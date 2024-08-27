Miami's Viral Pink Café Opens First Location in Broward

Keik Bakeshop has opened in Pembroke Pines, and, of course, the bakeshop quickly took to TikTok to share the news in a way that was "very mindful and very demure."
The bakeshop was founded in 2020 in Doral by Wilfredo Ulacio and Alejandra Romero, who became friends in the heat of a Miami kitchen. The pair quickly realized they both always "dreamed of pink." Soon after, partners Carla Villalobos and Pedro Torres joined the team, and Keik was born. After its success in Doral, it opened a location in Coral Gables.
Its Pembroke Pines location just opened this week on 11033 Pines Blvd. with all of its pink glory.
"We are very happy about this new location located in Pembroke Pines," Romero tells New Times. "It is one of the cities where we wanted to be the most, and we will be working hard to offer you the best Keik experience. We are a full restaurant, we have options for breakfast, lunch, dinner, and above all, the best desserts in the entire city."
@lovekeikbakeshop So Demure! So Keik! ✨💕 Keik Bakeshop in Pembroke Pines is OPEN! ✨💗 📍11033 Pines Blvd, Pembroke Pines, FL #demure #verydemure #keik #keikbakeshop ♬ Very demure - meredithbull
Food blogger Giselle Chusan of @explorewithgg helped the shop go viral last year when she called it one of her favorite "South Florida hidden gems." She ordered the pavlova pancakes and the cachapa waffles, which blend sweet notes with savory ingredients. Therefore, this spot is definitely for those with a sweet tooth.
The menu at Keik Bakeshop is perfect for a brunch date with selections like charcuterie boards, French toast, a variety of Benedicts, and sandwiches. However, the viral highlights include fun flavors like the banana split or Nutella pancakes, and the Rocher toast filled with the signature Rocher cream. Signature burgers are available after 11 a.m. and a variety of salads and bowls make this a great destination for lunch and dinner, too.
@explorewithgg Food in Miami: Keik Bakeshop is a hidden gem that y’all need to check out before it gets more busy than it already is 🤪 #foodie #miamifood #miamifoodie #doral #brunch #southfloridablogger #hiddengems #miamiblogger ♬ original sound - Explorewithgg | Food & Travel
Of course, the show-stopper cakes (or "Keiks" as the bakeshop calls them) come in all shapes and sizes and can be made to order. Some of the signature cake flavors, which are also available by the slice in stores, include tiramisu, passion fruit, pistachio cheesecake, "Bruncha Crunch," strawberry shortcake, "Cocosette," and coconut almond.
Keik Bakeshop. 11033 Pines Blvd., Pembroke Pines; keikbakeshop.com. Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.