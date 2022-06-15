Support Us

Openings

Italian Food Hall Eataly Is Coming to Miami

June 15, 2022 1:42PM

Italian food hall Eataly is headed to the Magic City.
Italian food hall Eataly is headed to the Magic City. Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images
Eataly, the mega food hall celebrating all things Italian, is coming to Miami.

Partner Joe Bastianich announced the news on The Paul Castronovo Show earlier today. The chef, restaurateur, ad television personality was on the broadcast to talk about MasterChef, the reality TV competition show he cohosts alongside Gordon Ramsay and Aaron Sanchez.

Toward the end of the interview, Bastianich added a postscript: he's planning to open an outpost of his restaurant Mozza in Miami. He also said that he would be bringing Eataly to the city.

Bastianich didn't provide additional information, including the location or target date of opening, saying, "I can't say yet, but it's coming."

In 2016, rumors circulated that Eataly would open in the yet-to-open Brickell City Centre, though an Eataly spokesperson quashed those rumors. La Centrale, a multi-level, Italian-themed food hall, did open at the mall in 2018. In January 2020, it was replaced by food hall Luna Park, which closed in February 2022.

Eataly is an Italian-themed marketplace and food hall comprising multiple experiences, including a shop, gelato parlor, café, pizzeria, salumeria, vegetable butcher, birra garden, wine bar, and several restaurants all under one roof.

The first Eataly was opened by Oscar Farinetti in Torino, Italy, in January 2007. In 2010, Joe Bastianich and his partners, Lidia Bastianich and Mario Batali, brought the first Eataly to New York City. In 2019, Batali severed ties with Eataly and is no longer associated with the brand.

There are now nearly three dozen Eataly locations around the world.

New Times has contacted Eataly for further comment and will update this story with additional information as it becomes available. 
