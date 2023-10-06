Juvia Restaurant Has Closed its Miami Beach Location, Will Reopen at Miami Worldcenter

Juvia, the longtime Miami Beach restaurant known for its expansive outdoor patio and Miami skyline views, has shuttered its doors. The restaurant closed for business on Thursday, August 31.
The closure, however, is not permanent. Instead, the iconic South Beach establishment set on Lincoln Road has announced that it will relocate to Miami Worldcenter, the $6 billion, 27-acre mixed-use development currently underway in downtown Miami.
Departing from its longtime location, the family-run landmark establishment by Juvia Group, a hospitality collective spearheaded by restaurateurs Jonas and Alexandra Millán, has signed a lease to secure a space at the new project situated in the city's urban core.
The restaurant's new location will be set on the 12th floor atop Miami Worldcenter's Block H development at 652 Northeast Second Avenue, a space that will also be home to retail brands like Sephora, Lululemon, and Ray-Ban, along with a 900-plus space public parking garage.
After a buildout and design process, Juvia Group anticipates opening at Miami Worldcenter by the end of 2024. As part of its aesthetic reimagining, the group has promised the establishment will retain its well-known ambiance, from the rooftop setting with views of the Miami skyline and Biscayne Bay to its sprawling, eclectic menu.
"Since introducing Juvia over a decade ago, we felt a compelling need to evolve alongside the dynamic pulse of Miami," Jonas Millán of the Juvia Group shared via a press release. "This evolution sought a canvas. And in Miami Worldcenter, we found more than just a location. We found a future."
As one of the largest privately owned and developed urban real estate developments in Florida, Miami Worldcenter, which is currently coming alive in phases, features a diverse mix of residential, commercial, and hospitality uses complemented by a total of 300,000 square feet of retail, restaurant, and entertainment space. As of August 2023, approximately 90 percent of the development's retail space has been leased.
Adding Juvia to the Miami Worldcenter culinary roster builds on the development's already operating food and beverage offerings, including three concepts by Ariete Hospitality Group's chef Michael Beltran with Brasserie Laurel, Chug's Express, and El Vecino Cigar & Cocktail Bar. A permanent Miami Museum of Ice Cream is also slated to join the development.
Four additional restaurants are set to open in 2024, including Chicago’s Maple & Ash, Earl’s Kitchen & Bar, Sixty Vines, New York Italian staple Serafina, and an all-new two-in-one mashup between BurgerFi and Anthony's Coal Fired Pizza.