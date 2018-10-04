Wynwood's Doma Wants to Make You Feel at Home

Southern Italian cuisine has made its way to Wynwood. When it opens this Friday, October 5, Doma, located less than a block south of Beaker & Gray, will serve house-baked breads and pasta, local seafood, and fried pizza.

In addition to serving coastal Italian fare, Doma, which means "home" in Latin, will stock more than 800 bottles of wine in a built-in cellar.

"Chef Vincenzo Salvatore and I are excited to bring our culinary experiences from around the world to Wynwood,” co-owner and master sommelier Luca Lomonaco says. "There's great energy here, and we want the community to see the love we put into every dish."