Support Us

Miami's independent source of
local news and culture

Openings

Specialty Grocer Plum Market Opens First Florida Store in Aventura

October 6, 2022 8:00AM

Plum Market is coming to Florida this fall.
Plum Market is coming to Florida this fall. Photo courtesy of Plum Market
A new specialty grocer is coming to South Florida this fall when Plum Market makes its Florida debut with the opening of its first store in the Miami area.

Plum Market was founded in 2006 by brothers Matthew and Marc Jonna, each third-generation grocers who held leadership roles with Whole Foods before moving on to create their own market-style grocery store with a mission that focuses on natural, organic, and locally crafted items.

The Detroit-based chain currently operates more than 20 locations across Michigan, Illinois, Ohio, Indiana, and Texas, with plans to expand in California and Washington, D.C., as well as additional Florida locations.

Those familiar with the specialty market enjoy Plum Market's highly curated selection of products, many of which are locally sourced, making for a unique shopping experience, Marc tells New Times.

"Since we were teenagers, Matt and I really cut our teeth in the grocery business with a focus on fine wine, gourmet, and natural and organic products," said Marc. "We wanted to do something different than what our parents did and what Whole Foods does."
click to enlarge
Plum Market will open its first Florida store in Aventura.
Photo courtesy of Plum Market
When it opens next month, the new Florida store will feature all the elements Plum Market is best known for, including vitamins and supplements; natural skin and body care; a robust lineup of locally crafted goods along with beer and wine; a coffee program; and an extensive prepared-food kitchen.

The Aventura store also will present shoppers with a large selection of what Marc describes as the nation's most desirable products.

"We're brand champions. Our goal is to bring these unique products to the market and really put the spotlight on them," said Marc. Florida artisans and business owners interested in working with Plum Market are encouraged to reach out to the company directly.

For more than a year, Marc says his team has been hard at work sourcing an array of specialty products for the newest location at 17801 Biscayne Blvd. in Aventura. The chain has a strong commitment to the local communities it serves, and each store displays signage that highlights the number of miles each local product traveled to reach the store.

"This not only helps guests support local brands but also ensures that the freshest and best quality products are offered," adds Marc. "Our goal is to find the right products to bring to our stores, and one thing about Florida we love is that you have a lot of local products."

The 23,000-square-foot store will feature more than 100 local brands, including favorites like McGregor’s Greens, BarbaCuban, the Empanada Girl, Sullivan Street Bakery, Mother Kombucha, Ella’s Flats, Laura’s Gourmet Granola, Cigar City beer, and Funky Buddha beer, among others. It also will be the first grocery location on the East Coast to sell confections & baked goods from Norman Love, the Florida-based chocolatier.

Marc says Florida shoppers can also keep an eye out for beloved Plum Market favorite brands from Niman Ranch, Snake River Farms, and Mary's Chicken to Cal-Organic Farms and See's Candies.

The longtime grocer adds that Plum Market puts an added focus on its beer and wine department with a highly curated team that is able to assist customers with pairing tips and selection recommendations. They also regularly host ticketed wine-tasting events at select stores.

"We really take it seriously," adds Marc. "Our goal is to cover all categories and price points. The idea is to make shopping more fun and less intimating."

In addition to the variety of local products, the Plum Market offers its own curated selection of packaged snacks, frozen items, artisan baked goods, and specialty candies, along with a grab-and-go section that includes hot meals with a carving station, soup and salad bar, made-to-order sandwiches, and an in-house sushi program that will feature no-added-sugar rice.

"We're really excited to come to Florida and show them we want to be here and grow with them," sums up Marc.

Plum Market. 17801 Biscayne Blvd., Aventura; plummarket.com. Opening fall 2022.
KEEP MIAMI NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started Miami New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Nicole Danna is a Palm Beach County-based reporter who began covering the South Florida food scene for New Times in 2011. She also loves drinking beer and writing about the area's growing craft beer community.
Contact: Nicole Danna

Trending Food & Drink

Latest Stories

More »

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Miami.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy
Forever Yung

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation