January 2021 Miami Restaurant Openings and Closings

^ Keep New Times Free Support Us Local

Community

Journalism

I Support Support the independent voice of Miami and help keep the future of New Times free. Support Us

Though it may just be symbolic, a new year generally ushers in the promise of change and new beginnings. Despite the ongoing pandemic, January 2021 was no exception on the local food scene, as a number of notable restaurants opened in Miami.

New York City red-sauce sensation Carbone opened in Miami Beach, while a South Beach favorite, Red South Beach, got a new home.

Sadly, South Florida lost two iconic restaurants — at least for now. Mia-Kai, which temporarily closed in October, is now up for sale, although the family that has owned the Polynesian-themed venue is hoping to keep it alive. And News Cafe, a longtime Ocean Drive stalwart, closed in January. Although the restaurant is boarded up, the café's owners promise to reopen at some point.

In February, we can look forward to some special restaurants including Abba Telavivian Kitchen by Omer Horev and Samuel Gorenstein, and Chela's Beer Garden pop-up in Miami Lakes.

EXPAND Maü Miami in Midtown Miami has a Tulum vibe. Photo by Julia Rose

Openings



8Street Brickell. 88 SW Eighth St., Miami; 305-433-0577; 8streetbrickell.com.

Azucar Ice Cream. 8845 SW 72nd Pl., Miami; 786-814-5596; azucaricecream.com.

Baia Beach Club. 1100 West Ave., Miami Beach; 305-514-1949; baiabeachclubmiami.com.

BoyChoy. 300 S. Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-489-1000; boychoy.com

Cafe Oriental. 9800 SW 77th Ave., Miami; 786-294-3101; cafe-oriental.square.site.

Carrot Express. 8880 SW 72nd. Pl., Miami; eatcarrotexpress.com.

Carbone Miami. 49 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach; carbonemiami.com.

Est. 33 Thai Craft Brewery and Kitchen. Brickell City Centre, 701 S. Miami Ave., Miami; 305-374-7535; est33.us.

Jeepney and Tita Baby’s at 1-800-Lucky. 143 NW 23rd St., Miami; 1800Lucky.com.

Ke-uh. 17875 Collins Ave. (in the Acqualina Resort), Sunny Isles Beach; 305-918-8000; acqualinaresort.com.

Mr. Omakase. 163 SE First St., Miami; mromakase.com.

Mr. & Mrs. Bun. 8975 SW 72nd Pl., Miami; mrandmrsbun.com.

Maü Miami. 3252 Midtown Blvd., Miami; 786-797-8164; mau.miami.

Ojo de Agua. 851 S. Miami Ave.; ojodeaguagroup.com.

Red South Beach. 801 South Pointe Dr. # Cu-1, Miami Beach, 305-534-3688; redsobe.com.

Salvaje. 101 NE 34th St.; Miami; miami.salvaje.world/cocina.

Sufrat. 10450 Pines Blvd., Pembroke Pines; 954-998-1049; sufratgrill.com.

Uchi. 252 NW 25th St., Miami; uchimiami.com.

Thanks for the scantily clad good times, Mai-Kai Photo courtesy of Mai-Kai

Closings



Mai-Kai

News Cafe

Mauricio Lacayo (left), Julio Cabrera, and Daniel Gonzalez are opening Chela's Mexican Beer Garden in Miami Lakes. Photo by Laine Doss

Coming Attractions



Abba Telavivian Kitchen - Coming to SoFi

Afishionado - Jeremy Ford to open seafood restaurant

Angelo Elia Pizza Bar - Opening at Aventura ParkSquare

The Baked Bear - Coming to Wynwood and Sawgrass Mills

Barbakoa - Eileen Andrade opening a restaurant at the Doral Yard

Benh Mi - Opening soon

Biscayne Bay Brewing - Opening a location, in downtown Miami

Bonci - Roman-style pizza to open at Cube Wynwood

Botanico Gin - Opening in CocoWalk

Brasamasa - Opening in downtown Miami

Ceiba - Mead coming to Miami

Champion Burger - New burger concept from the Coyo Taco people

Chela's Beer Garden - Opening in Miami Lakes

Cote - Michelin-starred Korean steakhouse to open in Miami

Delray Beach Market - Massive food hall opening soon

Dogfish Head - Opening up in former Concrete Beach space

Esmé Miami Beach - opening March 2021.

Esplanade at Aventura - New dining and shopping complex in Aventura with Jarana and more

Firestone Garage - Three concepts under one roof by Groot Hospitality

Gramps 2 - Opening soon

Gramps by the Sea - Opening 2021

Icebox Cafe - Opening in the Falls

Ironside Bakery - Fresh bread coming to Miami

Lan Halo Halo Snack Shack - Halo halo coming to Miami



Los Chinos - Opening in Brickell City Centre

Los Felix and Krus Kitchen - Both opening in Coconut Grove

Los Felix and Krus Kitchen - Both opening in Coconut Grove The Loyal - New York brasserie coming to Miami

Luca Osteria - Giorgio Rapicavoli opening an Italian concept

Man vs. Fries - Virtual concept opening soon

Margot - Bar Lab opening a wine bar in downtown Miami (pop-up now open)

Marlins Park Beer Garden - The baseball stadium will get a beer garden

Moxy Hotel South Beach - Opening February

Off Site - Steve Santana (Taquiza) and Adam Darnell (Boxelder) opening a nanobrewery in Little Haiti



Osteria Morini - Opening at the Kimpton Hotel Palomar

Pura Vida - Opening in West Palm Beach

Sexy Fish - Opening in Brickell

Shoma Bazaar - Food hall opening in Doral

Sky Yard Rooftop + Bar - Opening at the Lincoln Eatery

South Beach Brewing Company - Opening soon

Sushi Garage - Opening in CocoWalk

Sweetgreen - Healthy chain opening Miami locations



Tobacco Road - Pop-up opening in Brickell

Trader Joe's - Sources say a location is opening in Coral Gables

Tropezon - Tapas bar opening in South Beach

True Food Kitchen - Health-driven restaurant and bar opening at the Falls

Whole Foods Market - Proposed megastore in Sunset Harbour and new Fort Lauderdale locations



Yeasty Brews - New brewery celebrating the fermentation process