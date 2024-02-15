 FX and Nobu Host "Shōgun" Cocktail Experience in Miami Beach | Miami New Times
Cocktails & Spirits

FX and Nobu Host Shōgun Cocktail Experience in Miami Beach

FX and Nobu Hospitality are collaborating in Miami for FX's new television series on Hulu, Shōgun, with a cocktail experience inspired by the show.
February 15, 2024
Nobu in Miami Beach will serve two cocktails crafted for the debut of FX's Shōgun.
Nobu in Miami Beach will serve two cocktails crafted for the debut of FX's Shōgun. Photo by Krys Alex Photography for FX
Ahead of the premiere of FX's new limited television series, Shōgun, Nobu Hospitality and FX are collaborating in Miami to celebrate the premiere, honoring Japanese art and culture with a pop-up cocktail experience in Miami Beach.

The ten-episode limited series is based on James Clavell's 1875 historical fiction novel set during the late Sengoku period in Japan in the 1600s. It stars producer Hiroyuki Sanada as Lord Yoshii Toranga, Cosmo Jarvis as John Blackthorne, and Anna Sawai as Toda Mariko.

From February 14-27, guests at Nobu Hotel Miami Beach will step into the world depicted in the novel and adaptation with the Shōgun costumes, as seen in the series, showcased in the lobby of Nobu Hotel Miami Beach and other participating Nobu Hotels.
click to enlarge A Japanese costume on display in a window
A costume worn by Hiroyuki Sanada as Lord Yoshii Toranga in FX's Shōgun on Hulu
Photo by Krys Alex Photography for FX
"FX's collaboration with Nobu Hospitality is a celebration of Shōgun and a heartfelt tribute to Japanese culture and history that will appeal to both fans of the book and those new to the story," says Kenya Hardaway, senior vice president of integrated promotions at FX. "Every aspect of this collaboration has been carefully designed to reflect the show's essence, providing an unforgettable experience that complements the epic narrative of FX's Shōgun and leaves a lasting impression."

Until the series premiere on February 27, Nobu restaurants in the U.S. will serve two specialty cocktails inspired by the series. One of the special cocktails is the "Samurai Brew," which was crafted to embody the spirit of the series. The cocktail is a bold blend of Qui Platinum Extra Anejo tequila and Nobu sake.
click to enlarge Cocktails and a napkin on a table
Both cocktails are crafted to capture the essence of the limited series, Shōgun.
Photo by Krys Alex Photography for FX
The second cocktail is "The Haze Over Osaka," which is made with Iwai Tradition Japanese whisky that offers a rich and smoky composition. The intention behind the creation of this drink is to "echo the depth" of the show's narrative.

"We are thrilled to partner with FX to celebrate the upcoming premiere of Shōgun, a collaboration that aligns with Nobu's commitment to exceptional, culturally rich experiences," says Rachael Palumbo, vice president of global hotel brand marketing. "Our team has passionately embraced the spirit of this iconic story, offering memorable experiences that pay tribute to the legacy of Shōgun, which we believe will resonate deeply with Nobu guests."
click to enlarge A box with supplies and snacks
An amenity kit from Bokksu with snacks will be available at the experience in Miami Beach.
Photo by Krys Alex Photography for FX
Additionally, guests checking in to Nobu hotels February 21-27 will be treated to an exclusive amenity kit from Bokksu featuring a variety of snacks selected to capture the essence of Japan's winter season.

Shōgun premieres on Tuesday, February 27, on Hulu.

Nobu Hotel at Eden Roc Miami. 4525 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-704-7600; noburestaurants.com.
