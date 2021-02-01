 
Support Us

Miami's independent source of local news and culture

4
| Openings |

January 2021 Miami Restaurant Openings and Closings

Laine Doss | February 1, 2021 | 8:00am
A special cocktail presentation at Salvaje.EXPAND
A special cocktail presentation at Salvaje.
Photo courtesy of Salvaje
AA
^
Keep New Times Free
Support Us
I Support
  • Local
  • Community
  • Journalism
  • logo

Support the independent voice of Miami and help keep the future of New Times free.

Support Us

Though it may just be symbolic, a new year generally ushers in the promise of change and new beginnings. Despite the ongoing pandemic, January 2021 was no exception on the local food scene, as a number of notable restaurants opened in Miami.

New York City red-sauce sensation Carbone opened in Miami Beach, while a South Beach favorite, Red South Beach, got a new home.

Sadly, South Florida lost two iconic restaurants — at least for now. Mia-Kai, which temporarily closed in October, is now up for sale, although the family that has owned the Polynesian-themed venue is hoping to keep it alive. And News Cafe, a longtime Ocean Drive stalwart, closed in January. Although the restaurant is boarded up, the café's owners promise to reopen at some point.

Related Stories

In February, we can look forward to some special restaurants including Abba Telavivian Kitchen by Omer Horev and Samuel Gorenstein, and Chela's Beer Garden pop-up in Miami Lakes.

Maü Miami in Midtown Miami has a Tulum vibe.EXPAND
Maü Miami in Midtown Miami has a Tulum vibe.
Photo by Julia Rose

Openings

Thanks for the scantily clad good times, Mai-Kai
Thanks for the scantily clad good times, Mai-Kai
Photo courtesy of Mai-Kai

Closings

  • Mai-Kai
  • News Cafe
Mauricio Lacayo (left), Julio Cabrera, and Daniel Gonzalez are opening Chela's Mexican Beer Garden in Miami Lakes.
Mauricio Lacayo (left), Julio Cabrera, and Daniel Gonzalez are opening Chela's Mexican Beer Garden in Miami Lakes.
Photo by Laine Doss

Coming Attractions

  • Abba Telavivian Kitchen - Coming to SoFi
  • Afishionado - Jeremy Ford to open seafood restaurant
  • Angelo Elia Pizza Bar - Opening at Aventura ParkSquare
  • The Baked Bear - Coming to Wynwood and Sawgrass Mills
  • Barbakoa - Eileen Andrade opening a restaurant at the Doral Yard
  • Benh Mi - Opening soon
  • Biscayne Bay Brewing - Opening a location, in downtown Miami
  • Bonci - Roman-style pizza to open at Cube Wynwood
  • Botanico Gin - Opening in CocoWalk
  • Brasamasa - Opening in downtown Miami
  • Ceiba - Mead coming to Miami
  • Champion Burger - New burger concept from the Coyo Taco people
  • Chela's Beer Garden - Opening in Miami Lakes
  • Cote - Michelin-starred Korean steakhouse to open in Miami
  • Delray Beach Market - Massive food hall opening soon
  • Dogfish Head - Opening up in former Concrete Beach space
  • Esmé Miami Beach - opening March 2021.
  • Esplanade at Aventura - New dining and shopping complex in Aventura with Jarana and more
  • Firestone Garage - Three concepts under one roof by Groot Hospitality
  • Gramps 2 - Opening soon
  • Gramps by the Sea - Opening 2021
  • Icebox Cafe - Opening in the Falls
  • Ironside Bakery - Fresh bread coming to Miami
  • Lan Halo Halo Snack Shack - Halo halo coming to Miami
  • Los Chinos - Opening in Brickell City Centre
    Los Felix and Krus Kitchen - Both opening in Coconut Grove
  • The Loyal - New York brasserie coming to Miami
  • Luca Osteria - Giorgio Rapicavoli opening an Italian concept
  • Man vs. Fries - Virtual concept opening soon
  • Margot - Bar Lab opening a wine bar in downtown Miami (pop-up now open)
  • Marlins Park Beer Garden - The baseball stadium will get a beer garden
  • Moxy Hotel South Beach - Opening February
  • Off Site - Steve Santana (Taquiza) and Adam Darnell (Boxelder) opening a nanobrewery in Little Haiti
  • Osteria Morini - Opening at the Kimpton Hotel Palomar
  • Pura Vida - Opening in West Palm Beach
  • Sexy Fish - Opening in Brickell
  • Shoma Bazaar - Food hall opening in Doral
  • Sky Yard Rooftop + Bar - Opening at the Lincoln Eatery
  • South Beach Brewing Company - Opening soon
  • Sushi Garage - Opening in CocoWalk
  • Sweetgreen - Healthy chain opening Miami locations
  • Tobacco Road - Pop-up opening in Brickell
  • Trader Joe's - Sources say a location is opening in Coral Gables
  • Tropezon - Tapas bar opening in South Beach
  • True Food Kitchen - Health-driven restaurant and bar opening at the Falls
  • Whole Foods Market - Proposed megastore in Sunset Harbour and new Fort Lauderdale locations
  • Yeasty Brews - New brewery celebrating the fermentation process

Keep Miami New Times Free... Since we started Miami New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we would like to keep it that way. Offering our readers free access to incisive coverage of local news, food and culture. Producing stories on everything from political scandals to the hottest new bands, with gutsy reporting, stylish writing, and staffers who've won everything from the Society of Professional Journalists' Sigma Delta Chi feature-writing award to the Casey Medal for Meritorious Journalism. But with local journalism's existence under siege and advertising revenue setbacks having a larger impact, it is important now more than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" membership program, allowing us to keep covering Miami with no paywalls.

 
Laine Doss is the food and spirits editor for Miami New Times. She has been featured on Cooking Channel's Eat Street and Food Network's Great Food Truck Race. She won an Alternative Weekly award for her feature about what it's like to wait tables.

Trending Food & Drink

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners.

©2021 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

 

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Miami.

 

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Miami.