the statement. "Named after the founder's grandfather, who opted not to brand the cattle on his Texas farm, Unbranded stands for its beers, which don't have catchy monikers. The renowned brewery was honored in the New Times' "100 Best Miami Bars of 2024."
opened its 32,000-square-foot brewery in the Leah Arts District in Hialeah.
Owner Zachary Swanson says he chose the location for several reasons, including the abundance of civic pride that residents of the City of Progress have toward their hometown. "People who live in Hialeah have a strong connection to where they're from. Craft breweries work well in places where people are proud of their city."
However, East Hialeah hasn't taken off since the COVID-19 pandemic as they may have hoped it would.
The last day to enjoy its taproom and brewery will be on Saturday, August 31.
Unbranded Brewery. 1395 E. 11th Ave., Hialeah; 786-332-3097; unbrandedbrewing.com.