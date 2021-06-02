May 2021 Miami Restaurant Openings and Closings

- Local
- Community
- Journalism
Support the independent voice of Miami and help keep the future of New Times free.
In May, Miami welcomed some familiar names. Dogfish Head Miami opened in the former Concrete Beach Brewery location, the Coyo Taco Group opened Como Como, Kush opened an additional location inside Time Out Market in Miami Beach, and Timon Balloo opened Balloo Wallah, a delivery-only service.
Sadly, one of Miami's best coffee shops, All Day, reportedly closed its doors. "It was either my health or the restaurant. So we’re taking break," owner Camila Ramos told the Miami Herald's Carlos Frias, though she left the door open for the possibility All Day might return at some point in the future.
Miamians can look forward to Firestone Garage by Groot Hospitality and Ch'i at Brickell City Centre opening in the coming weeks.
Openings
- 305 Wines. 13904 SW 92nd St., Palmetto Bay; 305-842-6769; 305wines.com.
- Alexander Greek Taverna. 2114 NE 123rd St., North Miami, 305-456-5930; alexandergreek.com.
- Arepitas Bar at Time Out Market. 1601 Drexel Ave., Miami Beach; timeout.com.
- Avo Miami. 1834 Bay Rd., Miami Beach; avo-miami.com.
- Balloo Wallah. Online only. ubereats.com.
- Café des Fleurs. 723 Lincoln Ln. N., Miami Beach; cafedesfleurs.shop.
- Champs and Heroes. Online only; champsandheroes.co.
- Chick-fil-A. 500 NW N. River Dr., Miami; 786-864-0400; chick-fil-a.com.
- The Chocolate Chip Bakery. 166 NE 29th St., Miami; chocolatechipbakery.com.
- Como Como. 915 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; 305-423-8004; comocomomiami.com.
- Dogfish Head Miami. 325 NW 24th St., Miami; 305-796-2727; dogfish.com.
- Foozo. 1335 NE Miami Ct., Miami; 876-800-2199; eatfoozo.com.
- The Grilled Cheese Gallery. 1250 S. Miami Ave., Miami; 305-640-8858; instagram.com/grilledcheesegallery.
- Haiku Wynwood. 221 NW 23rd Street, Miami; haikurestaurants.com.
- Kaori. 871 S. Miami Ave., Miami; 305-306-5774; kaorimiami.com.
- Kush at Time Out Market. 1601 Drexel Ave., Miami Beach; 786-753-5388; timeoutmarket.com.
- Nossa Omasake. 1600 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; nossaomakase.com.
- Temakase Miami. 1671 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-998-5051; temakaseny.com.
- La Traila Barbecue. 8030 NW 154th St., Miami Lakes; latrailabbq.com.
- Vendome. 743 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; 305-842-8558; vendome.miami.
- Vinya. 328 Crandon Blvd., Key Biscayne; 305-361-7001-vinyawine.com.
Closings
- All Day
Coming Attractions
- Aba - Opening at Bal Harbour Shops
- Black Market - Opening second location inside Bayside Marketplace
- Afishionado - Jeremy Ford to open seafood restaurant
- Angelo Elia Pizza Bar - Opening at Aventura ParkSquare
- Avra Estiatorio Miami at the Estates at Acqualina - Opening soon
- The Baked Bear - Coming to Wynwood and Sawgrass Mills
- Barbakoa - Eileen Andrade opening a restaurant at the Doral Yard
- Benh Mi - Opening soon
- Biscayne Bay Brewing - Opening a location, in downtown Miami
- Bonci - Roman-style pizza to open at Cube Wynwood
- Botanico Gin and Cookhouse - Opening in CocoWalk
- Brasamasa - Opening in downtown Miami
- Casa Mariano - Opening soon
- Ceiba - Mead coming to Miami
- Chèvre Miami - Cheese shops coming to Miami
- Ch'i - Opening in Brickell City Centre
- Esplanade at Aventura - New dining and shopping complex in Aventura with Jarana and more
- Felice - Opening at Bal Harbour Shops
- Firestone Garage - Three concepts under one roof by Groot Hospitality
- The Forge - David Grutman to reopen this iconic Miami Beach restaurant.
- Forte - Chef Adrianne Calvo is opening an Italian restaurant in Coral Gables
- Gramps 2 - Opening soon
- Gramps by the Sea - Opening 2021
- Icebox Cafe - Opening in the Falls
- John Martin’s Irish Pub - Returning to Coral Gables
- The Joint of Miami - NJ Weedman opening a lounge in Wynwood.
- La Bottega - Opening in 2021
- Los Felix -Opening in Coconut Grove
- The Loyal - New York brasserie coming to Miami
- Margot - Bar Lab opening a wine bar in downtown Miami (pop-up now open)
- Off Site - Steve Santana (Taquiza) and Adam Darnell (Boxelder) opening a nanobrewery in Little Haiti
- Osteria Morini - Opening at the Kimpton Hotel Palomar
- Pastis - Iconic NYC bistro coming to Wynwood
- Pura Vida - Opening in West Palm Beach
- Saint Ambroeus - Opening at Bal Harbour Shops
- Sexy Fish - Opening in Brickell
- Shoma Bazaar - Food hall opening in Doral
- Skinny Latina Healthy Kitchen & Market - Opening in Coral Gables
- Sky Yard Rooftop + Bar - Opening at the Lincoln Eatery
- South Beach Brewing Company - Opening soon
- Sprouts Farmers Market - Coming to Miami
- Sushi Garage - Opening in CocoWalk
- Trader Joe's - Sources say locations are opening in Coral Gables and Edgewater
- Tropezon - Tapas bar opening in South Beach
- True Food Kitchen - Health-driven restaurant and bar opening at the Falls
- Whole Foods Market - Proposed megastore in Sunset Harbour and new Fort Lauderdale locations
Keep Miami New Times Free... Since we started Miami New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we would like to keep it that way. Offering our readers free access to incisive coverage of local news, food and culture. Producing stories on everything from political scandals to the hottest new bands, with gutsy reporting, stylish writing, and staffers who've won everything from the Society of Professional Journalists' Sigma Delta Chi feature-writing award to the Casey Medal for Meritorious Journalism. But with local journalism's existence under siege and advertising revenue setbacks having a larger impact, it is important now more than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" membership program, allowing us to keep covering Miami with no paywalls.