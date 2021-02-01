January 2021 Miami Restaurant Openings and Closings

- Local
Though it may just be symbolic, a new year generally ushers in the promise of change and new beginnings. Despite the ongoing pandemic, January 2021 was no exception on the local food scene, as a number of notable restaurants opened in Miami.
New York City red-sauce sensation Carbone opened in Miami Beach, while a South Beach favorite, Red South Beach, got a new home.
Sadly, South Florida lost two iconic restaurants — at least for now. Mia-Kai, which temporarily closed in October, is now up for sale, although the family that has owned the Polynesian-themed venue is hoping to keep it alive. And News Cafe, a longtime Ocean Drive stalwart, closed in January. Although the restaurant is boarded up, the café's owners promise to reopen at some point.
In February, we can look forward to some special restaurants including Abba Telavivian Kitchen by Omer Horev and Samuel Gorenstein, and Chela's Beer Garden pop-up in Miami Lakes.
Openings
- 8Street Brickell. 88 SW Eighth St., Miami; 305-433-0577; 8streetbrickell.com.
- Azucar Ice Cream. 8845 SW 72nd Pl., Miami; 786-814-5596; azucaricecream.com.
- Baia Beach Club. 1100 West Ave., Miami Beach; 305-514-1949; baiabeachclubmiami.com.
- BoyChoy. 300 S. Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-489-1000; boychoy.com
- Cafe Oriental. 9800 SW 77th Ave., Miami; 786-294-3101; cafe-oriental.square.site.
- Carrot Express. 8880 SW 72nd. Pl., Miami; eatcarrotexpress.com.
- Carbone Miami. 49 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach; carbonemiami.com.
- Est. 33 Thai Craft Brewery and Kitchen. Brickell City Centre, 701 S. Miami Ave., Miami; 305-374-7535; est33.us.
- Jeepney and Tita Baby’s at 1-800-Lucky. 143 NW 23rd St., Miami; 1800Lucky.com.
- Ke-uh. 17875 Collins Ave. (in the Acqualina Resort), Sunny Isles Beach; 305-918-8000; acqualinaresort.com.
- Mr. Omakase. 163 SE First St., Miami; mromakase.com.
- Mr. & Mrs. Bun. 8975 SW 72nd Pl., Miami; mrandmrsbun.com.
- Maü Miami. 3252 Midtown Blvd., Miami; 786-797-8164; mau.miami.
- Ojo de Agua. 851 S. Miami Ave.; ojodeaguagroup.com.
- Red South Beach. 801 South Pointe Dr. # Cu-1, Miami Beach, 305-534-3688; redsobe.com.
- Salvaje. 101 NE 34th St.; Miami; miami.salvaje.world/cocina.
- Sufrat. 10450 Pines Blvd., Pembroke Pines; 954-998-1049; sufratgrill.com.
- Uchi. 252 NW 25th St., Miami; uchimiami.com.
Closings
- Mai-Kai
- News Cafe
Coming Attractions
- Abba Telavivian Kitchen - Coming to SoFi
- Afishionado - Jeremy Ford to open seafood restaurant
- Angelo Elia Pizza Bar - Opening at Aventura ParkSquare
- The Baked Bear - Coming to Wynwood and Sawgrass Mills
- Barbakoa - Eileen Andrade opening a restaurant at the Doral Yard
- Benh Mi - Opening soon
- Biscayne Bay Brewing - Opening a location, in downtown Miami
- Bonci - Roman-style pizza to open at Cube Wynwood
- Botanico Gin - Opening in CocoWalk
- Brasamasa - Opening in downtown Miami
- Ceiba - Mead coming to Miami
- Champion Burger - New burger concept from the Coyo Taco people
- Chela's Beer Garden - Opening in Miami Lakes
- Cote - Michelin-starred Korean steakhouse to open in Miami
- Delray Beach Market - Massive food hall opening soon
- Dogfish Head - Opening up in former Concrete Beach space
- Esmé Miami Beach - opening March 2021.
- Esplanade at Aventura - New dining and shopping complex in Aventura with Jarana and more
- Firestone Garage - Three concepts under one roof by Groot Hospitality
- Gramps 2 - Opening soon
- Gramps by the Sea - Opening 2021
- Icebox Cafe - Opening in the Falls
- Ironside Bakery - Fresh bread coming to Miami
- Lan Halo Halo Snack Shack - Halo halo coming to Miami
- Los Chinos - Opening in Brickell City Centre
Los Felix and Krus Kitchen - Both opening in Coconut Grove
- The Loyal - New York brasserie coming to Miami
- Luca Osteria - Giorgio Rapicavoli opening an Italian concept
- Man vs. Fries - Virtual concept opening soon
- Margot - Bar Lab opening a wine bar in downtown Miami (pop-up now open)
- Marlins Park Beer Garden - The baseball stadium will get a beer garden
- Moxy Hotel South Beach - Opening February
- Off Site - Steve Santana (Taquiza) and Adam Darnell (Boxelder) opening a nanobrewery in Little Haiti
- Osteria Morini - Opening at the Kimpton Hotel Palomar
- Pura Vida - Opening in West Palm Beach
- Sexy Fish - Opening in Brickell
- Shoma Bazaar - Food hall opening in Doral
- Sky Yard Rooftop + Bar - Opening at the Lincoln Eatery
- South Beach Brewing Company - Opening soon
- Sushi Garage - Opening in CocoWalk
- Sweetgreen - Healthy chain opening Miami locations
- Tobacco Road - Pop-up opening in Brickell
- Trader Joe's - Sources say a location is opening in Coral Gables
- Tropezon - Tapas bar opening in South Beach
- True Food Kitchen - Health-driven restaurant and bar opening at the Falls
- Whole Foods Market - Proposed megastore in Sunset Harbour and new Fort Lauderdale locations
- Yeasty Brews - New brewery celebrating the fermentation process
