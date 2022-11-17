Cochon 555's Heritage Fuego Returns to Miami for 12th Year

The live-fire, open-air culinary event known as Heritage Fuego is back in Miami this month, delivering an all-star lineup that features some of the Magic City's most celebrated chefs.
This week, Heritage Fuego will take place on Sunday, November 20, and will showcase 20 notable chefs from South Florida, each grilling heritage-bred meats al fresco at the Biltmore Hotel.
Produced by Agency 21 Consulting (A21), a culinary experiential marketing agency based in Miami, Heritage Fuego is a sister event born from Cochon 555. Now in its 12th year, the nationwide food and wine tour makes stops in multiple cities including Atlanta, Nashville, Napa, and Los Angeles, with a focus on whole-animal, heritage breed livestock, and heirloom produce.
The three-hour daytime feast offers an endless array of sustainably sourced food from the region’s top family farms and local purveyors, with thoughtful bites prepared by the area's most acclaimed kitchens, paired with a wide array of beverage partners.
Throughout the nine-city tour, both educational and inspirational messages are circulated among 10,000 guests, 250-plus chefs, 150-plus family farms, and numerous culinary schools each year.
“The idea is to shed light on eating in a more sustainable, responsible way delivered by a fun food and drink event format,” A21 director of marketing Lauren Melamed tells New Times. “The great thing about this event is that there is really something for everyone."
Attendees can stroll the open-air event and watch as chefs prepare their dishes on site — using live fire techniques — right before their eyes.
"This year they’ve come up with some really exciting presentations and pits, and seeing the food being made before your eyes and celebrating the chefs that make them is probably the best part," adds Melamed.
The 2022 chef lineup will feature a roster of some of Miami's top toques, from Eileen Andrade of Finka and Jon Nguyen of Tran An to Paula DaSilva of Burlock Coast at the Ritz-Carlton Fort Lauderdale and Giorgio Rapicavoli of Eating House and Luca Osteria.
Additional South Florida chefs include Mel Rodriguez (La Traila BBQ), Andrew Gonzalez (Rolled & Night Owl Cookies), Steve Santana (Off Site), Jorgie Ramos (Cebada Rooftop & Masoquista), Christian Chirino (Tur Kitchen), Greg Tetzner (Old Greg’s Pizza), Alex Kuk & Diego Ng (Temple Street Eatery), Brian Nasajon (Beaker & Gray), Jimmy Pastor (Rusty Pelican), Fernando Desa (Goya Foods), Michael Bolen (Lion & the Rambler), Paula DaSilva (Burlock Coast), Thomas Russo (Fontana at the Biltmore); and Louie Estrada (My Cuban Spot).
For this year’s event, the list of heritage and heirloom foods includes a wide array of meats like beef, pork, lamb, goat, squab, rabbit, duck, fish, and chicken along with artisanal cheeses, oysters, and heirloom vegetables.
According to Melamed, regular attendees may notice a few changes to this year's event, which will feature a new format for judging the Heritage Fuego top chef.
“Historically we were known for having a very intense competition with a panel of judges, but since COVID we decided the goal would be to bring chefs together — not pit them against one another,” said Melamed. “The real goal is to showcase Miami’s awesome homegrown talent and shed some light on the newcomers and amazing locally-produced food.”
During the 2022 event, guests will vote for the chef to be crowned the "Heritage Hero."
Tickets to Heritage Fuego in Miami are on sale now and priced at $125 per person. Entry to the three-hour event will include unlimited food and drink samples.
“We love celebrating local culture with Heritage Fuego in our home city of Miami,” says Brett Friedman, partner, and CEO for A21. "There is no better way to end or celebrate our 12-city tour than by coming home. We look forward to coming back even better than with some of the local flare-creating dynamic, live-fire dishes served with amazing wine, spirits, and cocktails.”
Heritage Fuego. 5 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, November 20 at the Biltmore Hotel, 1200 Anastasia Ave., Coral Gables; $125 per person; heritagefiretour.com/miami.