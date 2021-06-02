May 2021 Miami Restaurant Openings and Closings

^ Keep New Times Free Support Us Local

In May, Miami welcomed some familiar names. Dogfish Head Miami opened in the former Concrete Beach Brewery location, the Coyo Taco Group opened Como Como, Kush opened an additional location inside Time Out Market in Miami Beach, and Timon Balloo opened Balloo Wallah, a delivery-only service.

Sadly, one of Miami's best coffee shops, All Day, reportedly closed its doors. "It was either my health or the restaurant. So we’re taking break," owner Camila Ramos told the Miami Herald's Carlos Frias, though she left the door open for the possibility All Day might return at some point in the future.

Miamians can look forward to Firestone Garage by Groot Hospitality and Ch'i at Brickell City Centre opening in the coming weeks.

Dogfish Head Miami has officially opened in Wynwood. Photo courtesy of Dogfish Head

Openings



305 Wines. 13904 SW 92nd St., Palmetto Bay; 305-842-6769; 305wines.com.

Alexander Greek Taverna. 2114 NE 123rd St., North Miami, 305-456-5930; alexandergreek.com.

Arepitas Bar at Time Out Market. 1601 Drexel Ave., Miami Beach; timeout.com.

Avo Miami. 1834 Bay Rd., Miami Beach; avo-miami.com.

Balloo Wallah. Online only. ubereats.com.

Café des Fleurs. 723 Lincoln Ln. N., Miami Beach; cafedesfleurs.shop.

Champs and Heroes. Online only; champsandheroes.co.

Chick-fil-A. 500 NW N. River Dr., Miami; 786-864-0400; chick-fil-a.com.

The Chocolate Chip Bakery. 166 NE 29th St., Miami; chocolatechipbakery.com.

Como Como. 915 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; 305-423-8004; comocomomiami.com.

Dogfish Head Miami. 325 NW 24th St., Miami; 305-796-2727; dogfish.com.

Foozo. 1335 NE Miami Ct., Miami; 876-800-2199; eatfoozo.com.

The Grilled Cheese Gallery. 1250 S. Miami Ave., Miami; 305-640-8858; instagram.com/grilledcheesegallery.

Haiku Wynwood. 221 NW 23rd Street, Miami; haikurestaurants.com.

Kaori. 871 S. Miami Ave., Miami; 305-306-5774; kaorimiami.com.

Kush at Time Out Market. 1601 Drexel Ave., Miami Beach; 786-753-5388; timeoutmarket.com.

Nossa Omasake. 1600 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; nossaomakase.com.

Temakase Miami. 1671 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-998-5051; temakaseny.com.

La Traila Barbecue. 8030 NW 154th St., Miami Lakes; latrailabbq.com.

Vendome. 743 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; 305-842-8558; vendome.miami.

Vinya. 328 Crandon Blvd., Key Biscayne; 305-361-7001-vinyawine.com.

All Day café in downtown Miami. Photo by Zachary Fagenson

Closings



All Day

Chèvre will offer fine cheeses and other accoutrements from around the world. Photo by Laine Doss

Coming Attractions



Aba - Opening at Bal Harbour Shops

Black Market - Opening second location inside Bayside Marketplace

Afishionado - Jeremy Ford to open seafood restaurant

Angelo Elia Pizza Bar - Opening at Aventura ParkSquare

Avra Estiatorio Miami at the Estates at Acqualina - Opening soon

The Baked Bear - Coming to Wynwood and Sawgrass Mills

Barbakoa - Eileen Andrade opening a restaurant at the Doral Yard

Benh Mi - Opening soon

Biscayne Bay Brewing - Opening a location, in downtown Miami

Bonci - Roman-style pizza to open at Cube Wynwood

Botanico Gin and Cookhouse - Opening in CocoWalk

Brasamasa - Opening in downtown Miami

Casa Mariano - Opening soon

Ceiba - Mead coming to Miami

Chèvre Miami - Cheese shops coming to Miami

Ch'i - Opening in Brickell City Centre

Esplanade at Aventura - New dining and shopping complex in Aventura with Jarana and more

Felice - Opening at Bal Harbour Shops

Firestone Garage - Three concepts under one roof by Groot Hospitality

The Forge - David Grutman to reopen this iconic Miami Beach restaurant.

Forte - Chef Adrianne Calvo is opening an Italian restaurant in Coral Gables

Gramps 2 - Opening soon

Gramps by the Sea - Opening 2021

Icebox Cafe - Opening in the Falls

John Martin’s Irish Pub - Returning to Coral Gables

The Joint of Miami - NJ Weedman opening a lounge in Wynwood.

La Bottega - Opening in 2021

Los Felix -Opening in Coconut Grove

The Loyal - New York brasserie coming to Miami

Margot - Bar Lab opening a wine bar in downtown Miami (pop-up now open)

Off Site - Steve Santana (Taquiza) and Adam Darnell (Boxelder) opening a nanobrewery in Little Haiti

Osteria Morini - Opening at the Kimpton Hotel Palomar

Pastis - Iconic NYC bistro coming to Wynwood

Pura Vida - Opening in West Palm Beach

Saint Ambroeus - Opening at Bal Harbour Shops

Sexy Fish - Opening in Brickell

Shoma Bazaar - Food hall opening in Doral

Skinny Latina Healthy Kitchen & Market - Opening in Coral Gables

Sky Yard Rooftop + Bar - Opening at the Lincoln Eatery

South Beach Brewing Company - Opening soon

Sprouts Farmers Market - Coming to Miami

Sushi Garage - Opening in CocoWalk

Trader Joe's - Sources say locations are opening in Coral Gables and Edgewater

Tropezon - Tapas bar opening in South Beach

True Food Kitchen - Health-driven restaurant and bar opening at the Falls

Whole Foods Market - Proposed megastore in Sunset Harbour and new Fort Lauderdale locations