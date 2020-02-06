Hialeah's First Craft Brewery, Unbranded, to Open This Month

Unbranded Brewing Company first made the announcement that it would open four years ago. Now, the brewery has set a date.

On Saturday, February 22, Unbranded will celebrate the grand opening of its 32,000-square-foot brewery in Hialeah's Leah Arts District.

Owner Zachary Swanson says

he chose the location in Hialeah for several reasons, including the abundance of civic pride that residents of Hialeah have toward their home town. "People who live in Hialeah have a strong connection to where they're from. Craft breweries work well in places where people are proud of their city." Swanson also said that he wanted to be a part of the formation of the Leah Arts District. "We thought it would be really good to be the anchor of the arts district. Matt Kushner's Stephen's is only two or three blocks away. We want to really provide the people of Hialeah with a cool communal meeting spot."

Finally, Swanson cited practicality. "Wynwood and other parts of Miami are incredibly expensive. We could afford to buy a rather large facility in Hialeah."

The massive brewery features a 30-barrel brewing system that will make Unbranded's flagship beers such as Golden, a golden ale, Guava, a guava wheat beer, a hazy IPA series, and a series of beers aged in stainless steel tanks with wood staves. Swanson said he chose to use a modified wood aging system so he can experiment with different woods like pecan, mesquite, and hickory instead of traditional oak used in wine and bourbon barrels. In addition, aging the beers in stainless steel tanks accelerates the aging process and prevents airborne contaminants.

An additional five-barrel system will be used for small-batch beers available only in the taproom.

In total, the taproom will offer 16 taps of Unbranded beers, according to Swanson. "Every time you come to the taproom there's something different for you to try."

In the coming months, Unbranded will offer East Texas-style barbecue. In the meantime, rotating food trucks will

supply brewery goers with food.

Swanson also plans to offer a robust calendar of events at the brewery including beer and yoga, a monthly classic car meetup, and a weekly happy hour that features dollar off beers and $3.50 Golden ales Wednesday to Friday from 4 to 7 p.m.

Unbranded Brewing Co. 1395 E. 11th Ave., Hialeah; 786-332-3097; unbrandedbrewing.com. Opening February 29, 2020.