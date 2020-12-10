Maü Miami Wants to Transport You to Mykonos by Way of Tulum

Miami residents who've longed for a trip to Mykonos won't have to travel far for an authentic experience. A new restaurant and lounge designed to evoke the Greek Island will soon open in midtown.

Described as a bohemian-style Mediterranean restaurant and lounge, Maü Miami plans to channel the Mediterranean Mykonos-style, bringing both the culture and culinary heritage of Greece to South Florida.

Set to open later this month at 3252 Midtown Blvd., Maü derives its name from the northern region of Mykonos, which is considered the most spiritual part of the island, and the wildest.

Maü Miami is the work of the Opso Group's Shake Dobbs and EatGreek Souvlaki owner Billy Dimotakis, who partnered with Miami-based Rickshaw Hospitality Group, Pravin Mascarenhas, and Sam Lalani to bring the concept to life.

"What Maü will offer is an experience that comes directly from the island of Mykonos," Maü manager and director Nassos Pipenelis tells New Times.

Brought onboard to bring the Mykonos lifestyle to Miami, Pipinelis — former general manager for Spilia, one of the island's well-known waterfront restaurants — says he aims to re-create the island's vibe stateside. The restaurant and lounge is meant to channel the lush jungle environment of Tulum, Mexico, but with a distinct Greek vibe.

EXPAND The ceviche frito for Mau Miami. Photo by Julia Rose

As at a beachside retreat, guests will find numerous private covered nooks where they can avail themselves of food, cocktails, and a hookah bar while listening to live DJs. A large outdoor space will offer booth seating and hanging chairs surrounded by live greenery.

Local

Community

Journalism

I Support Support the independent voice of Miami and help keep the future of New Times free. Support Us

The menu, designed and executed by executive chef Kosme Sanchez — whose Miami résumé includes Ichimi, Estatorio Milo’s, Byblos, Meat Market, and Swine — will offer a seafood-heavy selection of Mediterranean-inspired fare. Highlights include the "Lobster Hawk," a whole lobster hugging a prime cut tomahawk steak (market price); a premium seafood tower ($45 to $180); and tuna putanesca, a fresh tuna steak prepared with anchovies, olives, capers, garlic, and Greek bottarga in a squid-ink sauce, served over tagliatelle ($28).

Nods to Tulum include kataifi tacos prepared with fresh tuna, black truffles, shallots, and cilantro air ($18); and the chef's favorite dish, ceviche frito ($16) — a twist on traditional ceviche made with fresh snapper that's cured in a piquillo buerre blanc citrus marinade and served in a coconut shell.

Maü Miami. 3252 Midtown Blvd., Miami; 786-797-8164; mau.miami.