FX and Nobu Host Shōgun Cocktail Experience in Miami Beach

click to enlarge A costume worn by Hiroyuki Sanada as Lord Yoshii Toranga in FX's Shōgun on Hulu Photo by Krys Alex Photography for FX

click to enlarge Both cocktails are crafted to capture the essence of the limited series, Shōgun. Photo by Krys Alex Photography for FX

click to enlarge An amenity kit from Bokksu with snacks will be available at the experience in Miami Beach. Photo by Krys Alex Photography for FX

Ahead of the premiere of FX's new limited television series,, Nobu Hospitality and FX are collaborating in Miami to celebrate the premiere, honoring Japanese art and culture with a pop-up cocktail experience in Miami Beach.The ten-episode limited series is based on James Clavell's 1875 historical fiction novel set during the late Sengoku period in Japan in the 1600s. It stars producer Hiroyuki Sanada as Lord Yoshii Toranga, Cosmo Jarvis as John Blackthorne, and Anna Sawai as Toda Mariko.From February 14-27, guests at Nobu Hotel Miami Beach will step into the world depicted in the novel and adaptation with thecostumes, as seen in the series, showcased in the lobby of Nobu Hotel Miami Beach and other participating Nobu Hotels."FX's collaboration with Nobu Hospitality is a celebration ofand a heartfelt tribute to Japanese culture and history that will appeal to both fans of the book and those new to the story," says Kenya Hardaway, senior vice president of integrated promotions at FX. "Every aspect of this collaboration has been carefully designed to reflect the show's essence, providing an unforgettable experience that complements the epic narrative of FX'sand leaves a lasting impression."Until the series premiere on February 27, Nobu restaurants in the U.S. will serve two specialty cocktails inspired by the series. One of the special cocktails is the "Samurai Brew," which was crafted to embody the spirit of the series. The cocktail is a bold blend of Qui Platinum Extra Anejo tequila and Nobu sake.The second cocktail is "The Haze Over Osaka," which is made with Iwai Tradition Japanese whisky that offers a rich and smoky composition. The intention behind the creation of this drink is to "echo the depth" of the show's narrative."We are thrilled to partner with FX to celebrate the upcoming premiere of, a collaboration that aligns with Nobu's commitment to exceptional, culturally rich experiences," says Rachael Palumbo, vice president of global hotel brand marketing. "Our team has passionately embraced the spirit of this iconic story, offering memorable experiences that pay tribute to the legacy of, which we believe will resonate deeply with Nobu guests."Additionally, guests checking in to Nobu hotels February 21-27 will be treated to an exclusive amenity kit from Bokksu featuring a variety of snacks selected to capture the essence of Japan's winter season.premieres on Tuesday, February 27, on Hulu.