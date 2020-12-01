McDonald's McRib Returns to Miami After Eight-Year Absence

Some foods become cult favorites. Sometimes sold only seasonally, these are the ones that show up on Instagram — usually with their very own hashtag. Trader Joe's Speculoos Cookie Butter, the In-N-Out burger, and Miami's very own Knaus Berry Farm cinnamon rolls are a few products that have achieved such status.

Another one is making its return to Miami.

Starting December 2, the McDonald's McRib will be available for the first time since 2012. What makes this sandwich legendary? Some say it's the barbecue sauce, slathered on the pork patty that rests in a hoagie roll.

In a press release, McDonald's vice president of menu innovation called the sandwich "a beloved menu item at McDonald’s since its inception nearly 40 years ago,” adding, "To our customers, it’s become more than a delicious, saucy moment...it’s a season."

The sandwich, which debuted in 1982, is believed to be one of the restaurant chain's most popular limited-edition menu items. This time, there's no word on how long the McRib will be available in Miami. (McRib fanatics can enjoy it year-round if they're willing to travel to Germany.)

Last time the sandwich made an appearance, McDonald's printed its own ode on the McRib boxes:

"It's the telltale sign of that tangy barbeque sauce that's left its mark on your lips. The fact that the tender boneless pork is smothered in it means there's no way of getting away with this love affair."

Local

Community

Journalism

I Support Support the independent voice of Miami and help keep the future of New Times free. Support Us

There's no telling whether Mickey D's will add a love note this time, but it is giving away free McRib sandwiches to the first 10,000 people who post pictures of their "cleanly-shaven mug, baby-smooth face" on Twitter or Instagram with hashtag #Shave4McRibSweepstakes and tagging @mcdonalds.

If that sounds a bit creepy, the idea behind it is that the McRib is so saucy and juicy, you're going to have to shave off your COVID beard to fully enjoy the experience. Of course, you don't have to have had a beard in the first place (so everyone can enter) — but you do have to have a clean-shaven face to win a free sandwich. Winners will receive a code that can be redeemed for their free McRib.

To further the "no shave" theme, buy a McRib on December 2 and your purchase will help support No-Shave November, a nonprofit organization devoted to fundraising for cancer awareness.

The McRib is available carry-out, drive-thru, the McDonald’s app or McDelivery.