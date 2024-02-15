FX and Nobu Host Shōgun Cocktail Experience in Miami Beach

Ahead of the premiere of FX's new limited television series, Shōgun, Nobu Hospitality and FX are collaborating in Miami to celebrate the premiere, honoring Japanese art and culture with a pop-up cocktail experience in Miami Beach.
The ten-episode limited series is based on James Clavell's 1875 historical fiction novel set during the late Sengoku period in Japan in the 1600s. It stars producer Hiroyuki Sanada as Lord Yoshii Toranga, Cosmo Jarvis as John Blackthorne, and Anna Sawai as Toda Mariko.
From February 14-27, guests at Nobu Hotel Miami Beach will step into the world depicted in the novel and adaptation with the Shōgun costumes, as seen in the series, showcased in the lobby of Nobu Hotel Miami Beach and other participating Nobu Hotels.
Until the series premiere on February 27, Nobu restaurants in the U.S. will serve two specialty cocktails inspired by the series. One of the special cocktails is the "Samurai Brew," which was crafted to embody the spirit of the series. The cocktail is a bold blend of Qui Platinum Extra Anejo tequila and Nobu sake.
"We are thrilled to partner with FX to celebrate the upcoming premiere of Shōgun, a collaboration that aligns with Nobu's commitment to exceptional, culturally rich experiences," says Rachael Palumbo, vice president of global hotel brand marketing. "Our team has passionately embraced the spirit of this iconic story, offering memorable experiences that pay tribute to the legacy of Shōgun, which we believe will resonate deeply with Nobu guests."
Shōgun premieres on Tuesday, February 27, on Hulu.
Nobu Hotel at Eden Roc Miami. 4525 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-704-7600; noburestaurants.com.