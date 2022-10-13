Flanigan's and Literally Miami Make Florida Meme History With Limited Time Collaboration

A local Miami social media meme brand has teamed up with Florida-based Flanigan's to show the Magic City what being Miami proud is all about.
Literally Miami is the social media meme-maker behind the Florida-only mashup that serves to celebrate Flanigan's, a Florida-based restaurant group.
Launched in 2017 as a way to unify Miami through relatable, Magic City-themed memes, Literally Miami has since grown from a handful of followers to more than 95,000 fans who share in the experience of what it's like to be a Miamian.
According to Flanigan's marketing director Jennifer Pierce, the social media collaboration is the result of a passion project born from Literally Miami's love of the Magic City and Flanigan's.
This week, Literally Miami has taken over Flanigan's social media accounts, as well as some elements inside the restaurants, says Pierce. So far, the Instagram stories include a rib-eating contest, video content, giveaways, and — of course — plenty of memes.
For Literally Miami cofounder David Pertierra, the Flanigan's collaboration seemed like a no-brainer.
The collaboration includes Miami-specific Flanigan’s trivia cards designed after the restaurant's trivia cards for in-restaurant use, as well as free bumper stickers available at all Miami locations while supplies last.
"If you know Flanigan’s, you know that we have a lot of staples that make us, us. One is our trivia cards on the tables. The Literally Miami team created a custom deck of cards with all Miami and Florida-based trivia questions," said Pierce. "And the “Baby Back Rib on Board” stickers, because everyone knows Flanigan’s to-go food is precious cargo."
The Literally Miami team didn't stop there, however.
They also produced a jewel bedazzled "Big Daddy Bling" cup to recreate the restaurant's famous green plastic to-go cups. Created by Miami-based SoCupsy, the dazzling creation will be awarded as the grand prize for the Literally Miami Instagram giveaway promotion taking place this week, which ends Sunday, October 16. Ten winners will also receive a $100 Flanigan’s gift card.
"Flanigan’s opened their doors to us and we embraced it," sums up Pertierra. "It has been an honor to leave our mark on Flanigan’s, an establishment so near and dear to our hearts."