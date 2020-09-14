Miami's Lost City Brewing Is Finally Open

Lost City Brewing is open for business. The long-awaited brewery is now welcoming thirsty patrons to visit its North Miami location — nearly four years after it was first slated to launch.

Along with business partner Diego Escobar, founding brewers Chris Campos and Daniel Morales worked with the North Miami Community Redevelopment Agency for several years to establish their production brewery and taproom.

Lost City officially opened its doors on July 31, operating solely on a to-go model via online ordering. According to Escobar, a local food truck has agreed to team up with the brewery, a partnership that will soon allow it to offer onsite consumption.

Many consider Escobar, the former owner/operator of Abraxas Lounge in Miami Beach, a pioneer in the local craft-beer scene, He says his goal in partnering with Campos and Morales after closing Abraxas in 2013 was to continue supporting the city's growing beer industry.

"The craft-beer community has just exploded since 2015, and it's something I've always been passionate about," Escobar tells New Times. "Being part of a brewery felt like the next evolution."

Campos and Morales appeared on the local scene at the 2012 Grovetoberfest, where took top honors in the "Gasolina" category. (At the time, they were known as 4th Age Brewing.)

To pay homage to Escobar's craft-beer roots, the brewery's 1,100-square-foot tasting room has been dubbed the Abraxas Bar at Lost City. Inside, a total of 26 draft lines will offer both house and guest taps to showcase a wide variety of styles while helping to support the local craft community.

"There will be a little bit of everything," Escobar promises. "While we focus on more traditional styles, we hope to have a wide variety of beers that represent all the area has to offer."

When the taproom opens, expect draft options to include a rotating selection of Campos' and Morales' core and limited release brews. While some will make it into cans for to-go sales and local distribution, many more will be released as specialty beers reserved for draft only.

While traditional, true-to-style beers are Lost City's bread and butter, you'll find plenty of variety. Popular favorites from the brewers' festival days will include everything from their popular Morenita — a light-bodied, crushable session brown ale inspired by the English dark mild — to a Belgian-style blond ale infused with lemongrass and a sweet stout treated with ingredients that mimic the taste of homemade flan.

"It's definitely taken a while to get the ball rolling, but we're finally ready," Escobar says. "Despite the current challenges, people are happy that we're here, and we're looking forward to becoming a part of the South Florida craft beer scene."

Keep an eye on Lost City Brewing's Instagram for updates on the official opening of the taproom and outdoor beer garden.

Lost City Brewing. 12207 NE 13th Ct., North Miami; 305-456-0318; lostcitybrewing.com.