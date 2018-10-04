Wynwood's Doma Wants to Make You Feel at Home

Southern Italian cuisine has made its way to Wynwood. When it opens this Friday, October 5, Doma, located less than a block south of Beaker & Gray, will serve house-baked breads and pasta, local seafood, and fried pizza.
In addition to serving coastal Italian fare, Doma, which means "home" in Latin, will stock more than 800 bottles of wine in a built-in cellar.
"Chef Vincenzo Salvatore and I are excited to bring our culinary experiences from around the world to Wynwood,” co-owner and master sommelier Luca Lomonaco says. "There's great energy here, and we want the community to see the love we put into every dish."
Before joining forces at Doma, Lomonaco and Salvatore worked at a number of decorated restaurants, including three-Michelin-starred Quince in San Francisco and two-Michelin-starred Torre del Saracino in Italy, respectively. Most recently, Lomonaco was a sommelier at La Petite Maison in Brickell.
The 2,400-square-foot space isn't what you'd expect from a Wynwood restaurant. With cream-colored walls, polished cement floors, and gold accents, Doma errs on the side of modern versus edgy and artsy. Besides the main dining room, there is a glass-enclosed private dining room, a large bar area, and a garden-like patio.
The menu focuses on seafood. Standouts include fried pizza bites, grilled octopus, and red shrimp with heirloom tomatoes and rice chips drizzled in a vanilla-citronette dressing.
Heartier items range from swordfish served with vegetable caponata to tagliolini pasta with burrata and shrimp.
For dessert, keep an eye out for panna cotta garnished with raspberry cream and gold flakes, and chocolate almond cake with vanilla cream. Prices are not yet available.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
During dinner, Lomonaco will guide patrons through selecting and pairing wines. Otherwise, Doma's bar will be stocked with spirits and a list of classic cocktails.
The opening further solidifies the popularity of Italian cuisine in Miami. In addition to the dozens of Italian restaurants already operating around town, Brickell gained two massive food halls earlier this year — La Centrale and Casa Tua Cucina — which are both dedicated to pizza, pasta, and cannolis.
In the past few months, additional newcomers include Sette Osteria in Wynwood, Vista and Palat in Upper Buena Vista, and Serafina in Aventura.
Doma. 35 NE 26th St., Miami; 786-953-6946; domawynwood.com. Monday through Thursday 6 to 11 p.m., Friday and Saturday 6 to 11:30 p.m.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!