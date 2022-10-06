Specialty Grocer Plum Market Opens First Florida Store in Aventura

A new specialty grocer is coming to South Florida this fall when Plum Market makes its Florida debut with the opening of its first store in the Miami area.
Plum Market was founded in 2006 by brothers Matthew and Marc Jonna, each third-generation grocers who held leadership roles with Whole Foods before moving on to create their own market-style grocery store with a mission that focuses on natural, organic, and locally crafted items.
The Detroit-based chain currently operates more than 20 locations across Michigan, Illinois, Ohio, Indiana, and Texas, with plans to expand in California and Washington, D.C., as well as additional Florida locations.
Those familiar with the specialty market enjoy Plum Market's highly curated selection of products, many of which are locally sourced, making for a unique shopping experience, Marc tells New Times.
"Since we were teenagers, Matt and I really cut our teeth in the grocery business with a focus on fine wine, gourmet, and natural and organic products," said Marc. "We wanted to do something different than what our parents did and what Whole Foods does."
The Aventura store also will present shoppers with a large selection of what Marc describes as the nation's most desirable products.
"We're brand champions. Our goal is to bring these unique products to the market and really put the spotlight on them," said Marc. Florida artisans and business owners interested in working with Plum Market are encouraged to reach out to the company directly.
For more than a year, Marc says his team has been hard at work sourcing an array of specialty products for the newest location at 17801 Biscayne Blvd. in Aventura. The chain has a strong commitment to the local communities it serves, and each store displays signage that highlights the number of miles each local product traveled to reach the store.
"This not only helps guests support local brands but also ensures that the freshest and best quality products are offered," adds Marc. "Our goal is to find the right products to bring to our stores, and one thing about Florida we love is that you have a lot of local products."
The 23,000-square-foot store will feature more than 100 local brands, including favorites like McGregor’s Greens, BarbaCuban, the Empanada Girl, Sullivan Street Bakery, Mother Kombucha, Ella’s Flats, Laura’s Gourmet Granola, Cigar City beer, and Funky Buddha beer, among others. It also will be the first grocery location on the East Coast to sell confections & baked goods from Norman Love, the Florida-based chocolatier.
Marc says Florida shoppers can also keep an eye out for beloved Plum Market favorite brands from Niman Ranch, Snake River Farms, and Mary's Chicken to Cal-Organic Farms and See's Candies.
The longtime grocer adds that Plum Market puts an added focus on its beer and wine department with a highly curated team that is able to assist customers with pairing tips and selection recommendations. They also regularly host ticketed wine-tasting events at select stores.
"We really take it seriously," adds Marc. "Our goal is to cover all categories and price points. The idea is to make shopping more fun and less intimating."
In addition to the variety of local products, the Plum Market offers its own curated selection of packaged snacks, frozen items, artisan baked goods, and specialty candies, along with a grab-and-go section that includes hot meals with a carving station, soup and salad bar, made-to-order sandwiches, and an in-house sushi program that will feature no-added-sugar rice.
"We're really excited to come to Florida and show them we want to be here and grow with them," sums up Marc.
Plum Market. 17801 Biscayne Blvd., Aventura; plummarket.com. Opening fall 2022.