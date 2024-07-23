 Kimchi Mart Coral Springs Opens with Asian Groceries, Korean Snacks | Miami New Times
Largest Korean Grocery Store in South Florida Opens in Coral Springs

July 23, 2024
For true lovers of Asian cuisine, or those of Korean descent in South Florida who miss their country's cooking, the news we are about to share may make your day: the largest Asian market in South Florida recently opened in Coral Springs.

Winner of New Times' Best Asian Market in 2023, Kimchi Mart opened its largest location yet in Coral Springs at 2693 N. University Dr. just a few months ago. The large supermarket can elicit that kid-in-a-candy-store excitement, especially with housemade kimchi, kimbap, organic vegetables, live fish, Korean snacks, shrimp crackers, noodles, Japanese mayo, and even a boba tea bar called the Corner Cafe.

It's the largest Kimchi Mart in South Florida and the largest Asian market that specializes in Korean groceries.
The refrigerated section of Kimchi Mart is chock full of housemade kimchi in every variety imaginable.
Unlike many Asian marts in Miami or South Florida, Kimchi Mart sets itself apart by having an expansive selection of fresh veggies and Asian groceries (even organic vegetables). The new market also has a live seafood section with fish like live flounder in tanks imported from South Korea. Therefore, Kimchi Mart is a full-blown grocery store with large aisles to peruse through and much larger than a mini-mart.

Open 365 days a year and seven days a week, the market goes beyond Pocky biscuit sticks and ramen. You'll find japchae, a savory and slightly sweet dish of stir-fried glass noodles and vegetables that is popular in Korean cuisine, sushi-grade tuna, fresh produce, dozens of types of frozen dumplings, and refrigerators that are chock full of housemade kimchi. The market also boasts veggies like bean sprouts, baby bok choy, daikon radish, Korean pears, and shishito peppers.

Food blogger the Soflo Duo (@thesofloduo on Instagram) shared a video documenting her experience at the market that you have to see to believe. As you make your way through the grocery store, customers can even stop by the Corner Cafe to sip on boba tea, coffee, or Korean juices.

Plus, for those who are into Korean skincare, it sells a bunch of great skincare products imported straight from Korea.
Like the name suggests, this market might be the best for those seeking fresh kimchi. Plus, in the refrigerated sections, customers can find nearly two dozen types of frozen dumplings and sushi-grade tuna. The market also has a ready-to-eat section full of prepackaged, delicious meals. Oh, and for those needing a last-minute gift, the mart sells beautiful assortments of sake and tea sets. In search of 40-pound bags of rice? It has those, too.

Albeit smaller, its original location is situated at the end of a strip mall in Palmetto Bay and has a longtime, loyal following for those who live in Cutler Bay, Palmetto Bay, Pinecrest, and South Miami. Coming soon, Kimchi Mart will open in West Palm Beach, Florida, in a space that is 42,000 square feet.

Kimchi Mart Coral Springs. 2693 N. University Dr., Coral Springs; 954-688-9437; miamikimchi.com. Open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
